Ho Oh And Lugia Sun And Moon



Ho-Oh and Lugia are legendary Pokémon that have been captivating fans of the Pokémon franchise for many years. With their majestic appearances and incredible powers, these two Pokémon have become iconic symbols of the series. In the Pokémon Sun and Moon games, Ho-Oh and Lugia play crucial roles, offering players exciting battles and unique experiences. In this article, we will explore the significance of Ho-Oh and Lugia in the Sun and Moon games, uncovering interesting facts, tricks, and answering common questions about these legendary Pokémon.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Sacred Fire and Sacred Ash: Ho-Oh is known for its signature move, Sacred Fire, which has a high chance of inflicting a burn on the opponent. This move can be devastating, as it not only deals damage but also reduces the opponent’s physical attack. Additionally, Ho-Oh has a unique item called Sacred Ash, which can revive all fainted Pokémon in the player’s party. This makes it an invaluable asset during tough battles.

2. Ho-Oh’s Rainbow Wing: In Pokémon Sun and Moon, players can obtain Ho-Oh’s Rainbow Wing by completing certain tasks. This item allows players to reach the top of the Bell Tower in Ecruteak City, where they can encounter and battle Ho-Oh. The Rainbow Wing is not only a key item for accessing Ho-Oh but also serves as a symbol of the player’s journey and accomplishment.

3. Lugia’s Aeroblast and Multiscale Ability: Lugia possesses the powerful move Aeroblast, which is its signature move. This move has a high critical hit ratio and deals significant damage to the opponent. Additionally, Lugia’s ability, Multiscale, reduces the damage it takes when it is at full health. This ability makes Lugia an excellent tank, capable of withstanding powerful attacks and turning the tide of battles.

4. Lugia’s Silver Wing: Similar to Ho-Oh, Lugia also has an item associated with it, known as the Silver Wing. In Pokémon Sun and Moon, players can obtain the Silver Wing by completing specific tasks. This item allows players to access the depths of the Whirl Islands, where they can encounter and battle Lugia. The Silver Wing serves as a symbol of the player’s dedication and determination to capture this legendary Pokémon.

5. Ultra Wormhole Encounters: In the Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon games, players have the opportunity to encounter both Ho-Oh and Lugia in the Ultra Wormhole. By riding on Solgaleo or Lunala, players can travel through the Ultra Wormhole and explore different dimensions. This opens up the possibility of encountering various legendary Pokémon, including Ho-Oh and Lugia. It adds an element of excitement and unpredictability to the gameplay, as players never know which legendary Pokémon they might encounter.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How can I obtain Ho-Oh and Lugia in Pokémon Sun and Moon?

– Ho-Oh: Obtain the Rainbow Wing and reach the top of the Bell Tower in Ecruteak City.

– Lugia: Obtain the Silver Wing and explore the depths of the Whirl Islands.

2. Can Ho-Oh and Lugia be caught in their shiny forms?

– Yes, both Ho-Oh and Lugia have shiny variants that players can encounter and catch. However, the odds of encountering a shiny Pokémon are incredibly low, making it a rare and sought-after achievement.

3. What are the best strategies for battling with Ho-Oh and Lugia?

– Ho-Oh: Utilize its signature move, Sacred Fire, to deal damage and potentially burn opponents. Pair it with a moveset that covers its weaknesses, such as Thunderbolt for Water-types.

– Lugia: Take advantage of its ability, Multiscale, by keeping it at full health to reduce incoming damage. Use its signature move, Aeroblast, to deal significant damage and potentially score critical hits.

4. Are Ho-Oh and Lugia available in Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon?

– Yes, players can encounter both Ho-Oh and Lugia in the Ultra Wormhole in Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. However, the methods of encountering them are slightly different from the original Sun and Moon games.

5. Can Ho-Oh and Lugia be transferred to Pokémon Sword and Shield?

– Unfortunately, as of now, Pokémon Bank and Pokémon Home do not support transferring Ho-Oh and Lugia to Pokémon Sword and Shield. However, future updates may provide compatibility for these legendary Pokémon.

6. Can Ho-Oh and Lugia Gigantamax in Pokémon Sword and Shield?

– No, Ho-Oh and Lugia cannot Gigantamax in Pokémon Sword and Shield. Only certain species of Pokémon have the ability to Gigantamax, and Ho-Oh and Lugia are not among them.

7. Are Ho-Oh and Lugia obtainable in Pokémon Go?

– Yes, both Ho-Oh and Lugia have been available in Pokémon Go through various raid events. However, their availability may change, so players should stay updated with the latest Pokémon Go news and events.

8. Do Ho-Oh and Lugia have any special Z-Moves in Pokémon Sun and Moon?

– Yes, both Ho-Oh and Lugia have exclusive Z-Moves in Pokémon Sun and Moon. Ho-Oh can use the Z-Move “Inferno Overdrive” with the Z-Crystal “Firium Z,” while Lugia can use the Z-Move “Supersonic Skystrike” with the Z-Crystal “Flyinium Z.”

9. Can Ho-Oh and Lugia be shiny hunted in Pokémon Sun and Moon?

– Yes, players can shiny hunt for both Ho-Oh and Lugia in Pokémon Sun and Moon. By using various methods such as the Masuda Method or the Shiny Charm, players can increase their chances of encountering a shiny variant of these legendary Pokémon.

10. Can I use Ho-Oh and Lugia in competitive battles?

– Yes, both Ho-Oh and Lugia are viable choices for competitive battles. Their unique moves, abilities, and stats make them formidable opponents when used effectively in battle strategies.

11. Are there any specific strategies for catching Ho-Oh and Lugia?

– It is advisable to weaken Ho-Oh and Lugia before attempting to catch them. Use status-inducing moves like Thunder Wave to paralyze them, making it easier to capture. Additionally, using Ultra Balls or Dusk Balls during nighttime can increase the chances of successfully catching them.

12. Can I breed Ho-Oh and Lugia to obtain eggs?

– No, Ho-Oh and Lugia are considered “Undiscovered” Pokémon, and as a result, they cannot breed or produce eggs. They can only be obtained through specific encounters or events in the game.

13. What are the typings and abilities of Ho-Oh and Lugia?

– Ho-Oh: It is a Fire/Flying-type Pokémon with the abilities Pressure and Regenerator (Hidden Ability).

– Lugia: It is a Psychic/Flying-type Pokémon with the abilities Pressure and Multiscale (Hidden Ability).

14. Can Ho-Oh and Lugia learn any HM moves?

– No, Ho-Oh and Lugia cannot learn any HM moves. Instead, they rely on their unique move sets and signature moves to battle and overcome challenges.

15. Are there any notable appearances of Ho-Oh and Lugia in the Pokémon anime or movies?

– Yes, both Ho-Oh and Lugia have made significant appearances in the Pokémon anime and movies. Ho-Oh appeared in the very first episode, “Pokémon – I Choose You!,” where it was seen by Ash Ketchum. Lugia starred in the second Pokémon movie, “Pokémon: The Power of One,” where it played a central role in the storyline.

Final Thoughts:

Ho-Oh and Lugia have undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the Pokémon franchise, captivating players with their stunning designs and formidable powers. In the Pokémon Sun and Moon games, encountering and battling these legendary Pokémon offers a thrilling experience that adds depth and excitement to the gameplay.

Whether you’re strategizing to capture Ho-Oh’s Rainbow Wing or exploring the depths of the Whirl Islands to find Lugia’s Silver Wing, the journey to encounter these legendary Pokémon is filled with adventure and challenge. Mastering their unique moves and abilities, such as Ho-Oh’s Sacred Fire or Lugia’s Aeroblast, allows players to unleash their full potential in battles.

Ho-Oh and Lugia’s significance extends beyond the games, as they have become beloved characters in the Pokémon anime and movies. From their iconic appearances to their powerful roles in the storyline, these legendary Pokémon continue to captivate fans of all ages.

So, whether you’re a seasoned Pokémon trainer or a new player exploring the Sun and Moon games, the allure of Ho-Oh and Lugia is undeniable. Embarking on a quest to encounter and capture these legendary Pokémon is an unforgettable experience that showcases the true essence of the Pokémon franchise.



