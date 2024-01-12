

Good Running Backs for Fantasy Football 2024

Fantasy football enthusiasts are always on the lookout for the next great running back. In a game that heavily relies on rushing yards and touchdowns, having a talented and reliable running back can make or break a fantasy team. As we look ahead to the 2024 season, here are some running backs that are poised to have a significant impact in the world of fantasy football.

1. Saquon Barkley (New York Giants): Saquon Barkley has been a force to be reckoned with since entering the league in 2018. Despite suffering a season-ending injury in 2020, Barkley has shown exceptional skills as a runner and receiver out of the backfield. With his explosive speed and agility, Barkley is expected to bounce back strong in 2024 and deliver impressive fantasy numbers.

2. Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers): McCaffrey has consistently been one of the top running backs in fantasy football. His ability to contribute as a rusher, receiver, and even a goal-line threat makes him a valuable asset for any fantasy team. Despite dealing with injuries in recent seasons, McCaffrey’s versatility and production make him a top pick for the 2024 season.

3. Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts): Taylor burst onto the scene in his rookie season, showcasing his incredible speed and power. With an impressive offensive line in front of him, Taylor is set up for continued success in the coming years. As the focal point of the Colts’ ground game, Taylor is poised to be a fantasy stud in 2024.

4. Najee Harris (Pittsburgh Steelers): Harris, a rookie in 2021, has already shown glimpses of his potential. With his size, strength, and ability to catch passes out of the backfield, Harris has all the tools to become a fantasy football star. As the primary back for the Steelers, expect Harris to rack up points and establish himself as a must-have player for fantasy owners.

5. Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): Kamara has been a consistent fantasy performer throughout his career. With his elusive running style and involvement in the passing game, Kamara has proven to be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the Saints’ quarterback situation, Kamara’s talent and versatility make him a reliable option for fantasy owners.

6. Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Kansas City Chiefs): Edwards-Helaire had a solid rookie season before dealing with injuries in 2021. With his quickness and ability to catch passes out of the backfield, Edwards-Helaire is a perfect fit for the Chiefs’ high-powered offense. As long as he can stay healthy, Edwards-Helaire has the potential to put up big numbers and be a valuable fantasy asset in 2024.

Interesting Facts:

1. Saquon Barkley holds the record for the most rushing yards by a rookie in New York Giants history.

2. Christian McCaffrey became the third player in NFL history to have 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

3. Jonathan Taylor broke the record for the most rushing yards by a rookie in Indianapolis Colts history.

4. Najee Harris set the Alabama Crimson Tide record for the most career rushing touchdowns.

5. Alvin Kamara tied the NFL record for the most rushing touchdowns in a single game with six.

6. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the first running back selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Which running back is the safest pick for fantasy football in 2024?

– Christian McCaffrey is considered the safest pick due to his consistent production and versatility.

2. Who is the biggest sleeper running back for the 2024 season?

– Javonte Williams (Denver Broncos) is a rookie running back who has shown promise and could provide great value in fantasy drafts.

3. Will Saquon Barkley bounce back from his injury and be a top fantasy performer in 2024?

– While there is always a risk with players coming off major injuries, Barkley’s talent and work ethic make him a strong candidate for a successful comeback season.

4. Which running back has the highest potential for a breakout season in 2024?

– D’Andre Swift (Detroit Lions) has shown flashes of brilliance and could have a breakout season if the Lions’ offense improves.

5. Which running back has the most favorable schedule for fantasy football in 2024?

– Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans) has historically performed well against weaker run defenses, making him an attractive option for fantasy owners.

6. Can Clyde Edwards-Helaire become a top-tier fantasy running back in 2024?

– Edwards-Helaire has the talent and opportunity to become a top-tier fantasy running back, but his health will be a key factor in his success.

7. Will Alvin Kamara’s fantasy value decrease with the uncertainty at quarterback for the Saints?

– While the quarterback situation may affect Kamara’s overall production, his involvement in the passing game should keep him as a reliable fantasy option.

8. Is Najee Harris worth a high draft pick in fantasy football?

– Harris has the potential to be a workhorse back for the Steelers and can contribute in both the running and passing game, making him a valuable fantasy asset.

9. Which rookie running back should fantasy owners target in 2024?

– Bryce Hall (New York Jets) has shown great potential and could be a valuable asset if given the opportunity in the Jets’ offense.

10. Can Ezekiel Elliott regain his status as a top fantasy running back in 2024?

– Elliott’s production has declined in recent seasons, but with a revamped Cowboys’ offense, he could bounce back and be a valuable fantasy asset.

11. Is Aaron Jones a reliable fantasy option in 2024?

– With a solid track record and the potential for high-scoring games in the Packers’ offense, Jones remains a reliable fantasy option.

12. How will the addition of Julio Jones impact Derrick Henry’s fantasy value?

– The addition of Julio Jones should open up the field for the Titans’ offense, creating more opportunities for Henry and boosting his fantasy value.

13. Can Antonio Gibson build on his rookie success and become a top fantasy running back in 2024?

– Gibson has shown great potential as both a runner and receiver, and with an expanded role in the Washington Football Team’s offense, he has the opportunity to become a top fantasy running back.

Final Thoughts:

As fantasy football managers prepare for the 2024 season, having a strong stable of running backs is crucial for success. While there are many talented and intriguing options available, it is important to consider factors such as injuries, offensive schemes, and supporting casts when selecting your running backs. By staying informed and making well-informed decisions, fantasy owners can maximize their chances of having a successful season and securing a championship title.





