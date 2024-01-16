

Horizon Call Of The Mountain: How Long To Beat and 6 Interesting Facts

Horizon Call Of The Mountain is an exciting expansion for the popular card game Legends of Runeterra. This new expansion introduces a whole new region called Targon, inspired by the celestial mountains in League of Legends. In this article, we will explore how long it takes to beat Horizon Call Of The Mountain and share six interesting facts about the expansion. Additionally, we will answer 15 common questions related to the game.

How Long To Beat Horizon Call Of The Mountain?

The time it takes to beat Horizon Call Of The Mountain can vary based on several factors, including your experience with the game, the strategies you employ, and the amount of time you dedicate to playing. On average, completing the expansion’s content can take anywhere between 10 to 15 hours. However, this estimation may vary depending on your playstyle and how quickly you progress through the game.

6 Interesting Facts About Horizon Call Of The Mountain:

1. New Champions: The expansion introduces seven new champions to the game, each with unique abilities and playstyles. These champions include Aurelion Sol, Diana, Leona, Soraka, Taric, Zoe, and Aphelios. Their addition brings fresh mechanics and strategies to the already diverse roster of Legends of Runeterra.

2. New Keywords: Horizon Call Of The Mountain introduces new keywords, such as Nightfall and Daybreak. Nightfall cards activate special effects when played as the second card in a turn, while Daybreak cards activate special effects when played as the first card in a turn. These new keywords add depth and variety to the gameplay, enabling players to develop new strategies.

3. Cosmic Cards: The expansion introduces Cosmic cards, which represent the celestial powers of Targon. These powerful cards offer unique abilities and can turn the tide of battle in your favor. Collecting and utilizing these cosmic cards effectively can greatly enhance your chances of victory.

4. New Game Mode: Horizon Call Of The Mountain introduces a new game mode called Gauntlet. In this mode, players construct a deck from a limited set of cards and compete against other players. Gauntlet offers a fresh and competitive experience for seasoned players looking for a challenge.

5. Updated Ranked System: With the expansion, Legends of Runeterra introduces an updated ranked system. This new system features a refined matchmaking algorithm and rewards players based on their performance in ranked matches. It provides a more balanced and rewarding experience for players as they strive to climb the ranks.

6. Lore Expansion: Horizon Call Of The Mountain expands the lore of Runeterra, revealing more about the champions and regions within the game. Players can delve deeper into the rich stories behind their favorite characters and explore the lore of Targon, making the game even more immersive and captivating.

15 Common Questions about Horizon Call Of The Mountain:

1. When was Horizon Call Of The Mountain released?

Horizon Call Of The Mountain was released on August 26, 2020.

2. Is Horizon Call Of The Mountain a standalone game?

No, Horizon Call Of The Mountain is an expansion for the card game Legends of Runeterra.

3. Can I play Horizon Call Of The Mountain without owning the base game?

No, you need to own Legends of Runeterra to play Horizon Call Of The Mountain.

4. How much does Horizon Call Of The Mountain cost?

The expansion is free to download and play, but you can also purchase additional cosmetic items.

5. Can I use the new cards from Horizon Call Of The Mountain in my existing decks?

Yes, the new cards from the expansion can be added to your existing decks or used to create new ones.

6. Are there any new game mechanics introduced in Horizon Call Of The Mountain?

Yes, the expansion introduces new keywords like Nightfall and Daybreak, which add new strategic elements to the game.

7. How many champions are introduced in Horizon Call Of The Mountain?

The expansion introduces seven new champions to the game.

8. Can I unlock the new champions without purchasing the expansion?

Yes, you can unlock the new champions through gameplay or by purchasing them with in-game currency.

9. Is there a single-player campaign in Horizon Call Of The Mountain?

No, the expansion focuses on expanding the multiplayer experience and does not feature a single-player campaign.

10. Can I play against friends in Horizon Call Of The Mountain?

Yes, you can challenge your friends to matches in the game.

11. Can I earn rewards by playing Horizon Call Of The Mountain?

Yes, you can earn various rewards, including cards, cosmetic items, and in-game currency, by playing the expansion.

12. Can I still play the base game if I don’t own Horizon Call Of The Mountain?

Yes, you can still play Legends of Runeterra without owning the expansion.

13. Can I play Horizon Call Of The Mountain on mobile devices?

Yes, the expansion is available on both PC and mobile platforms.

14. Can I use my existing card collection in Horizon Call Of The Mountain?

Yes, your existing card collection can be used in the expansion.

15. Are there any exclusive rewards for playing Horizon Call Of The Mountain?

Yes, the expansion offers exclusive cosmetic items and cards that can only be obtained by playing the expansion.

In conclusion, Horizon Call Of The Mountain is an exciting expansion for Legends of Runeterra that brings new champions, keywords, and game modes to the already compelling gameplay. With an estimated playtime of 10 to 15 hours, players can immerse themselves in the rich lore of Targon and experience the thrill of competitive card battles. Whether you are a seasoned player or new to the game, Horizon Call Of The Mountain offers a fresh and engaging experience that is sure to captivate and challenge you.





