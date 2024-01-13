

Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck – The Stand of the Sentinels

Horizon Forbidden West, the highly anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed game Horizon Zero Dawn, continues the story of Aloy as she embarks on a new adventure in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by robotic creatures. One of the most iconic features of the game is the Tallneck, a massive robotic giraffe-like creature that serves as a lookout tower for the inhabitants of the Forbidden West. In this article, we will delve into the significance of Tallnecks in the game and explore some interesting facts about them.

Tallnecks play a crucial role in the gameplay and narrative of Horizon Forbidden West. These towering machines roam the land, allowing Aloy to climb onto their backs and override them to unlock areas of the map, revealing points of interest and activities. They act as vantage points, giving players a unique perspective on the vast and beautiful world of the game. The Tallneck named “The Stand of the Sentinels” is one of the most memorable encounters in the game, offering players a breathtaking experience as they scale its massive frame.

1. Impressive Scale: The Stand of the Sentinels is one of the tallest Tallnecks in the game, towering above the landscape and offering a stunning view once conquered. Its height and size make it an awe-inspiring sight.

2. Climbing Challenge: Scaling the Stand of the Sentinels is no easy task. Players must navigate the intricate machinery and find the optimal route to reach the top. This climb presents a thrilling challenge that tests Aloy’s agility and problem-solving skills.

3. Scenic Views: Reaching the summit of the Stand of the Sentinels rewards players with breathtaking views of the Forbidden West. From this vantage point, they can take in the stunning landscapes, sprawling ruins, and vibrant wildlife that make up the game’s world.

4. Map Unveiling: Overriding the Stand of the Sentinels reveals a substantial portion of the map. Players can then explore the uncharted territories and uncover hidden secrets, side quests, and collectibles.

5. Encounter with Machines: Climbing the Tallneck is not a peaceful journey, as players will encounter hostile machines along the way. This adds an element of danger and excitement to the experience, requiring players to engage in combat while navigating the immense structure.

6. Lore and Storytelling: The Tallnecks in Horizon Forbidden West are not just gameplay elements but also serve as vehicles for storytelling. By exploring the Tallneck’s data logs, players can gain insights into the world’s lore, unravel the mysteries of the past, and learn more about the game’s captivating narrative.

Now, let’s address some common questions players might have about Tallnecks in Horizon Forbidden West:

1. How many Tallnecks are there in the game?

There are a total of five Tallnecks in Horizon Forbidden West.

2. Can Tallnecks be attacked or destroyed?

No, Tallnecks cannot be attacked or destroyed. They serve as neutral entities in the game.

3. Are there any rewards for climbing a Tallneck?

Yes, climbing a Tallneck and overriding it reveals a significant portion of the map, allowing players to discover new areas and activities.

4. Can I fast travel to a Tallneck once it’s overridden?

No, fast travel is not available directly to a Tallneck. However, once the Tallneck is overridden, players can fast travel to any unlocked campfire nearby.

5. Can Tallnecks defend themselves against hostile machines?

Tallnecks are passive and defenseless creatures. They rely on Aloy’s protection from any hostile machines encountered during the climb.

6. Are there any collectibles or secrets hidden on Tallnecks?

No, there are no collectibles or secrets hidden on the Tallnecks themselves. However, exploring the Tallneck’s vicinity might yield valuable resources or hidden items.

7. Can I revisit a Tallneck after overriding it?

Yes, players can revisit any overridden Tallneck to enjoy the view again or explore the surrounding area further.

8. Are Tallnecks required to progress in the main story?

While Tallnecks provide valuable map information, they are not necessary to progress in the main story. They offer additional exploration and side activities.

9. Can I climb a Tallneck at any time in the game?

Yes, Tallnecks can be climbed at any time, but it’s recommended to have appropriate gear and skills to overcome the challenges they present.

10. Are there any other benefits to climbing Tallnecks besides map revealing?

Climbing Tallnecks offers a unique and exhilarating experience, allowing players to witness the game’s stunning vistas and encounter combat challenges.

11. Can Tallnecks be overridden by enemies or other factions?

No, Tallnecks cannot be overridden by enemies or other factions. Once overridden by Aloy, they remain under her control.

12. Can I ride a Tallneck like a mount after overriding it?

No, riding a Tallneck is not possible after overriding it. They serve solely as map revealers and lookout towers.

13. Are there any achievements or trophies associated with Tallnecks?

Yes, there are achievements and trophies related to Tallnecks, rewarding players for overriding and climbing all of them.

14. What happens if I fall off a Tallneck while climbing it?

If you fall off a Tallneck, you will be placed back on the ground near its base, allowing you to attempt the climb again.

15. Can I use Tallnecks to fast travel between different regions of the map?

No, Tallnecks do not provide fast travel options between different regions. Players can only fast travel to unlocked campfires.

As players embark on their journey through the Forbidden West, the Tallnecks stand as majestic giants, offering a unique perspective on the world and unlocking its secrets. The Stand of the Sentinels, in particular, leaves a lasting impression with its impressive scale and breathtaking views. So, gear up, prepare for a challenging climb, and embrace the wonder of Horizon Forbidden West’s Tallnecks!





