Houston Texans Draft Needs 2017: Addressing Key Areas for Improvement

The Houston Texans are entering the 2017 NFL draft with a clear focus on addressing their team needs and building a solid foundation for the upcoming season. With an eye on strengthening their roster and making a push for the playoffs, the Texans will be looking to make some shrewd draft picks to bolster their chances. In this article, we will discuss the team’s draft needs, interesting facts and tricks, and answer some common questions surrounding the Texans’ draft strategy.

Draft Needs:

1. Quarterback: The Texans have struggled to find a franchise quarterback since their inception in 2002. Although they signed Brock Osweiler last year, his inconsistent performance and high salary make it imperative for the Texans to consider drafting a quarterback early in the draft.

2. Offensive Line: The Texans’ offensive line has been a weak spot for the team in recent years. Drafting talented linemen who can protect the quarterback and create running lanes will be crucial for the team’s success.

3. Secondary: The Texans’ secondary has been hit by injuries and inconsistency, making it a priority for the team to add depth and talent to their defensive backfield.

4. Wide Receiver: The departure of DeAndre Hopkins and the lack of reliable targets for the quarterback position make it necessary for the Texans to address their wide receiver needs in the draft.

5. Linebacker: With Brian Cushing’s injury history and a need for depth at the position, the Texans should consider drafting a linebacker who can contribute immediately.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Houston Texans have made the playoffs in four of the last six seasons, establishing themselves as a competitive team in the AFC.

2. J.J. Watt, the Texans’ star defensive end, has won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award three times (2012, 2014, 2015), making him one of the most dominant defensive players in recent history.

3. The Texans became the first expansion team in NFL history to win their division in their inaugural season (2002).

4. Houston has a history of drafting impact players in the first round, including J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney, and DeAndre Hopkins.

5. The Texans have a strong defense, ranking as one of the top units in the league. However, their offense has struggled, particularly at the quarterback position.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Q: Who are the potential quarterback targets for the Texans in the draft?

A: Some potential targets for the Texans include Deshaun Watson, Mitch Trubisky, and Patrick Mahomes.

2. Q: Are there any offensive linemen who could be a good fit for the Texans?

A: Yes, players like Cam Robinson, Ryan Ramczyk, and Forrest Lamp could address the Texans’ offensive line needs.

3. Q: Will the Texans draft a wide receiver to replace DeAndre Hopkins?

A: It’s likely that the Texans will look to add a wide receiver through the draft to complement their receiving corps.

4. Q: What positions are the Texans most likely to address in the later rounds?

A: The Texans could look to add depth at positions such as running back, tight end, and defensive back in the later rounds.

5. Q: Will the Texans trade up or down in the draft?

A: It’s difficult to predict, but the Texans have shown a willingness to make trades in the past, so it’s a possibility.

6. Q: How important is it for the Texans to draft a quarterback early in the draft?

A: It’s crucial for the Texans to find a reliable quarterback who can lead the team effectively, so drafting one early is a priority.

7. Q: Can the Texans rely solely on their defense to win games?

A: While the Texans have a strong defense, relying solely on it is not sustainable. A balanced offense is necessary for long-term success.

8. Q: Will the Texans prioritize drafting players from Texas colleges?

A: While the Texans may have a preference for local talent, their priority is to draft the best players available regardless of their college affiliation.

9. Q: How will the Texans’ offensive line needs impact their draft strategy?

A: The Texans may prioritize offensive linemen in the early rounds to address their needs and provide better protection for the quarterback.

10. Q: Can the Texans find a franchise quarterback in the draft?

A: While there are no guarantees, the draft presents an opportunity for the Texans to find a promising young quarterback who could develop into a franchise player.

11. Q: How will the Texans’ draft strategy be influenced by their salary cap situation?

A: The Texans’ salary cap situation will impact their ability to sign free agents, making the draft a crucial avenue for acquiring talent.

12. Q: What other teams are the Texans competing with for the players they need?

A: The Texans will be competing with several other teams with similar needs, such as the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, and Chicago Bears.

13. Q: Will the Texans prioritize drafting players who can contribute immediately?

A: While immediate contributions are desirable, the Texans will prioritize drafting players who can develop into long-term assets for the team.

14. Q: How will the Texans’ draft needs impact their overall team strategy?

A: By addressing their key needs through the draft, the Texans hope to build a well-rounded team that can compete at a higher level.

15. Q: Can the Texans find value in the later rounds of the draft?

A: Yes, the Texans have a history of finding quality players in the later rounds, so there is potential to find hidden gems in this year’s draft.

Final Thoughts:

The Houston Texans have an opportunity to address their team needs and improve their roster through the 2017 NFL draft. By focusing on positions such as quarterback, offensive line, secondary, wide receiver, and linebacker, the Texans can build a stronger team that can compete for a playoff spot. With the right draft strategy and successful player acquisitions, the Texans have the potential to take their team to the next level and become a true contender in the AFC.

