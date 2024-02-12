

Guitar Tab Songs For Beginners: 9 Easy Tunes to Get You Started

Learning to play the guitar can be a daunting task, especially for beginners. However, with the help of guitar tab songs, you can quickly get started on your musical journey. Guitar tablature, or tab for short, is a form of musical notation that represents the positioning of fingers on the guitar fretboard. It provides a simplified way for beginners to learn songs without the need for traditional music notation. In this article, we will explore 9 easy guitar tab songs for beginners, along with interesting details about each.

1. “Wonderwall” by Oasis (1995)

“Wonderwall” is a classic song that every beginner guitarist should learn. It features simple chord progressions and a catchy melody. Released in 1995, this iconic song has stood the test of time and remains a favorite among guitar enthusiasts.

2. “Horse with No Name” by America (1971)

This folk-rock tune is perfect for beginners due to its easy-to-play chords and straightforward strumming pattern. “Horse with No Name” was released in 1971 and became an instant hit, showcasing the power of simplicity in songwriting.

3. “Blowin’ in the Wind” by Bob Dylan (1962)

Bob Dylan’s timeless classic, “Blowin’ in the Wind,” is a must-learn for any aspiring guitarist. The song’s simple chord progression and poetic lyrics make it an excellent choice for beginners to practice their fingerpicking technique.

4. “Wish You Were Here” by Pink Floyd (1975)

“Wish You Were Here” is an iconic song by Pink Floyd that features beautiful acoustic guitar work. Although it may seem challenging at first, this song’s repetitive chord progression makes it accessible for beginners who are willing to put in some practice.

5. “House of the Rising Sun” by The Animals (1964)

“House of the Rising Sun” is a traditional folk song that has been covered by numerous artists over the years. The Animals’ version is particularly popular, and its haunting melody and simple chord progression make it an excellent choice for beginners.

6. “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz (2008)

“I’m Yours” is a feel-good song by Jason Mraz that gained immense popularity in 2008. The song’s upbeat rhythm and easy chord progressions make it a great choice for beginners who want to practice strumming and singing simultaneously.

7. “Brown Eyed Girl” by Van Morrison (1967)

Released in 1967, “Brown Eyed Girl” is a timeless classic that remains a favorite among guitar players. The song’s catchy melody and simple chord changes make it a perfect choice for beginners who want to impress their friends with a sing-along tune.

8. “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd (1974)

“Sweet Home Alabama” is a southern rock anthem that features a recognizable guitar riff. Although the song may seem challenging at first, its repetitive chord progressions make it an excellent choice for beginners looking to improve their strumming skills.

9. “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin (1971)

“Stairway to Heaven” is often regarded as one of the greatest rock songs of all time. While it may seem ambitious for beginners, the song’s iconic guitar intro and beautiful chord progressions make it a worthy challenge for those willing to put in the effort.

Now that we’ve explored these 9 guitar tab songs for beginners, let’s address some common questions that often arise during the learning process:

1. How long does it take to learn a guitar tab song?

The time it takes to learn a guitar tab song varies from person to person. It depends on factors such as your dedication, practice routine, and previous musical experience. However, with regular practice, you can expect to see progress within a few weeks.

2. Do I need to learn music theory to read guitar tabs?

No, guitar tabs provide a simplified way to learn songs without the need for traditional music notation or extensive music theory knowledge. However, having a basic understanding of music theory can enhance your overall understanding of the instrument.

3. Can I play these songs on an electric guitar?

Absolutely! While some of these songs are traditionally played on an acoustic guitar, they can also be played on an electric guitar with the right tone and technique adjustments.

4. How often should I practice to improve my guitar skills?

Consistency is key when it comes to practicing the guitar. Aim for at least 20-30 minutes of daily practice, gradually increasing the duration as you progress. Remember, quality practice is more important than quantity.

5. Should I learn guitar tabs or sheet music?

Both guitar tabs and sheet music have their advantages. Guitar tabs are great for beginners as they provide a visual representation of finger positions on the fretboard. Sheet music, on the other hand, offers a more comprehensive understanding of music theory and notation.

6. Can I learn these songs without a guitar teacher?

Yes, you can learn these songs without a guitar teacher. There are plenty of online resources, tutorials, and apps available that can guide you through the learning process. However, having a guitar teacher can provide personalized guidance and feedback, accelerating your progress.

7. How do I improve my finger strength for guitar playing?

Regular practice and exercises that focus on finger strength and dexterity can help improve your guitar playing. Squeezing a stress ball, practicing scales, and using hand strengtheners are some effective techniques.

8. What are some common mistakes beginners make when learning guitar tabs?

Some common mistakes beginners make when learning guitar tabs include not placing fingers on the right frets, not muting strings properly, and rushing through songs without mastering the basics. Take your time and ensure accuracy before increasing speed.

9. Can I play these songs with a pick or fingerstyle?

You can play these songs with either a pick or fingerstyle, depending on your preference. Experiment with both techniques and see which one feels more comfortable for you.

10. How do I tune my guitar to play these songs?

You can use a guitar tuner or a tuning app to ensure your guitar is properly tuned. The standard tuning for most of these songs is E-A-D-G-B-E, starting from the thickest to the thinnest string.

11. Are there any specific tips for strumming?

Strumming is a fundamental technique in guitar playing. Start by practicing simple downstrokes and gradually incorporate upstrokes. Focus on maintaining a consistent rhythm and strumming pattern.

12. What are some other beginner-friendly songs I can learn?

Apart from the songs mentioned in this article, there are countless other beginner-friendly songs you can explore. Some popular choices include “Hey There Delilah” by Plain White T’s, “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan, and “Hotel California” by Eagles.

13. How do I read guitar tabs with numbers and symbols?

Guitar tabs use numbers to represent fret numbers and symbols to indicate techniques such as slides, bends, and hammer-ons. Refer to a guitar tab guide or tutorial to understand the meaning of each symbol.

14. Can I play these songs on a classical guitar?

Yes, you can play these songs on a classical guitar. However, keep in mind that classical guitars have nylon strings, which may produce a slightly different sound compared to steel-string or electric guitars.

15. Should I memorize the songs or rely on guitar tabs?

While it’s helpful to initially rely on guitar tabs to learn songs, aim to eventually memorize them. Memorization allows you to focus on expression, dynamics, and improvisation, enhancing your overall musicality.

16. How do I transition smoothly between chords?

Smooth chord transitions come with practice. Start by practicing the chord changes slowly, making sure each note rings out clearly. Gradually increase the tempo as you become more comfortable.

17. How can I make these songs sound more like the original recordings?

To make these songs sound more like the original recordings, pay attention to the strumming patterns, dynamics, and nuances of the original performances. Listening to the original recordings and experimenting with different techniques will help you achieve a more authentic sound.

In conclusion, guitar tab songs provide an excellent starting point for beginners on their musical journey. By learning these 9 easy tunes, you’ll not only develop your guitar-playing skills but also gain a deeper appreciation for music. Remember, practice, patience, and perseverance are key to becoming a proficient guitarist. So grab your guitar, dive into these songs, and enjoy the process. Happy playing!

Final Thoughts:

Learning to play the guitar can be an incredibly rewarding experience. Whether you’re a complete beginner or have some musical background, guitar tab songs offer a fun and accessible way to start your journey. The 9 songs mentioned in this article provide a solid foundation for beginners, showcasing a variety of genres and techniques. Remember, the key is to practice regularly, be patient with yourself, and enjoy the process. With dedication and perseverance, you’ll soon be strumming your favorite tunes and creating your own music. So pick up that guitar, let the melodies flow, and embrace the joy of playing the instrument.



