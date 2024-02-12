

Good Songs for Osu in 2024: A Selection of 9 Must-Play Tracks

Osu, the popular rhythm game that has captured the hearts of many gamers around the world, continues to evolve and attract new players with its unique gameplay mechanics and vast library of songs. As we enter the year 2024, it’s time to highlight some of the best songs that the Osu community has to offer. In this article, we will explore nine outstanding tracks that are sure to challenge and entertain players of all skill levels.

1. “Centipede” by Knife Party (2012)

One of the most iconic songs in Osu, “Centipede” by Knife Party offers a high-energy experience with its intense beats and electrifying drops. This track will test your reflexes and precision, making it a must-play for any Osu enthusiast.

2. “Blue Zenith” by xi (2014)

With its mesmerizing melodies and fast-paced rhythm, “Blue Zenith” by xi presents a thrilling experience that will keep you on the edge of your seat. This track demands both accuracy and speed, making it a perfect choice for those seeking a challenge.

3. “Freedom Dive” by xi (2012)

Considered by many as one of the most difficult songs in Osu, “Freedom Dive” by xi is a true test of endurance and skill. With its complex patterns and lightning-fast tempo changes, this track will push even the most seasoned players to their limits.

4. “United” by Porter Robinson & Daft Punk (2021)

A collaboration between two electronic music powerhouses, “United” combines the best elements of Porter Robinson and Daft Punk’s signature styles. This track offers a unique blend of catchy melodies and intricate rhythms, making it a standout choice for Osu players.

5. “Ascension to Heaven” by xi (2013)

Featuring a mix of classical and electronic sounds, “Ascension to Heaven” by xi provides a captivating audiovisual experience. This track showcases xi’s ability to create beautiful compositions that are both challenging and rewarding to play.

6. “Image Material” by Taishi (2008)

As one of the oldest songs in Osu, “Image Material” by Taishi remains a favorite among players due to its fast-paced techno beats and relentless intensity. This track will put your reflexes to the test and keep you coming back for more.

7. “Remote Control” by Rin Kagamine & Len Kagamine (2011)

With its catchy vocals and infectious rhythm, “Remote Control” is a crowd-pleaser that will have you tapping along in no time. This track’s playful nature and addictive melodies make it a great choice for players of all skill levels.

8. “Hitorigoto” by ClariS (2017)

Known for their enchanting vocals, ClariS delivers a mesmerizing performance in “Hitorigoto.” This track’s harmonious melodies and gentle beats create a soothing and immersive experience, making it a perfect choice for relaxation after intense gameplay.

9. “Brain Power” by NOMA (2014)

Closing our list is “Brain Power” by NOMA, a song that has become synonymous with Osu thanks to its infectious energy and catchy chorus. This track’s playful and upbeat nature will put a smile on your face while testing your reflexes and precision.

Now that we’ve explored some of the best songs for Osu in 2024, let’s address some common questions that players often have:

1. How do I download new songs for Osu?

To download new songs for Osu, you can visit the official Osu website or browse community-driven platforms like the Osu! Beatmap Listing. These platforms allow you to search for specific songs and download them directly into your Osu library.

2. Can I create my own Osu beatmaps?

Yes, Osu allows players to create their own beatmaps using the in-game editor. This feature enables you to design unique gameplay experiences by syncing your chosen songs with custom patterns and rhythms.

3. Are there any songs that are considered “cheat codes” in Osu?

No, there are no cheat codes in Osu. The game emphasizes fair competition and skill development, so players must rely on their own abilities to succeed.

4. Are there any songs that are considered “impossible” to beat?

While some songs in Osu are incredibly challenging, thanks to their intricate patterns and high speeds, with enough practice and dedication, it is possible to beat even the most difficult tracks. Osu is designed to push players to improve their skills and overcome challenges.

5. Can I play Osu with a controller?

Yes, Osu supports various input methods, including keyboard, mouse, and game controllers. You can choose the input method that you find most comfortable and enjoy the game accordingly.

6. Can I play Osu offline?

Yes, Osu can be played offline. However, playing online allows you to compete with other players, download new beatmaps, and participate in community events and tournaments.

7. Are there any songs that are exclusive to Osu?

Yes, Osu features a vast library of exclusive songs, created specifically for the game by talented composers and artists from around the world. These songs are often tailored to provide engaging gameplay experiences.

8. Can I customize the appearance of Osu’s interface?

Yes, Osu allows you to customize the appearance of its interface by applying different skins. You can find and download a wide variety of skins created by the community to personalize your gaming experience.

9. Is Osu available on mobile devices?

Yes, Osu has a mobile version called “Osu!stream” available for iOS and Android devices. This version offers a unique gameplay experience optimized for touch screens.

10. How often are new songs added to Osu’s library?

New songs are constantly being added to Osu’s library by both official sources and community members. This ensures that the game stays fresh and offers a wide variety of songs for players to enjoy.

11. Can I play Osu with friends?

Yes, Osu allows you to play multiplayer matches with friends and compete against each other in real-time. This adds a social and competitive aspect to the game, enhancing the overall experience.

12. Are there any professional Osu players?

Yes, there are professional Osu players who participate in tournaments and compete for prizes. These players dedicate countless hours to mastering the game and showcasing their skills on the global stage.

13. Can I use my own music in Osu?

Yes, Osu allows you to import your own music into the game and create beatmaps using your favorite songs. This feature adds a level of personalization and creativity to your gameplay experience.

14. Does Osu support virtual reality (VR) gameplay?

While Osu does not natively support virtual reality gameplay, there are third-party programs and modifications available that allow you to play Osu in VR. These modifications provide an immersive and unique way to experience the game.

15. Are there any songs in Osu that are based on popular video game soundtracks?

Yes, Osu features a wide range of beatmaps based on popular video game soundtracks. From classic titles to modern releases, you can find beatmaps that capture the essence of your favorite games.

16. Can I use Osu to improve my rhythm and reflexes?

Yes, Osu is a great tool for improving rhythm and reflexes. The game’s fast-paced gameplay and precise timing requirements help train your brain to react quickly and accurately to different stimuli.

17. Is Osu free to play?

Yes, Osu is free to play. The game offers a “Freemium” model, allowing players to enjoy the majority of its features without spending any money. However, there are optional in-game purchases available for players who wish to support the developers and access additional content.

In conclusion, Osu continues to be a vibrant and ever-evolving rhythm game, offering a vast selection of songs that cater to players of all skill levels. The nine tracks mentioned in this article represent just a fraction of the incredible music available in Osu’s library. Whether you’re seeking a challenge, relaxation, or simply looking to tap along to catchy beats, Osu has something to offer everyone. So, grab your keyboard, mouse, or controller, and dive into the world of Osu to experience the thrill of rhythm gaming at its finest.



