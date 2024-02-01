

Houston Texans Running Backs 2015: A Force to be Reckoned With

The Houston Texans have always been known for their strong defense, but in 2015, their running game stepped up to the plate and became a force to be reckoned with. Led by a talented group of running backs, the Texans proved that their ground game could be just as formidable as their defense. In this article, we will explore the 2015 season of the Houston Texans’ running backs, highlighting their performance, interesting facts, common questions, and some final thoughts.

Five Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Arian Foster’s Domination: Arian Foster was undoubtedly the star of the Texans’ running game in 2015. Despite missing three games due to injury, Foster still managed to rush for 1,246 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged an impressive 4.2 yards per carry and led the league in rushing yards per game during the regular season.

2. Alfred Blue’s Steady Contribution: While Foster was the star, Alfred Blue played a crucial role as the Texans’ backup running back. Blue rushed for 698 yards and two touchdowns, proving to be a reliable and consistent option when Foster was sidelined. His ability to step up and deliver when needed was a vital asset to the team’s success.

3. Chris Polk’s Touchdown Machine: Chris Polk may not have had as many rushing yards as Foster or Blue, but he had a remarkable knack for finding the end zone. Polk scored five rushing touchdowns in 2015, showcasing his ability to excel in short-yardage situations. His nose for the goal line provided a valuable weapon for the Texans’ offense.

4. The Dual Threat: One of the most intriguing aspects of the Texans’ running game in 2015 was their ability to contribute in the passing game as well. Foster, Blue, and Polk combined for 70 receptions and 774 receiving yards, making them a formidable threat out of the backfield. This versatility added an extra dimension to the Texans’ offense and kept defenses on their toes.

5. Replacing Foster: Unfortunately, Arian Foster suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in October 2015. This forced the Texans to rely heavily on Alfred Blue and Chris Polk for the remainder of the season. While they did their best to fill Foster’s shoes, it was evident that his absence had a significant impact on the team’s running game.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who was the leading rusher for the Houston Texans in 2015?

Arian Foster was the leading rusher for the Texans in 2015, despite missing three games due to injury.

2. How many rushing yards did Arian Foster accumulate in 2015?

Foster rushed for 1,246 yards during the 2015 season.

3. How many rushing touchdowns did Chris Polk score in 2015?

Chris Polk found the end zone five times on the ground in 2015.

4. Who stepped up as the backup running back when Arian Foster was injured?

Alfred Blue took on the role of the Texans’ primary running back when Foster was sidelined.

5. How did the Texans’ running backs contribute in the passing game?

The Texans’ running backs combined for 70 receptions and 774 receiving yards in 2015, showcasing their versatility.

6. How did Arian Foster’s injury impact the Texans’ running game?

Foster’s injury had a significant impact on the Texans’ running game, as they had to heavily rely on Alfred Blue and Chris Polk to fill his shoes.

7. Did the Texans have any other notable running backs in 2015?

Aside from Foster, Blue, and Polk, the Texans also had Jonathan Grimes, who contributed primarily on special teams but occasionally saw action in the backfield.

8. How did the Texans’ running game compare to other teams in the league in 2015?

The Texans’ rushing offense ranked 15th in the league in terms of total yards gained, showcasing their effectiveness on the ground.

9. Did any of the Texans’ running backs make the Pro Bowl in 2015?

No, none of the Texans’ running backs made the Pro Bowl in 2015.

10. Did the Texans have any significant rushing performances in 2015?

Yes, Arian Foster had several standout games, including a 157-yard rushing performance against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.

11. How did the Texans’ running backs perform in the playoffs?

The Texans’ running backs struggled in the playoffs, as the team faced tough defenses that limited their effectiveness on the ground.

12. Was Arian Foster’s 2015 season his best statistically?

No, Foster had more impressive statistical seasons earlier in his career. However, his performance in 2015 was still remarkable considering he missed three games due to injury.

13. Did any of the Texans’ running backs struggle with injuries in 2015?

Yes, Arian Foster’s season was marred by injuries, ultimately leading to his season-ending Achilles injury.

14. Did the Texans rely heavily on the running game in 2015?

Yes, the Texans heavily relied on their running game in 2015, particularly with the uncertainty at the quarterback position.

15. How did the Texans’ running backs perform as a whole in 2015?

Overall, the Texans’ running backs had a successful season, showcasing their ability to contribute both on the ground and in the passing game.

Final Thoughts:

The Houston Texans’ running backs in 2015 were a force to be reckoned with. Led by the exceptional talents of Arian Foster, Alfred Blue, and Chris Polk, the Texans’ running game became a significant strength of the team. They showcased their versatility as both rushers and receivers, keeping defenses on their toes. While Foster’s injury was a setback, the Texans’ running backs stepped up and performed admirably in his absence. In conclusion, the 2015 season was a memorable one for the Houston Texans’ running backs, leaving fans excited for what the future held for this talented group of players.



