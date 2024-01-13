

How Can I Watch Academy Awards with Roku: Which Channel Plus 5 Interesting Facts

The Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, is one of the most prestigious events in the film industry. Every year, film enthusiasts eagerly await the awards ceremony to celebrate the best achievements in cinema. If you’re a Roku user and wondering how you can watch the Academy Awards, we’ve got you covered. In this article, we will discuss the channels available on Roku to stream the Oscars and provide you with some interesting facts about the event.

Which Channel to Watch the Academy Awards on Roku?

1. ABC: ABC is the official broadcaster of the Academy Awards. To watch the Oscars live, you can download the ABC channel on your Roku device. However, you would need a cable or satellite subscription to access the live stream.

2. Hulu + Live TV: Hulu + Live TV is another option to watch the Academy Awards on Roku. With a Hulu + Live TV subscription, you can stream the Oscars live on your Roku device.

3. YouTube TV: YouTube TV also offers a live stream of the Academy Awards on Roku. You can subscribe to YouTube TV and catch all the Oscar action in real-time.

5 Interesting Facts About the Academy Awards:

1. The First Academy Awards: The very first Academy Awards ceremony took place on May 16, 1929, at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. The event was attended by around 270 guests, and the tickets cost $5 each. It was a private affair, with no live radio or television coverage.

2. Longest Oscars Ceremony: The longest Oscars ceremony in history lasted for a whopping 4 hours and 23 minutes. This record was set in 2002 when the 74th Academy Awards took place.

3. Most Oscar Wins: The film with the most Oscar wins is “Titanic” (1997), directed by James Cameron. The movie won a total of 11 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director.

4. First Black Actor to Win an Oscar: In 1940, Hattie McDaniel became the first African American to win an Academy Award. She received the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in “Gone with the Wind.”

5. Youngest and Oldest Winners: The youngest person to ever win an Oscar is Tatum O’Neal, who won the Best Supporting Actress award for “Paper Moon” (1973) at the age of 10. On the other hand, the oldest person to win an Oscar is Christopher Plummer, who won the Best Supporting Actor award for “Beginners” (2010) at the age of 82.

14 Common Questions About Watching Academy Awards on Roku:

1. Do I need a cable subscription to watch the Academy Awards on Roku?

Yes, you would need a cable or satellite subscription to access the live stream on channels like ABC.

2. Can I watch the Academy Awards for free on Roku?

No, the channels that provide live streaming of the Academy Awards usually require a subscription or cable login.

3. How much does a Hulu + Live TV subscription cost?

The cost of a Hulu + Live TV subscription starts at $64.99 per month.

4. Can I watch the Academy Awards on Roku outside the United States?

It depends on the availability of the streaming channels in your region. Some channels may have geo-restrictions.

5. Can I watch the Academy Awards on Roku with a Roku Express device?

Yes, you can watch the Academy Awards on any Roku device, including Roku Express.

6. Are there any pre-shows or red carpet coverage for the Academy Awards on Roku?

Yes, some channels may provide pre-shows and red carpet coverage along with the main event.

7. Can I record the Academy Awards on Roku?

If you have a DVR feature with your cable or streaming subscription, you can record the Academy Awards for later viewing.

8. How long after the live broadcast will the Academy Awards be available to stream on Roku?

The availability of on-demand streaming for the Academy Awards may vary depending on the channel.

9. Can I watch the Academy Awards on Roku using a Roku Stick?

Yes, you can watch the Academy Awards on any Roku device, including Roku Stick.

10. Are there any alternative channels to watch the Academy Awards on Roku?

Yes, some streaming services may offer alternative channels to watch the Oscars, such as Sling TV or FuboTV.

11. Can I watch the Academy Awards on multiple devices simultaneously with one Roku subscription?

It depends on the streaming service you choose. Some services allow multiple streams on different devices.

12. Are there any other awards shows available to watch on Roku?

Yes, Roku offers channels to stream various awards shows like the Golden Globe Awards, Emmys, and more.

13. Can I watch the Academy Awards in 4K on Roku?

It depends on the availability of 4K streaming for the specific channel broadcasting the Academy Awards.

14. Can I watch the Academy Awards on Roku with a Roku TV?

Yes, you can watch the Academy Awards on any Roku device, including Roku TVs, which have the Roku platform built-in.

In conclusion, Roku users can watch the Academy Awards through channels like ABC, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. The Oscars, with its rich history and countless memorable moments, captivate audiences worldwide. Whether you tune in for the glitz and glamour or to root for your favorite films and actors, the Academy Awards remains a must-watch event for movie lovers.





