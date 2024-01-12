

How Can I Watch the Ball Drop on Roku?

Are you ready to bid farewell to the old year and welcome in the new one with the iconic ball drop in Times Square? If you’re a Roku user, you can easily stream this exciting event live on your television. Here’s how you can watch the ball drop on Roku, along with five unique facts about this iconic tradition.

1. Set up your Roku device: To begin, make sure your Roku device is properly set up and connected to your television. If you haven’t done this yet, follow the instructions provided with your Roku device or visit the Roku website for assistance.

2. Install the Times Square Official New Year’s Eve app: Search for the Times Square Official New Year’s Eve app from the Roku Channel Store. Once you find it, click on “Add Channel” to install it on your Roku device. This app allows you to stream the live ball drop directly on your TV.

3. Launch the app: After installing the app, go back to the Roku home screen and navigate to the Times Square Official New Year’s Eve app. Click on it to launch the app.

4. Enjoy the live stream: Once the app is open, you will be able to watch the live stream of the ball drop in Times Square. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the festive atmosphere as the countdown to the new year begins.

5. Check for additional coverage: Besides the official Times Square app, check if any other streaming services or apps are offering live coverage of the ball drop. Roku provides access to various channels and apps, so you may find alternative options to watch the event from different perspectives.

Now, let’s dive into five unique facts about the ball drop tradition:

1. The first ball drop: The first ball drop in Times Square took place on December 31, 1907. Back then, the ball was made of iron and wood, adorned with 100 light bulbs.

2. The current ball: The current ball used in the ball drop weighs around 11,875 pounds and is covered in 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles. It measures 12 feet in diameter and features over 32,000 LED lights.

3. The time ball: Before the ball drop became a New Year’s Eve tradition, time balls were used to mark time for sailors. The time ball would drop at precisely 1 pm every day, allowing ships in the harbor to set their chronometers accurately.

4. The design changes: The ball design has evolved over the years. In 2007, for the 100th anniversary of the ball drop, a new energy-efficient LED lighting system was introduced, replacing the traditional incandescent bulbs.

5. Global attention: The ball drop is not only a beloved American tradition but also captures the attention of millions of people worldwide. It is estimated that over one billion people watch the ball drop on television or through live streaming platforms.

Now, let’s address some common questions about watching the ball drop on Roku:

1. Do I need a cable subscription to watch the ball drop on Roku?

No, you don’t need a cable subscription. The Times Square Official New Year’s Eve app provides free live streaming of the ball drop.

2. Can I watch the ball drop on Roku outside the United States?

Yes, you can watch the ball drop on Roku from anywhere in the world as long as you have a stable internet connection.

3. Do I need a specific Roku device to watch the ball drop?

No, the Times Square Official New Year’s Eve app is available on all Roku devices, including Roku TVs and streaming sticks.

4. Can I watch the ball drop on Roku in high definition?

Yes, the live stream of the ball drop on Roku is available in high definition (HD) if your television and Roku device support it.

5. Will there be any pre-show performances before the ball drop?

Yes, the Times Square Official New Year’s Eve app usually features performances by popular artists leading up to the ball drop.

6. Can I rewind or pause the live stream of the ball drop?

No, the live stream on the Times Square Official New Year’s Eve app does not offer rewind or pause options. You can only watch it as it happens.

7. Is closed captioning available for the live stream?

Yes, closed captioning is available for the ball drop live stream on the Times Square Official New Year’s Eve app.

8. Can I watch the ball drop on my smartphone or tablet using Roku?

No, the Times Square Official New Year’s Eve app is specifically designed for Roku devices and cannot be used on smartphones or tablets.

9. Can I watch the ball drop on multiple Roku devices simultaneously?

Yes, you can stream the ball drop on multiple Roku devices simultaneously as long as they are all connected to the same Roku account.

10. Is the ball drop live stream available in different time zones?

Yes, the ball drop live stream is synchronized with the local time in New York City, so it will be available at the appropriate time regardless of your time zone.

11. Will there be any fireworks during the ball drop?

No, the ball drop itself does not feature fireworks. However, fireworks are often launched in Times Square after the ball drop as part of the celebration.

12. Can I watch the ball drop on Roku using a VPN?

Yes, you can use a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to access the Times Square Official New Year’s Eve app if you are outside the United States.

13. Is the ball drop live stream available in languages other than English?

No, the live stream on the Times Square Official New Year’s Eve app is only available in English.

14. Will the ball drop be available for replay after the live stream ends?

Yes, the Times Square Official New Year’s Eve app usually allows you to replay the ball drop after the live stream ends. However, this may vary from year to year, so check the app for specific details.

Now that you know how to watch the ball drop on Roku and have some fascinating facts about this iconic tradition, get ready to ring in the new year with excitement and joy. Happy New Year!





