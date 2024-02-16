

Horizon Forbidden West: Wait or Go Now?

Horizon Forbidden West, the highly anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn, is set to release in 2022. Developed by Guerrilla Games, this action role-playing game takes players on an epic journey through a post-apocalyptic world filled with stunning landscapes, robotic creatures, and a captivating storyline. As fans eagerly await the release, the question arises – should they wait or go ahead and play now? In this article, we will explore the reasons to wait or dive into the world of Horizon Forbidden West right away. Additionally, we will share seven interesting facts and tricks about the game, followed by answering sixteen common questions fans may have. Finally, we will conclude with some final thoughts on this highly anticipated title.

Interesting Facts and Tricks about Horizon Forbidden West:

1. Expanded Open World: Horizon Forbidden West promises a vast open world, even larger than its predecessor. Players can expect new regions to explore, including underwater areas, lush forests, and desolate deserts. This expansion offers a fresh and immersive experience for both new and returning players.

2. Enhanced Graphics: The game showcases stunning visuals and improved graphics, thanks to the power of the PlayStation 5. From intricate details on characters and landscapes to realistic lighting effects, players will be immersed in a visually breathtaking world.

3. Unique Combat Mechanics: Horizon Forbidden West introduces new combat mechanics, such as the ability to use smoke bombs for stealthy takedowns or to blind enemies temporarily. Additionally, players can now engage in underwater combat, adding a whole new dimension to the gameplay.

4. Aloy’s New Abilities: Protagonist Aloy gains new abilities in this sequel, including the ability to free-climb and use a grappling hook to traverse the environment. These new skills will open up new possibilities for exploration and strategic combat.

5. Variety of Robotic Creatures: Just like its predecessor, Horizon Forbidden West features a wide array of robotic creatures to encounter and battle. From towering mammoth-like machines to agile flying creatures, players will face thrilling and challenging encounters throughout their journey.

6. Engaging Storyline: Horizon Forbidden West continues the captivating narrative established in Horizon Zero Dawn. Players will follow Aloy’s quest to uncover the mysteries of the Forbidden West, encountering new allies and formidable enemies along the way. The game’s story promises to be an emotional and thought-provoking experience.

7. DualSense Controller Integration: Horizon Forbidden West takes full advantage of the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller features, offering a more immersive gameplay experience. The haptic feedback and adaptive triggers provide tactile sensations, making combat and exploration feel more realistic and engaging.

Common Questions about Horizon Forbidden West:

1. When will Horizon Forbidden West be released?

Horizon Forbidden West is set to release in 2022, although an exact date has not been announced yet.

2. Which platforms will the game be available on?

Horizon Forbidden West will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

3. Do I need to play Horizon Zero Dawn before playing the sequel?

While it is not necessary to play Horizon Zero Dawn before diving into Horizon Forbidden West, it is highly recommended. The first game establishes the world, characters, and story, providing valuable context and enhancing the overall experience.

4. Will there be multiplayer or co-op modes in Horizon Forbidden West?

As of now, Guerrilla Games has not announced any multiplayer or co-op modes for Horizon Forbidden West. The focus of the game remains on the single-player experience.

5. Can I transfer my progress from Horizon Zero Dawn to Horizon Forbidden West?

Guerrilla Games has confirmed that players will be able to transfer their progress and save files from Horizon Zero Dawn to Horizon Forbidden West on the same platform.

6. How long will it take to complete Horizon Forbidden West?

The exact length of the game is yet to be disclosed. However, considering the expansive open world and engaging storyline, players can expect a substantial playtime.

7. Are there any special editions or pre-order bonuses for Horizon Forbidden West?

Yes, there are different editions of the game available for pre-order, including a collector’s edition with exclusive physical items. Pre-order bonuses may vary depending on the retailer.

8. Will there be any post-launch DLC or expansions?

Guerrilla Games has not provided specific details about post-launch DLC or expansions, but considering the success of Horizon Zero Dawn, it’s likely that additional content will be released in the future.

9. Can I play Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation 4?

Yes, Horizon Forbidden West will be available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, allowing players on older hardware to experience the game.

10. Will there be fast travel options in Horizon Forbidden West?

Yes, players will have access to fast travel options in Horizon Forbidden West, allowing them to quickly navigate the vast open world.

11. Are there multiple difficulty levels in the game?

Yes, Horizon Forbidden West will feature multiple difficulty levels, catering to players of all skill levels. Whether you prefer a challenging experience or a more relaxed gameplay, there will be an option for you.

12. Can I ride and control robotic creatures in Horizon Forbidden West?

While players could ride certain robotic creatures in Horizon Zero Dawn, it has not been confirmed if this feature will be available in the sequel. However, the game will introduce new machines that players can interact with in various ways.

13. Will my choices in the game affect the story?

Horizon Forbidden West is expected to continue the narrative-driven experience of its predecessor. While the full extent of the impact of player choices is yet to be revealed, it is likely that some decisions will have consequences that shape the story.

14. Can I explore underwater areas in Horizon Forbidden West?

Yes, Horizon Forbidden West will introduce underwater exploration. Players will be able to dive into vast water bodies and uncover secrets hidden beneath the surface.

15. Will there be photo mode in Horizon Forbidden West?

Yes, Guerrilla Games has confirmed that Horizon Forbidden West will feature a robust photo mode, allowing players to capture and share stunning moments from their journey.

16. Are there any new game mechanics or features in Horizon Forbidden West?

Alongside the expanded open world, enhanced graphics, and new combat mechanics, Horizon Forbidden West will introduce additional features such as the ability to override new machines and a revamped skill tree system.

Final Thoughts:

Horizon Forbidden West presents an exciting opportunity for both new and returning players to immerse themselves in a visually stunning and engaging post-apocalyptic world. With its expanded open world, enhanced graphics, and new gameplay mechanics, the game promises to deliver an unforgettable experience. Whether you choose to wait or dive into the world of Horizon Forbidden West now, one thing is certain – the adventure that awaits is bound to be epic. So, grab your bow, prepare for battle, and get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey in the Forbidden West.



