Green Bay Packers Roster 2015



The Green Bay Packers, one of the most storied franchises in the National Football League (NFL), have always been a force to be reckoned with. With a rich history and a passionate fan base, the Packers have consistently fielded competitive teams year after year. In this article, we will take a closer look at the Green Bay Packers roster for the 2015 season, highlighting five interesting facts and tricks, answering fifteen common questions, and providing some final thoughts on the team’s performance that year.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Aaron Rodgers’ Dominance: One of the most interesting facts about the Packers’ roster in 2015 was the dominance of their star quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers not only led the league in touchdown passes that season with 31, but he also had only eight interceptions, showcasing his incredible accuracy and decision-making skills.

2. Eddie Lacy’s Rushing Prowess: Another interesting aspect of the 2015 roster was the running back position, specifically Eddie Lacy’s performance. Lacy rushed for 758 yards and scored three touchdowns that season, proving to be a reliable and powerful force in the Packers’ offense.

3. The Emergence of Randall Cobb: Wide receiver Randall Cobb had a breakout season in 2015, becoming Rodgers’ go-to target. Cobb recorded 829 receiving yards and scored six touchdowns, solidifying his place as one of the top receivers in the league.

4. The Reliable Offensive Line: The Packers’ offensive line in 2015 was one of the most reliable units in the league. Led by veteran left tackle David Bakhtiari, the line allowed Rodgers ample time in the pocket, contributing to his success throughout the season.

5. The “Hail Mary” Game: Perhaps one of the most memorable moments of the 2015 season was the Packers’ playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals. With seconds remaining in regulation, Rodgers completed a miraculous 41-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass to wide receiver Jeff Janis, sending the game into overtime. Although the Packers eventually lost the game, the play will forever be etched in Packers’ history.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who was the head coach of the Green Bay Packers in 2015?

– The head coach of the Packers in 2015 was Mike McCarthy.

2. How did the Packers perform in the regular season in 2015?

– The Packers finished the regular season with a 10-6 record, clinching a playoff spot.

3. Did the Packers win their division in 2015?

– No, the Packers finished second in the NFC North division, behind the Minnesota Vikings.

4. Who led the Packers in receiving yards in 2015?

– Randall Cobb led the team in receiving yards with 829.

5. Who was the Packers’ leading rusher in 2015?

– Eddie Lacy was the leading rusher for the Packers in 2015, accumulating 758 yards.

6. How many interceptions did Aaron Rodgers throw in 2015?

– Rodgers threw only eight interceptions in the 2015 season.

7. Who was the Packers’ top defensive player in 2015?

– Linebacker Julius Peppers stood out as the team’s top defensive player in 2015, recording 10.5 sacks.

8. Did the Packers make the playoffs in 2015?

– Yes, the Packers secured a playoff berth in 2015.

9. How far did the Packers advance in the playoffs that year?

– The Packers won their Wild Card game against the Washington Redskins but were eliminated in the Divisional Round by the Arizona Cardinals.

10. How many Pro Bowl selections did the Packers have in 2015?

– The Packers had four Pro Bowl selections in 2015: Aaron Rodgers, Randall Cobb, Josh Sitton, and Clay Matthews.

11. Who was the Packers’ leading tackler in 2015?

– Linebacker Clay Matthews led the team in tackles with 74.

12. Did any Packers players receive individual awards in 2015?

– No Packers players received individual awards in 2015.

13. How many games did the Packers win at home in 2015?

– The Packers were dominant at home, winning seven out of eight games at Lambeau Field in 2015.

14. Who was the Packers’ primary backup quarterback in 2015?

– Scott Tolzien served as the Packers’ backup quarterback in 2015.

15. What was the Packers’ overall rank in offense and defense in 2015?

– The Packers ranked 23rd in total offense and 15th in total defense in the 2015 season.

Final Thoughts:

The Green Bay Packers’ roster in 2015 featured several standout players, including Aaron Rodgers, Eddie Lacy, and Randall Cobb. Their performances helped the team secure a playoff spot, although they fell short of winning their division. Despite a strong regular season, the Packers’ playoff run ended earlier than they had hoped, yet they left a lasting impression with their unforgettable “Hail Mary” play against the Arizona Cardinals.

The 2015 season showcased the skill and talent of the Packers’ roster, with players like Rodgers, Lacy, and Cobb leading the way. However, it also highlighted areas for improvement, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Overall, the Packers’ 2015 roster provided moments of brilliance and excitement, leaving fans eager for future successes.

As the Green Bay Packers continue to evolve and make changes to their roster, it is important to reflect on their past accomplishments and the legacy they have built. With a rich history and a passionate fan base, the Packers will undoubtedly continue to be a force in the NFL for years to come.



