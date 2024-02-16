Horizon Forbidden West: Year Station Was Built

Horizon Forbidden West is one of the most highly anticipated games of 2022, and fans of the series are eagerly awaiting its release. Developed by Guerrilla Games, this action role-playing game is set in a post-apocalyptic world where players take on the role of Aloy, a skilled hunter and archer. As players venture through this vast open world, they will encounter various tribes, robotic creatures, and uncover the mysteries of the past. One of the intriguing elements of the game is the Year Station, a location that holds significant importance in the storyline. In this article, we will explore when the Year Station was built, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions related to this specific topic.

Interesting Facts and Tricks About the Year Station:

1. The Year Station was built in the late 21st century: According to the lore of Horizon Forbidden West, the Year Station was constructed in the late 21st century, making it one of the oldest structures in the game’s world. This adds a sense of history and mystery to the location.

2. It served as a research facility: The Year Station was initially established as a research facility dedicated to studying and understanding the robotic creatures that roam the world. Scientists at the station aimed to unravel the secrets behind their creation and behavior.

3. It was abandoned due to the Faro Plague: The Faro Plague, a catastrophic event caused by malfunctioning machines, led to the abandonment of the Year Station. As the robotic creatures turned hostile and started attacking humans, the research facility became unsafe and was ultimately left behind.

4. Aloy discovers the Year Station in Horizon Zero Dawn: In the prequel to Horizon Forbidden West, called Horizon Zero Dawn, Aloy discovers the Year Station during her journey to understand the truth about her world. This sets the stage for the events that unfold in the upcoming game.

5. It holds vital information about the past: The Year Station is a treasure trove of information about the history of the world in Horizon Forbidden West. As Aloy explores the facility, she uncovers data logs, holographic recordings, and other artifacts that shed light on the events that led to the post-apocalyptic state of the world.

6. The Year Station is a visually stunning location: Guerrilla Games is known for its breathtaking visuals, and the Year Station is no exception. The architectural design, combined with the beauty of nature reclaiming the abandoned facility, creates a captivating and immersive environment for players to explore.

7. It offers unique challenges and rewards: The Year Station is not just a passive location in Horizon Forbidden West; it provides players with exciting challenges and rewarding gameplay. From solving puzzles to battling powerful robotic creatures, players can expect thrilling encounters and valuable loot within the station.

Common Questions and Answers about the Year Station:

1. Can you visit the Year Station in Horizon Zero Dawn?

No, the Year Station is not accessible in Horizon Zero Dawn. It is introduced as a significant location in the prequel but can only be explored in Horizon Forbidden West.

2. Is the Year Station a main story location?

Yes, the Year Station plays a crucial role in the main storyline of Horizon Forbidden West. Aloy’s journey to uncover the truth about her world leads her to this abandoned research facility.

3. Are there any side quests or activities in the Year Station?

Yes, players can expect to find side quests and optional activities within the Year Station. These quests may involve retrieving valuable artifacts, decoding ancient technology, or completing specific objectives.

4. Can you upgrade your equipment at the Year Station?

While the Year Station is not a traditional upgrade hub, players may come across unique resources or crafting materials within the facility that can be used to enhance their equipment or unlock new abilities.

5. Are there any hidden secrets in the Year Station?

Yes, the Year Station is filled with hidden secrets waiting to be discovered. Exploring every nook and cranny, reading data logs, and interacting with the environment will unveil intriguing mysteries and provide valuable insights into the game’s lore.

6. Can you fast travel to the Year Station?

As Horizon Forbidden West embraces an open-world structure, fast traveling to the Year Station might be possible. However, specific details regarding fast travel mechanics have not been officially confirmed yet.

7. Will there be boss battles in the Year Station?

While the Year Station is not primarily known for its boss battles, players may encounter formidable robotic creatures or other powerful adversaries within the facility, requiring strategic combat and clever tactics to overcome.

8. Can you unlock new abilities in the Year Station?

While the Year Station itself may not grant new abilities, it may hold valuable information or technology that allows players to unlock new skills or upgrade existing ones, enhancing Aloy’s capabilities.

9. Can you revisit the Year Station after completing the main story?

It is unclear whether players will have the ability to revisit the Year Station after completing the main story in Horizon Forbidden West. This aspect will likely be determined by the game’s design choices and narrative structure.

10. Will there be multiplayer elements in the Year Station?

As of now, Guerrilla Games has not announced any multiplayer elements or modes specifically tied to the Year Station. The focus of Horizon Forbidden West seems to be on the single-player experience and the continuation of Aloy’s journey.

11. Are there any collectibles to find in the Year Station?

Yes, the Year Station is home to various collectibles scattered throughout its corridors and chambers. These collectibles may include ancient artifacts, audio logs, or holographic recordings, each providing additional context to the game’s story.

12. Is the Year Station a dangerous location?

While the Year Station is abandoned and overrun by nature, it does contain remnants of hostile robotic creatures. Players must remain cautious and prepared for combat encounters while exploring this location.

13. Can you interact with NPCs in the Year Station?

The Year Station is not populated with living NPCs; however, players may encounter holographic recordings or interactive systems that simulate conversations or provide information about the facility’s past inhabitants.

14. How long does it take to explore the Year Station fully?

The time required to explore the Year Station fully will depend on various factors, including the player’s exploration style, the completion of side quests, and the time spent deciphering the facility’s mysteries. It is expected to be a substantial and immersive location, potentially taking several hours to fully explore.

15. Will the Year Station have any impact on the game’s ending?

As the Year Station holds important information about the game’s lore and history, it is highly likely that it will have a significant impact on the game’s ending. The discoveries made within the facility may shape the course of Aloy’s journey and the resolution of the main storyline.

16. Can you unlock any new weapons in the Year Station?

While it is not confirmed whether players can unlock entirely new weapons within the Year Station, it is possible that the facility may provide access to unique modifications or upgrades for existing weapons, allowing for more diverse combat options.

Final Thoughts:

The Year Station in Horizon Forbidden West is not just a visually stunning location but a critical part of the game’s narrative and gameplay experience. As players embark on Aloy’s journey to uncover the truth about her world, the Year Station offers a rich and immersive environment filled with challenges, rewards, and hidden secrets. Exploring this abandoned research facility, players will discover the history of the world and the true nature of the robotic creatures that inhabit it. As we eagerly await the release of Horizon Forbidden West, the Year Station stands as a tantalizing glimpse into the post-apocalyptic world that awaits us.