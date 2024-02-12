

Good Songs For IG Stories in 2024: 9 Song Examples to Enhance Your Stories

In this digital age, Instagram has become a prominent platform for sharing our daily lives and experiences with friends and followers. One of the best ways to make your Instagram stories more engaging is by adding the perfect soundtrack. Music has the power to evoke emotions and enhance the visual content, making your stories more memorable and enjoyable. With that in mind, here are nine songs to consider for your IG stories in the year 2024, along with interesting details about each.

1. “Good Vibes” by Jason Mraz

Released in 2023, “Good Vibes” by Jason Mraz is a feel-good song that encapsulates positivity and happiness. Its upbeat melody and catchy lyrics make it a perfect choice for any lighthearted and joyful moment you want to share with your followers.

2. “Dreams Come True” by Sia

Sia’s mesmerizing voice combined with the dreamy atmosphere of “Dreams Come True” creates a magical ambiance for your stories. Released in 2022, this song is an excellent choice for stories showcasing your aspirations or moments of accomplishment.

3. “Sunshine” by Bruno Mars

Transport your followers to a sunny paradise with Bruno Mars’ “Sunshine.” Released in 2024, this track is a perfect fit for beach trips, outdoor adventures, or simply spreading some positivity on a gloomy day.

4. “Memories” by Maroon 5

Maroon 5’s “Memories” is a heartfelt ballad that allows you to reminisce about past experiences and appreciate the present moment. This 2019 release continues to resonate with audiences, making it an ideal choice for nostalgic stories or heartfelt messages.

5. “Dancing in the Moonlight” by Jubel ft. NEIMY

Originally released in 1972, “Dancing in the Moonlight” got a modern touch in 2018 when Jubel collaborated with NEIMY. This catchy and infectious tune will have your followers tapping their feet and grooving along to the rhythm.

6. “Electric Love” by BØRNS

BØRNS’ “Electric Love” is an indie-pop anthem that perfectly captures the feeling of falling head over heels for someone. Released in 2015, this track continues to captivate listeners with its energetic sound, making it a great choice for romantic or adventurous stories.

7. “Happy” by Pharrell Williams

Few songs can match the pure joy and infectious energy of “Happy” by Pharrell Williams. Released in 2013, this worldwide hit continues to be a go-to choice for any uplifting or celebratory moment you want to share with your followers.

8. “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake

Feel the irresistible urge to dance with Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” Released in 2016, this song captures the essence of pure happiness and is guaranteed to bring a smile to your followers’ faces.

9. “Levitating” by Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” is a pop-disco anthem that will transport your stories to the dance floor. Released in 2020, this track’s infectious beats and catchy lyrics make it the perfect choice for energetic and lively moments.

Now that we’ve explored some fantastic song options for your IG stories, let’s address some common questions about adding music to your stories:

1. How do I add music to my Instagram stories?

To add music to your Instagram stories, simply open the story creation tool, select the music sticker, search for the desired song, and choose the specific part you want to include.

2. Can I use any song in my Instagram stories?

While Instagram offers a vast library of songs to choose from, there might be some restrictions based on your location or copyright issues. You can check the available songs in your region by using the Instagram music sticker.

3. What should I consider when choosing a song for my IG stories?

Consider the mood or message you want to convey in your story. The song should complement the visuals and enhance the overall atmosphere.

4. Can I use songs from my personal library in my IG stories?

Yes, you can add songs from your personal library to your Instagram stories. Simply select the song from your device’s music library while creating your story.

5. How can I make sure the music fits the length of my story?

Instagram automatically adjusts the duration of the song to match the length of your story. You can also manually trim or select a specific part of the song to fit your story better.

6. Can I add multiple songs to one story?

Yes, you can add multiple songs to your Instagram stories. Simply follow the same process for each song you want to include.

7. Can I change the volume of the song in my IG stories?

Yes, you can adjust the volume of the song by using the volume slider in the music sticker menu.

8. Can I preview the song before adding it to my story?

Yes, you can preview the song by tapping on it in the music sticker menu. This allows you to ensure it’s the right choice for your story.

9. Can I add lyrics to my IG stories?

Instagram does not currently offer a built-in feature to add lyrics directly to your stories. However, some third-party apps or editing tools allow you to create lyric videos that you can then upload to your Instagram story.

10. Can I add music to a photo or Boomerang in my IG stories?

Yes, you can add music to both photos and Boomerangs in your Instagram stories. Simply select the desired media within the story creation tool and follow the same process to add music.

11. Will my story viewers hear the song I added to my story?

Yes, your story viewers will be able to hear the song you added to your story if they have the sound enabled on their device.

12. Can I add music to a video in my IG stories?

Yes, you can add music to videos in your Instagram stories. Simply select the video within the story creation tool, add the desired music, and adjust the music duration or specific part as needed.

13. How can I make sure the song doesn’t overpower the other audio in my video?

When adding music to a video, you can adjust the volume of the song to ensure it does not overpower other audio. Instagram provides a volume slider for this purpose.

14. Can I add music to a story I’ve already posted?

No, once a story is posted, you cannot add music to it. However, you can delete the existing story and recreate it with the desired music.

15. Can I add music to a highlight on my Instagram profile?

Currently, Instagram does not offer the option to add music directly to highlights on your profile. Music can only be added to individual stories.

16. Can I add music to a live video on Instagram?

Yes, you can add music to a live video on Instagram by using the “Add Music” option while creating your live video.

17. Can I use songs from popular artists in my IG stories without copyright issues?

While Instagram provides a library of licensed songs, it’s essential to be cautious when using songs from popular artists. Copyright issues may arise if the song is not properly licensed or if you do not have the necessary permissions. It’s always best to check the licensing rights or opt for royalty-free music to avoid any copyright infringements.

In conclusion, adding the right song to your Instagram stories can significantly enhance the viewer’s experience and make your content more memorable. Whether you’re aiming to create a joyful, nostalgic, or energetic vibe, the song choices mentioned above for 2024 will undoubtedly elevate your stories to the next level. So, go ahead, experiment, and let the music take your IG stories to new heights of engagement and creativity!



