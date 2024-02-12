

Good Songs For Chorus: 9 Examples to Inspire Your Vocal Ensemble in 2024

A chorus is a collection of voices that come together to create a unified sound. Choosing the right songs for a chorus can be a daunting task, as it requires finding pieces that showcase the strengths of each individual voice while creating a harmonious blend. In this article, we will explore nine good songs for chorus in 2024, with interesting details about each selection.

1. “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen (1984)

This timeless classic has been covered by numerous artists over the years, and it continues to captivate audiences with its haunting melody and powerful lyrics. The choral arrangement of “Hallelujah” allows for beautiful harmonies and a chance to showcase the vocal range of the chorus members.

2. “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen (1975)

“Bohemian Rhapsody” is a masterpiece that seamlessly blends different genres and vocal styles. This iconic song offers an opportunity for a chorus to experiment with dynamics and create a stunning vocal performance, especially during the iconic operatic section.

3. “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell (1967)

This Motown classic is a feel-good anthem that celebrates the power of love and unity. The energetic and uplifting nature of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” makes it a perfect choice for a chorus, as it allows for dynamic harmonies and a chance to engage the audience with its infectious melody.

4. “Somebody to Love” by Queen (1976)

Another Queen hit, “Somebody to Love” is a soulful and emotional song that showcases the vocal prowess of the chorus members. With its gospel-inspired harmonies and Freddie Mercury’s soaring vocals, this song offers a chance for the chorus to create a powerful and moving performance.

5. “Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Simon & Garfunkel (1970)

This iconic ballad is a testament to the strength of friendship and support. “Bridge Over Troubled Water” provides an opportunity for a chorus to create stunning harmonies and convey a message of hope and solidarity to the audience.

6. “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey (1981)

“Don’t Stop Believin'” is a timeless anthem that has become a staple in pop culture. With its infectious chorus and uplifting message, this song is perfect for a chorus to showcase their vocal talents and create a powerful and memorable performance.

7. “Imagine” by John Lennon (1971)

“Imagine” is a song that transcends time and continues to inspire generations with its message of peace and unity. The simple yet powerful melody allows for beautiful harmonies and a chance for the chorus to convey a powerful message through their collective voices.

8. “Africa” by Toto (1982)

This iconic ’80s hit has experienced a resurgence in popularity in recent years, thanks to its catchy melody and infectious chorus. The choral arrangement of “Africa” allows for stunning harmonies and a chance for the chorus to create a captivating performance that transports the audience to distant lands.

9. “Happy” by Pharrell Williams (2013)

“Happy” is a feel-good anthem that never fails to put a smile on people’s faces. With its infectious rhythm and uplifting lyrics, this song offers a chance for the chorus to engage the audience and spread joy through their collective voices.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about selecting songs for a chorus:

1. How do I choose the right songs for my chorus?

The right songs for your chorus should highlight the strengths of your vocal ensemble while providing an engaging and memorable experience for the audience.

2. Should I consider the theme or message of the song?

Yes, the theme or message of the song is an important factor to consider. It should resonate with the chorus members and be relatable to the audience.

3. Can I arrange a popular song to suit my chorus?

Absolutely! Arranging a popular song can add a fresh and unique twist to the performance while still maintaining its familiarity.

4. How important is vocal range in selecting songs for a chorus?

Vocal range is crucial as it allows for a balanced sound and ensures that each voice has the opportunity to shine.

5. Should I consider the current trends in music?

While considering current trends can be helpful, it’s essential to balance them with timeless classics that have stood the test of time.

6. How can I ensure that the songs I select are enjoyable for the chorus members?

Involving the chorus members in the song selection process can help ensure that they are invested in the chosen songs and enjoy performing them.

7. Can I mix different genres in my chorus repertoire?

Absolutely! Mixing different genres allows for versatility and keeps the audience engaged.

8. Should I consider the difficulty level of the songs?

Yes, it’s essential to consider the difficulty level of the songs to ensure that they are suitable for the capabilities of the chorus members.

9. Can I incorporate choreography into the performances?

Incorporating choreography can add an extra visual element to the performance and enhance the overall experience for both the chorus members and the audience.

10. How can I make sure the chorus members feel confident performing the selected songs?

Providing ample rehearsal time and offering vocal coaching can help build the confidence of the chorus members and ensure they feel comfortable performing the selected songs.

11. Can I collaborate with other choruses or musicians for performances?

Collaborations can create unique and memorable performances. Working with other choruses or musicians can provide opportunities for growth and learning.

12. Are there any copyright considerations when selecting songs for a chorus?

Yes, it’s important to obtain the necessary licenses and permissions when performing copyrighted songs.

13. Can I modify the vocal arrangements to suit my chorus?

Yes, modifying vocal arrangements to suit your chorus can help create a unique and personalized performance.

14. Should I consider the preferences of the audience when selecting songs?

While it’s essential to consider the preferences of the audience, it’s also important to choose songs that resonate with the chorus members.

15. Can I incorporate solo performances within the chorus songs?

Yes, incorporating solo performances can add variety and showcase the individual talents within the chorus.

16. Should I consider the cultural backgrounds of the chorus members when selecting songs?

Considering the cultural backgrounds of the chorus members can create a sense of inclusivity and allow for diverse musical experiences.

17. How often should I update the chorus repertoire?

Updating the chorus repertoire periodically helps keep the performances fresh and allows the chorus members to explore new musical styles and genres.

In conclusion, selecting good songs for a chorus requires careful consideration of vocal range, message, and audience engagement. The nine songs mentioned above offer a variety of styles and themes that can inspire and captivate both the chorus members and the audience. By choosing songs that resonate with the chorus and exploring different genres, a chorus can create memorable performances that leave a lasting impression. So, let your voices soar and bring the joy of music to the world in 2024!

Final thoughts:

Music has the power to bring people together, and a chorus is a perfect example of collective harmony. With the right selection of songs, a chorus can create an enchanting performance that leaves a lasting impact on both the performers and the audience. As we move into 2024, let us embrace the power of music and continue to explore new horizons in choral singing. May these song suggestions and answers to common questions inspire you to create beautiful music with your chorus and spread joy through the power of harmonious voices.



