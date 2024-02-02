

Houston Texans 2017 Mock Draft: Building a Championship Team

The Houston Texans have always been a team that prides itself on defense and a strong running game. However, in order to compete in the highly competitive AFC, the Texans need to improve their offense and find a franchise quarterback. With the 2017 NFL Draft quickly approaching, let’s take a look at a mock draft for the Houston Texans and explore some interesting facts and tricks along the way.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Quarterback Woes: The Texans have been searching for a franchise quarterback for years. They have tried numerous options, including Brock Osweiler and Tom Savage, but none have been successful. This draft provides an opportunity for the Texans to finally find their answer.

2. Lack of Draft Picks: The Texans have only 6 draft picks in the 2017 NFL Draft, with their first pick coming in the 1st round at number 25. It is crucial for them to make the most out of these limited selections.

3. Offensive Line Upgrade: The Texans’ offensive line struggled in 2016, allowing the most sacks in the league. Protecting their quarterback should be a top priority in this draft.

4. Wide Receiver Depth: The Texans lack a true number one wide receiver. While they have some solid options, adding a playmaker to their receiving corps would greatly benefit their offense.

5. Running Back Stability: Lamar Miller had a solid season as the Texans’ primary running back in 2016. However, adding depth at this position could help sustain the running game throughout the season.

Mock Draft:

1st Round, 25th Pick: Patrick Mahomes II, Quarterback, Texas Tech

The Texans need to take a chance on a quarterback with great potential. Mahomes has a strong arm and excellent mobility, making him a perfect fit for Bill O’Brien’s offense.

2nd Round, 57th Pick: Dion Dawkins, Offensive Tackle, Temple

Dawkins is a versatile tackle who excels in both pass protection and run blocking. He would be a significant upgrade to the Texans’ offensive line.

3rd Round, 89th Pick: Zay Jones, Wide Receiver, East Carolina

Jones had a standout senior season, breaking the NCAA record for most career receptions. He possesses great route-running skills and would provide a reliable target for the Texans’ quarterback.

4th Round, 130th Pick: Jeremy McNichols, Running Back, Boise State

McNichols is a dynamic running back who can contribute both as a rusher and a receiver. He would provide depth behind Lamar Miller and help keep the Texans’ running game strong.

5th Round, 169th Pick: Corn Elder, Cornerback, Miami (FL)

Elder is a versatile cornerback who can play both outside and in the slot. He would add depth to the Texans’ secondary and contribute on special teams.

6th Round, 201st Pick: Tanzel Smart, Defensive Tackle, Tulane

Smart is an undersized but explosive defensive tackle who can disrupt the opposing team’s running game. He would provide depth to the Texans’ defensive line rotation.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Will the Texans draft a quarterback in the first round?

Yes, the Texans desperately need a franchise quarterback and are likely to address this need in the first round.

2. Can Patrick Mahomes II be the long-term answer at quarterback?

Mahomes has the potential to become a franchise quarterback with his arm strength and mobility, but he will need time to develop and adjust to the NFL level.

3. How will the Texans address their offensive line issues?

By drafting Dion Dawkins in the second round, the Texans will add a talented offensive tackle who can immediately contribute and improve the pass protection.

4. Will Zay Jones become the Texans’ number one wide receiver?

While Zay Jones has the potential to become a number one wide receiver, it may take time for him to develop. However, he will definitely provide a reliable target for the Texans’ quarterback.

5. Can Jeremy McNichols complement Lamar Miller effectively?

McNichols has the versatility to contribute as a rusher and receiver, making him an ideal complement to Lamar Miller. He will help keep the Texans’ running game strong throughout the season.

6. How will Corn Elder contribute to the Texans’ defense?

Elder’s versatility as a cornerback will provide depth to the Texans’ secondary and give them more options in coverage. He will also contribute on special teams.

7. Can Tanzel Smart make an impact on the defensive line?

While undersized, Tanzel Smart has the explosiveness to disrupt the opposing team’s running game. He will provide depth to the Texans’ defensive line rotation.

8. Will the Texans trade up to acquire a higher draft pick?

The Texans have limited draft picks, so it is unlikely that they will trade up unless they see a can’t-miss prospect available in the earlier rounds.

9. Are there any other positions the Texans should address in this draft?

The Texans could consider adding depth at the tight end position, as well as on the defensive side of the ball, particularly at linebacker.

10. How will this draft impact the Texans’ chances of making the playoffs?

If the Texans can successfully address their quarterback and offensive line issues in this draft, it will greatly improve their chances of making the playoffs.

11. What other teams could be potential contenders for the players the Texans are targeting?

The Texans will have to keep an eye on teams like the Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New York Giants, who also have needs at quarterback, offensive line, and wide receiver.

12. How has Bill O’Brien’s coaching style influenced the Texans’ draft strategy?

Bill O’Brien’s offensive system requires a quarterback with specific skills and traits. This will heavily influence the Texans’ decision-making in the draft.

13. Who are the top quarterbacks available in this draft?

Besides Patrick Mahomes II, other top quarterbacks in the draft include Deshaun Watson, Mitchell Trubisky, and DeShone Kizer.

14. What are the chances of the Texans trading for a quarterback instead of drafting one?

Given the lack of quality options available in the trade market, it is more likely that the Texans will focus on drafting a quarterback rather than trading for one.

15. How soon can the Texans expect to see results from this draft?

The impact of this draft may not be immediate, as some players will need time to develop. However, with the right selections, the Texans could start seeing positive results as early as the 2017 season.

Final Thoughts:

The 2017 NFL Draft presents a crucial opportunity for the Houston Texans to address their quarterback issues and strengthen their offense. This mock draft provides a blueprint for the Texans to build a championship team by adding talented players at key positions. With the right selections, the Texans have the potential to become a serious contender in the AFC and compete for a Super Bowl title.



