

Good Running Backs For Fantasy Football: A Comprehensive Guide

Fantasy football enthusiasts know that running backs are the backbone of any successful team. These versatile players can rack up points through rushing yards, receiving yards, and touchdowns, making them a crucial asset in any fantasy league. In this article, we will explore some of the best running backs for fantasy football, along with six interesting facts, answer thirteen common questions, and provide final thoughts on the position’s importance.

Interesting Facts About Running Backs in Fantasy Football:

1. Running backs have historically dominated fantasy football drafts and transactions. Their dual-threat capabilities and consistent point production make them highly sought after in all formats.

2. In recent years, the NFL has shifted towards a committee approach in the backfield, with multiple running backs sharing carries. This trend has made elite workhorse running backs even more valuable due to their scarcity.

3. The running back position is prone to injuries, so having depth and securing reliable backups is crucial for fantasy success. Identifying handcuffs (backup running backs) is a strategy often employed by experienced fantasy players.

4. Consistency is key when selecting running backs. Look for players who consistently receive a high volume of touches and have a proven track record of production. They offer a safer floor and a higher chance of consistent point production.

5. The emergence of pass-catching running backs has revolutionized fantasy football. Players who excel in the passing game can provide a significant boost to a team’s scoring, particularly in PPR (points per reception) leagues.

6. It is essential to consider a running back’s offensive line when evaluating their fantasy potential. A strong offensive line can create running lanes and provide better protection for the quarterback, leading to increased opportunities for running backs.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who are some of the top running backs for fantasy football in 2021?

Some top running backs for the 2021 season include Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara, Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, and Ezekiel Elliott.

2. Should I prioritize drafting a running back in the first round?

Drafting a running back early is generally advisable due to their high point potential and scarcity. However, the decision ultimately depends on the specific draft strategy and league settings.

3. What is the value of handcuffing running backs?

Handcuffing involves drafting a backup running back to secure the primary player’s production in case of injury. It provides insurance against unexpected absences and can be a smart strategy for high-profile running backs.

4. How important is a running back’s involvement in the passing game?

In PPR leagues, a running back’s involvement in the passing game significantly enhances their value. Receptions generate additional points, making pass-catching backs highly desirable.

5. Can rookie running backs be reliable fantasy options?

While rookies can be unpredictable, some have made immediate impacts in fantasy football. Keeping an eye on highly touted rookies and their potential usage can lead to valuable late-round picks.

6. Should I start multiple running backs from the same team?

Starting multiple running backs from the same team can be risky since their production may fluctuate based on game flow and game plan. However, if the offense is highly productive, it can lead to significant point accumulation.

7. How can I identify breakout running backs before the season starts?

Analyzing preseason performances, training camp reports, and studying depth charts can help identify breakout candidates. Additionally, paying attention to coaching schemes and player development can provide valuable insights.

8. Is it wise to trade for running backs midseason?

Trading for running backs midseason can be advantageous if you identify undervalued players or capitalize on favorable matchups. However, be cautious not to overpay or trade away valuable assets in the process.

9. How do bye weeks affect running back selection?

When drafting running backs, consider their bye weeks to ensure you have enough depth and replacements during those weeks. Strategically planning your roster can help mitigate the impact of bye weeks.

10. Are running backs more prone to injuries compared to other positions?

Yes, running backs often endure more physical contact, leading to a higher risk of injuries. It is essential to monitor injury reports and have backup plans in place to mitigate potential losses.

11. Can I find productive running backs on the waiver wire during the season?

Yes, running backs can emerge from unexpected places due to injuries or shifts in depth charts. Monitoring the waiver wire for potential pickups can be a game-changer throughout the season.

12. How do I evaluate a running back’s schedule for fantasy purposes?

Analyzing a running back’s schedule can help identify favorable matchups. Look for weak run defenses, high-scoring potential games, and favorable game scripts to maximize a running back’s fantasy output.

13. Should I prioritize running backs over wide receivers in fantasy drafts?

Draft strategies can vary, but in general, running backs provide more consistent point production, making them valuable early-round selections. However, it ultimately depends on individual preferences and league settings.

Final Thoughts:

Running backs are the backbone of any successful fantasy football team. Their dual-threat capabilities, consistent point production, and potential for big plays make them highly sought after in drafts and transactions. By understanding the interesting facts, answering common questions, and implementing a strategic approach, fantasy managers can secure a strong running back core that sets them up for success throughout the season. So, prioritize your running backs wisely and watch your fantasy team thrive.



