Good Songs For Instagram Story in 2024: 9 Song Examples and Interesting Details About Each

In today’s digital age, social media platforms like Instagram have become an integral part of our lives. One of the most popular features on Instagram is the story function, where users can share snippets of their day with their followers. A key element of any good Instagram story is the right choice of background music, which can enhance the overall experience and make it more enjoyable for viewers. In this article, we will explore nine good songs for Instagram stories in 2024, along with interesting details about each.

1. “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd (2020):

Released in 2020, “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd is a captivating song that blends elements of pop, R&B, and synth-wave. With its catchy beats and energetic vibe, this track is perfect for showcasing fun and lively moments on your Instagram story. Whether you’re dancing with friends or embarking on an adventure, “Blinding Lights” sets the right mood.

2. “Levitating” by Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby (2020):

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” is a feel-good pop anthem that will instantly uplift your Instagram story. Its catchy chorus and infectious rhythm make it a great choice for showcasing moments of joy and positivity. Whether you’re exploring new places, indulging in delicious food, or simply enjoying a sunny day, “Levitating” is sure to add a touch of magic to your story.

3. “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo (2021):

Olivia Rodrigo took the music world by storm with her hit single “drivers license,” and she continues to impress with “good 4 u.” This rebellious pop-punk track is perfect for expressing your edgier side on your Instagram story. Whether you’re showcasing your unique style or sharing moments of empowerment, “good 4 u” provides the perfect soundtrack.

4. “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles (2020):

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” is a delightful and summery tune that embodies carefree vibes. With its infectious melody and playful lyrics, this song is ideal for capturing those sunny days spent at the beach, pool, or any outdoor adventure. It’s a great choice for showcasing your fun-loving personality and spreading positive energy to your followers.

5. “Leave The Door Open” by Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) (2021):

Silk Sonic, the collaborative project of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, brought back the classic R&B sound with “Leave The Door Open.” This soulful and smooth track is perfect for setting a romantic or nostalgic tone on your Instagram story. Whether you’re sharing moments with your loved one or reminiscing about beautiful memories, “Leave The Door Open” adds a touch of elegance.

6. “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo (2021):

Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” became a global sensation for its raw emotions and relatability. This heartfelt ballad is perfect for expressing vulnerability and capturing introspective moments on your Instagram story. Whether you’re reflecting on personal growth or sharing poignant experiences, “drivers license” creates an emotional connection with your audience.

7. “Save Your Tears” by The Weeknd & Ariana Grande (2021):

Combining the talents of The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears” is a powerful duet that brings together two pop icons. This remix adds a new dimension to the original track, making it ideal for showcasing glamorous moments or sharing glimpses of the nightlife. The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s dynamic vocals create a captivating atmosphere on your Instagram story.

8. “Peaches” by Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon (2021):

Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” is a smooth and sultry R&B track that oozes with charm. With its laid-back vibes and infectious melodies, this song is perfect for capturing moments of relaxation and indulgence. Whether you’re enjoying a cozy evening at home or treating yourself to a luxurious experience, “Peaches” sets the mood for a delightful Instagram story.

9. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X (2021):

Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” broke boundaries with its bold and unapologetic expression. This empowering anthem is perfect for celebrating individuality and sharing moments of self-confidence on your Instagram story. Whether you’re showcasing your unique style or expressing your true self, “Montero” adds a touch of authenticity to your story.

17 Common Questions About Good Songs For Instagram Story

1. How important is background music for an Instagram story?

Background music adds depth and enhances the overall experience of an Instagram story, making it more enjoyable for viewers.

2. How can I add music to my Instagram story?

You can add music to your Instagram story by accessing the music sticker feature or using third-party apps that integrate with Instagram.

3. Can I use any song for my Instagram story?

Not all songs are available for use on Instagram due to copyright restrictions. However, Instagram provides a vast library of licensed music for users to choose from.

4. How do I choose the right song for my Instagram story?

Consider the mood and atmosphere you want to create in your story, and select a song that aligns with those vibes. Experiment and see how different songs enhance your content.

5. Can I use songs from different genres for my Instagram story?

Absolutely! Mixing up genres can add variety and spice to your Instagram story, allowing you to cater to different moods and preferences.

6. Are there any limitations on the length of a song in an Instagram story?

Instagram allows you to choose specific parts of a song to play in your story. However, the maximum duration for a song clip is typically 15 seconds.

7. How can I make sure the music in my Instagram story doesn’t overpower my voice or other audio?

You can adjust the volume of the music in your Instagram story using the app’s built-in music editing tools or external video editing software.

8. Can I use songs that are not in English for my Instagram story?

Certainly! Instagram supports a wide range of languages, so feel free to use songs in any language that resonates with you.

9. Should I consider the lyrics of a song before using it in my Instagram story?

Yes, it’s essential to consider the lyrics of a song to ensure they align with the message you want to convey in your story.

10. Can I use instrumental tracks for my Instagram story?

Instrumental tracks can be a great choice, especially if you want the focus to be on the visuals rather than the lyrics.

11. How do I add a song to my Instagram story without using the music sticker?

If you don’t have access to the music sticker feature, you can use third-party apps to add music to your videos before uploading them to your Instagram story.

12. Can I use songs from local or independent artists for my Instagram story?

Yes, you can use songs from local or independent artists in your Instagram story, as long as you have the necessary permissions or licenses to do so.

13. How can I discover new songs for my Instagram story?

Explore various music streaming platforms, social media, or curated playlists to discover new songs that resonate with you.

14. Are there any copyright issues if I use popular songs in my Instagram story?

Using popular songs in your Instagram story without proper licensing can potentially lead to copyright infringement. It’s advisable to use licensed music from Instagram’s library or seek permission from the rights holders.

15. Can I use songs from movies or TV shows in my Instagram story?

Using songs from movies or TV shows may require special permissions, as they often fall under different copyright regulations. Be sure to check the licensing requirements before using such songs.

16. Can I use the same song in multiple Instagram stories?

Yes, you can use the same song in multiple Instagram stories without any limitations.

17. How often should I change the background music in my Instagram stories?

Changing the background music in your Instagram stories periodically can keep your content fresh and engaging for your audience.

Final Thoughts

Choosing the right songs for your Instagram story in 2024 can elevate your content and create a memorable experience for your followers. The nine song examples mentioned above cater to various moods and situations, allowing you to curate an engaging story that resonates with your audience. Remember to consider the copyright implications of using songs and explore licensed options provided by Instagram. So, go ahead, add some music to your Instagram story, and let the melodies enhance your storytelling journey!

