

Title: Houston Texans Running Back History: A Legacy of Speed and Power

Introduction:

The Houston Texans have a long and storied history when it comes to their running back position. From the early years of the franchise to the present day, the Texans have seen some remarkable talents take the field and leave their mark on the team’s history. In this article, we’ll delve into the fascinating world of the Houston Texans running back history, exploring five interesting facts and tricks, followed by answers to 15 common questions fans might have about the team’s running back legacy.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Arian Foster’s Record-Breaking Season: In 2010, Arian Foster had an outstanding season, leading the league with 1,616 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. This performance earned him the NFL rushing title, making him the first running back in Texans’ history to achieve this feat.

2. Domanick Williams’ Remarkable Rookie Season: Formerly known as Domanick Williams (formerly Davis), he burst onto the scene in 2003 as a rookie, setting a franchise record with 1,031 rushing yards. Williams became the first Texans’ running back to surpass the 1,000-yard mark, showcasing his explosive speed and agility.

3. The Dynamic Duo: From 2005 to 2013, the Texans boasted a formidable running back duo in Arian Foster and Ben Tate. Foster’s powerful running style, combined with Tate’s speed and elusiveness, provided the team with a balanced rushing attack that kept opposing defenses on their toes.

4. Steve Slaton’s Rookie Sensation: In 2008, Steve Slaton burst onto the scene as a rookie, amassing 1,282 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. His quickness and ability to break tackles made him a fan favorite, and he was named to the All-Rookie Team that year.

5. Lamar Miller’s Consistent Production: Lamar Miller, who played for the Texans from 2016 to 2019, provided stability and reliability to the running back position. During his tenure, Miller consistently surpassed the 900-yard rushing mark and proved to be a reliable receiving threat out of the backfield.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who is the all-time leading rusher for the Houston Texans?

Arian Foster holds the record as the all-time leading rusher for the Texans, accumulating 6,472 rushing yards during his tenure with the team.

2. Which running back holds the record for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season?

Arian Foster holds the record for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season with 16, achieved in 2010.

3. Who was the first Texans running back to surpass 1,000 rushing yards in a season?

Domanick Williams (formerly Davis) was the first Texans running back to surpass 1,000 rushing yards in a season, achieving this feat in 2003.

4. Who holds the record for the longest rushing touchdown in Texans’ history?

Alfred Blue holds the record for the longest rushing touchdown in Texans’ history, with a 48-yard scamper in 2016 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

5. How many Pro Bowl appearances did Arian Foster make during his career with the Texans?

Arian Foster made four Pro Bowl appearances (2010-2012, 2014) during his tenure with the Texans.

6. How many 1,000-yard rushing seasons did Lamar Miller have with the Texans?

Lamar Miller had two 1,000-yard rushing seasons with the Texans, in 2016 and 2018.

7. Who holds the franchise record for the most rushing yards in a single game?

Arian Foster holds the franchise record for the most rushing yards in a single game, with 231 yards against the Indianapolis Colts in 2010.

8. Which running back had the most receptions in a single season for the Texans?

Arian Foster holds the record for the most receptions in a single season for the Texans, with 66 catches in 2010.

9. Who holds the record for the most rushing yards in a playoff game for the Texans?

Arian Foster holds the record for the most rushing yards in a playoff game for the Texans, with 153 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2011.

10. How many rushing touchdowns did Domanick Williams (formerly Davis) score in his rookie season?

Domanick Williams scored eight rushing touchdowns in his rookie season.

11. Which running back had the highest yards per carry average in a single season for the Texans?

Steve Slaton holds the record for the highest yards per carry average in a single season for the Texans, with 4.8 yards per carry in 2008.

12. Who was the first Texans running back to be named to the Pro Bowl?

Domanick Williams (formerly Davis) was the first Texans running back to be named to the Pro Bowl, earning the honors in 2004.

13. How many seasons did Ben Tate play for the Texans?

Ben Tate played for the Texans from 2010 to 2013, totaling 1,992 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns during his tenure.

14. Which running back had the most receiving yards in a single season for the Texans?

Arian Foster holds the record for the most receiving yards in a single season for the Texans, with 617 receiving yards in 2010.

15. Who holds the record for the most rushing attempts in a single season for the Texans?

Arian Foster holds the record for the most rushing attempts in a single season for the Texans, with 351 attempts in 2012.

Final Thoughts:

The Houston Texans have been fortunate to have some exceptional running backs grace their roster throughout their history. From Arian Foster’s record-breaking seasons to the explosive rookie campaigns of Domanick Williams and Steve Slaton, the Texans have seen their fair share of dynamic talents in the backfield. While the team has faced some challenges in recent years, the legacy of their running backs continues to inspire and excite fans. As the franchise moves forward, the hope remains that another running back will emerge to carry on the tradition of speed, power, and excitement that defines the Houston Texans running back history.



