

Green Bay vs Dallas Record: A Classic Rivalry Revisited

Introduction:

In the realm of American football, few rivalries have stood the test of time and captivated fans as much as the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys. Over the years, these two iconic teams have engaged in numerous epic battles that have left an indelible mark on the sport. From the Ice Bowl to the Dez Bryant catch controversy, the Green Bay vs Dallas record is one filled with thrilling moments, intense competition, and a rich history. In this article, we will dive deep into the record between these two teams, exploring interesting facts, tricks, and answering common questions that fans often have.

5 Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Historic Playoff Battles: The Packers and Cowboys have faced each other a remarkable eight times in the playoffs, making it one of the most frequent matchups in NFL postseason history. Out of these eight encounters, the Packers have emerged victorious six times, a testament to their dominance in this rivalry.

2. The Ice Bowl: One of the most memorable games in NFL history took place on December 31, 1967, in Green Bay. Known as the “Ice Bowl,” this game featured bone-chilling temperatures of minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit and is widely regarded as one of the greatest games ever played. The Packers won the game 21-17, securing their spot in Super Bowl II.

3. The Dez Bryant Catch Controversy: In the 2014 NFC Divisional Round, the Cowboys were facing the Packers in a highly anticipated matchup. With just over four minutes left in the game, Dez Bryant made a remarkable catch near the end zone, which was initially ruled a reception. However, after a review, the officials overturned the call, citing the “Dez Bryant rule.” This decision sparked controversy and debate among fans, players, and analysts alike, leaving a lasting impact on the rivalry.

4. Aaron Rodgers vs. Tony Romo: For over a decade, the Packers-Cowboys matchups were highlighted by the quarterback duel between Aaron Rodgers and Tony Romo. Both quarterbacks displayed exceptional skills and led their teams to memorable victories. Rodgers’ ability to extend plays and deliver pinpoint passes, combined with Romo’s clutch performances, added an extra layer of excitement to this rivalry.

5. Thanksgiving Tradition: The Cowboys have a long-standing tradition of playing on Thanksgiving Day, and it is not uncommon for them to face the Packers during this holiday. Since their first Thanksgiving Day matchup in 1966, the Packers and Cowboys have faced each other ten times on this special occasion, becoming a cherished tradition for fans across the nation.

15 Common Questions and Answers:

1. What is the overall head-to-head record between the Packers and Cowboys?

– As of the 2021 season, the Packers lead the overall series with a record of 19 wins and 18 losses against the Cowboys.

2. When was the first-ever meeting between the Packers and Cowboys?

– The first meeting between the two teams took place on November 7, 1960, with the Packers winning 41-7.

3. Who has won more Super Bowls, the Packers or the Cowboys?

– The Packers have won four Super Bowls, while the Cowboys have won five.

4. Which team has the most recent Super Bowl victory?

– The Packers won their most recent Super Bowl in the 2010 season, while the Cowboys’ last Super Bowl victory came in the 1995 season.

5. Who holds the record for the most passing yards in a single game between the Packers and Cowboys?

– Aaron Rodgers holds the record for the most passing yards in a single game between the two teams, throwing for 429 yards on December 15, 2013.

6. Which game is considered the most memorable in the Packers-Cowboys rivalry?

– The “Ice Bowl” game on December 31, 1967, is widely regarded as the most memorable game in the Packers-Cowboys rivalry.

7. How many times have the Packers and Cowboys faced each other in the playoffs?

– The Packers and Cowboys have faced each other eight times in the playoffs.

8. Who holds the record for the most touchdowns in a single game between the Packers and Cowboys?

– Bart Starr holds the record for the most touchdowns in a single game between the two teams, throwing for four touchdowns in the 1966 NFL Championship Game.

9. What is the highest-scoring game between the Packers and Cowboys?

– The highest-scoring game between the two teams occurred on October 14, 1983, when the Packers won 41-38.

10. Who is the all-time leading rusher in games between the Packers and Cowboys?

– Emmitt Smith holds the record for the most rushing yards in games between the Packers and Cowboys, accumulating 1,352 yards.

11. Which Packers-Cowboys game is known for the infamous “Dez Bryant catch” controversy?

– The 2014 NFC Divisional Round game is known for the controversial call involving Dez Bryant’s catch that was ultimately overturned.

12. How many times have the Packers and Cowboys met on Thanksgiving Day?

– The Packers and Cowboys have faced each other ten times on Thanksgiving Day.

13. Who holds the record for the most interceptions in games between the Packers and Cowboys?

– Herb Adderley holds the record for the most interceptions in games between the two teams, recording six interceptions.

14. Which team has the longest winning streak in the Packers-Cowboys rivalry?

– The Packers hold the longest winning streak in the rivalry, winning five consecutive games from 1966 to 1968.

15. How many times have the Packers and Cowboys met in the regular season?

– As of the 2021 season, the Packers and Cowboys have faced each other 37 times in the regular season.

Final Thoughts:

The Green Bay vs Dallas record is a testament to the rich history and captivating nature of this classic rivalry. From historic playoff battles to memorable moments like the Ice Bowl and the Dez Bryant catch controversy, these two teams have consistently delivered thrilling matchups that have kept fans on the edge of their seats. As the Packers and Cowboys continue to compete in the years to come, one thing is certain – their storied rivalry will continue to captivate audiences and remind us all why we love the game of football.



