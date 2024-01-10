

Hogwarts Legacy: How to Get Companions to Follow You

Hogwarts Legacy, the highly anticipated open-world action RPG set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter, offers players an immersive experience where they can explore the iconic Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. One of the exciting features in the game is the ability to have companions who will accompany you on your magical adventures. In this article, we will discuss how to get companions to follow you in Hogwarts Legacy, along with six interesting facts about the game.

1. Completing Companion Quests:

To have companions join your journey, you must complete their respective companion quests. These quests will be unique to each companion and will require you to fulfill certain objectives or help them overcome personal challenges. By completing these quests, you will forge a stronger bond with your companions, and they will be more inclined to follow you.

2. Building Relationships:

It’s essential to build strong relationships with your companions by engaging in conversations and making choices that align with their values and beliefs. By doing so, you will gain their trust and loyalty, making it easier to get them to follow you.

3. Increasing Your Reputation:

Your reputation within the wizarding world also plays a significant role in getting companions to follow you. By completing various missions and tasks, you will increase your reputation, making you an influential figure within the magical community. Companions are more likely to join someone with a strong reputation.

4. Improve Your Skills:

Developing your magical skills and becoming a formidable wizard will also attract companions to join your cause. By honing your abilities and acquiring new spells and techniques, you will be seen as a competent and powerful ally, making it more likely for companions to follow you.

5. Recruiting Unique Companions:

In Hogwarts Legacy, you will encounter a diverse range of characters, each with their own unique abilities and skills. Some companions may possess specific talents that can be crucial in overcoming certain challenges or unlocking hidden secrets in the game. Take the time to explore and interact with different characters to recruit companions that best complement your playstyle.

6. Earning Companions’ Loyalty:

While it’s relatively easy to recruit companions, earning their loyalty is a different matter altogether. Companions will have their own wants, needs, and motivations, and it’s crucial to address their concerns and support them when needed. By doing so, you will gain their trust and loyalty, ensuring their unwavering support throughout your adventures.

Interesting Facts about Hogwarts Legacy:

1. Set in the 1800s:

Hogwarts Legacy takes place in the late 1800s, long before the events of the Harry Potter series. This allows players to explore a new era of the wizarding world and witness the origins of some familiar magical elements.

2. Customizable Character:

Players will be able to create their own unique character, choosing their appearance, magical abilities, and even their house affiliation. This customization allows for a personalized experience in the magical realm.

3. Non-Linear Storytelling:

Hogwarts Legacy offers a non-linear narrative, allowing players to shape their own destiny within the wizarding world. The choices you make and the paths you take will have a significant impact on the story and the relationships you form.

4. Open-World Exploration:

The game features a vast open-world environment, including not only Hogwarts but also surrounding areas such as Hogsmeade Village and the Forbidden Forest. This provides players with the freedom to explore and discover hidden secrets within the magical world.

5. Magical Creatures and Potions:

Players will have the opportunity to interact with a wide variety of magical creatures and concoct potions using ingredients found throughout the game. These elements add depth and immersion to the wizarding experience.

6. Dueling and Spellcasting:

Engaging in dynamic duels with other wizards and casting a wide range of spells will be a core aspect of gameplay in Hogwarts Legacy. Players will have the chance to master different spells and combat techniques, making each encounter unique and challenging.

Common Questions about Hogwarts Legacy:

1. When will Hogwarts Legacy be released?

– Hogwarts Legacy is set to be released in 2022.

2. On which platforms will Hogwarts Legacy be available?

– The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

3. Can I play as a student from a different house?

– Yes, you can choose your house affiliation when creating your character, allowing you to play as a member of Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin.

4. Will familiar Harry Potter characters appear in the game?

– While Hogwarts Legacy takes place before the events of the Harry Potter series, it is possible that some familiar characters may make appearances.

5. Can I attend classes and participate in Quidditch?

– Yes, attending classes and engaging in various activities, including Quidditch, will be part of the Hogwarts experience in the game.

6. Can I learn different types of magic?

– Yes, players will have the opportunity to learn various magical disciplines, including charms, potions, and transfiguration.

7. Are there romance options in the game?

– While romance has not been explicitly confirmed, the game focuses on building relationships with companions, which may include deeper connections.

8. Can I explore locations outside of Hogwarts?

– Yes, players will have the opportunity to explore areas beyond Hogwarts, such as Hogsmeade Village and the Forbidden Forest.

9. Can I customize my character’s appearance?

– Yes, players can customize their character’s appearance, including physical features and clothing choices.

10. Are there consequences for my choices in the game?

– Yes, the game emphasizes player choices, and decisions made throughout the story will have a significant impact on the narrative and relationships with companions.

11. Can I have multiple companions at the same time?

– Yes, you will be able to have multiple companions accompany you on your adventures, each with their own unique abilities.

12. Is multiplayer available in Hogwarts Legacy?

– No, Hogwarts Legacy is a single-player game and does not include multiplayer features.

13. Can I switch companions during gameplay?

– Yes, you will have the ability to switch companions based on your needs and preferences.

14. Will there be DLC or expansions for Hogwarts Legacy?

– While no official information has been released, it is possible that DLC or expansions may be introduced in the future.

15. Can I play as a dark wizard or make morally ambiguous choices?

– The game allows players to make choices that align with their character’s personality, which may include moral ambiguity or darker paths.

In conclusion, Hogwarts Legacy offers players the chance to embark on a magical journey through the wizarding world, accompanied by loyal companions. By completing companion quests, building relationships, and honing your skills, you can ensure that these companions will follow you faithfully. With an expansive open-world environment and numerous customization options, Hogwarts Legacy promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of the Harry Potter series and RPG enthusiasts alike.

Note: The information provided in this article is based on pre-release information and may be subject to change.





