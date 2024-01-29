

Title: Houston Texans Running Backs History: A Journey Through the Backfield

Introduction:

The Houston Texans, an NFL franchise established in 2002, have seen their fair share of talented running backs throughout their history. From explosive playmakers to reliable workhorses, the Texans have been fortunate to have a diverse group of rushers. In this article, we will delve into the history of Houston Texans running backs, exploring their achievements, interesting facts, answering common questions, and providing some final thoughts on the team’s backfield.

Historical Overview:

The Houston Texans have witnessed a rich history of running backs who have left an indelible mark on the franchise. Let’s take a closer look at some of the most notable rushers:

1. Arian Foster: Arian Foster is arguably the most successful running back in Texans history. He played for the team from 2009 to 2015 and became the franchise’s all-time leading rusher, amassing an impressive 6,472 yards and 54 touchdowns during his tenure.

2. Lamar Miller: Lamar Miller joined the Texans in 2016 after four successful seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He provided stability to the backfield, consistently surpassing the 1,000-yard rushing mark. Unfortunately, Miller suffered a season-ending injury in 2019, cutting his time with the Texans short.

3. D’Onta Foreman: D’Onta Foreman was a third-round draft pick in 2017 and showed great potential during his rookie season. However, injuries hampered his progress, and he was released by the Texans in 2019.

4. Steve Slaton: Steve Slaton burst onto the scene in 2008 as a rookie, setting a franchise record with 1,282 rushing yards. His career, unfortunately, declined due to injuries, and he was released by the team in 2011.

5. Ben Tate: Ben Tate was drafted in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He provided solid production as a backup to Arian Foster and showcased his skills when given the opportunity. Tate left the Texans after the 2013 season.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

Now, let’s explore some intriguing facts and tricks about the Houston Texans running backs:

1. Arian Foster’s Undrafted Journey: Arian Foster went undrafted in 2009 and initially signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent. He later became one of the most dominant running backs in the league, showcasing the importance of perseverance and hard work.

2. Foster’s Stellar 2010 Season: In 2010, Arian Foster had a breakout season, leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,616) and touchdowns (16). This remarkable achievement earned him the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award.

3. Miller’s Career Long Run: Lamar Miller holds the record for the longest run in Texans history. In 2018, he sprinted for an astonishing 97 yards against the Tennessee Titans, showcasing his breakaway speed and vision.

4. Foster’s Versatility: Arian Foster was not only an exceptional rusher but also a threat in the passing game. He holds the record for the most receiving touchdowns by a running back in Texans history, with 14.

5. Texans’ Rushing Records: Arian Foster’s name is scattered throughout the Texans’ record book. He holds records for the most rushing yards in a season, most rushing touchdowns in a season, and most rushing yards in a game.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who is the all-time leading rusher for the Houston Texans?

Arian Foster holds the record for the most rushing yards in Texans history.

2. Who was the most successful running back for the Texans?

Arian Foster is widely regarded as the most successful running back in Texans history, based on his longevity, production, and impact on the team.

3. Who holds the record for the longest rushing touchdown in Texans history?

Arian Foster also holds the record for the longest rushing touchdown in Texans history, with an 80-yard run against the Indianapolis Colts in 2010.

4. Which running back has the most rushing touchdowns in a single season for the Texans?

Arian Foster holds the record for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season for the Texans, with 17 in 2010.

5. Who was the first running back drafted by the Houston Texans?

Tony Hollings was the first running back ever drafted by the Houston Texans. He was selected in the second round of the 2003 NFL Draft.

6. How many 1,000-yard rushing seasons have the Texans had?

The Texans have had a total of six 1,000-yard rushing seasons in their history, with Arian Foster achieving three, Lamar Miller achieving two, and Steve Slaton achieving one.

7. Who was the first Texans running back to win the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award?

Arian Foster became the first Texans running back to win the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award in 2010.

8. Which running back had the most receptions in a single season for the Texans?

Arian Foster holds the record for the most receptions in a single season for the Texans, with 84 receptions in 2010.

9. Who was the last Texans running back to make the Pro Bowl?

Arian Foster was the last Texans running back to make the Pro Bowl, earning the honor in 2014.

10. Who holds the record for the most rushing yards in a single game for the Texans?

Arian Foster holds the record for the most rushing yards in a single game for the Texans, amassing 231 yards against the Indianapolis Colts in 2010.

11. Who was the leading rusher for the Texans in the 2020 season?

David Johnson led the Texans in rushing yards during the 2020 season.

12. How many rushing touchdowns did Lamar Miller have during his time with the Texans?

Lamar Miller scored 13 rushing touchdowns during his tenure with the Texans.

13. Who replaced Lamar Miller after his season-ending injury in 2019?

Carlos Hyde replaced Lamar Miller as the starting running back for the Texans after his injury in 2019.

14. What was the Texans’ highest rushing ranking in a single season?

The Texans’ highest rushing ranking in a single season was in 2010 when they finished second in the league in rushing yards.

15. Who is the current starting running back for the Houston Texans?

As of the publication of this article, the current starting running back for the Houston Texans is David Johnson.

Final Thoughts:

The Houston Texans have been fortunate to witness the emergence of talented running backs throughout their history. From Arian Foster’s record-breaking performances to Lamar Miller’s consistency, these rushers have left an indelible mark on the franchise. As the team moves forward, it will be interesting to see who will step up and add their names to the list of esteemed Houston Texans running backs.



