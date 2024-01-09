

How Can I Watch the Investigation Discovery Channel on Kodi?

Kodi, a popular media center application, allows users to stream their favorite TV shows, movies, and even live TV channels. One such channel that has gained immense popularity is the Investigation Discovery (ID) Channel. Known for its captivating crime documentaries and investigative series, the ID Channel has become a favorite among true crime enthusiasts. If you’re wondering how to watch the Investigation Discovery Channel on Kodi, we’ve got you covered. In this article, we will guide you through the process, along with sharing some interesting facts about the channel.

Before we dive into the details, it’s important to note that streaming copyrighted content without proper authorization may be illegal in some countries. Therefore, it is advised to use a reliable VPN (Virtual Private Network) service to protect your privacy and ensure secure streaming.

To watch the Investigation Discovery Channel on Kodi, you’ll need to install an add-on that provides access to the channel’s content. One of the most popular add-ons for streaming live TV channels is “USTVnow Plus.” Here’s how you can install it:

Step 1: Launch Kodi and click on the “Settings” gear icon located at the top left corner of the screen.

Step 2: Select “File Manager” and then double-click on “Add Source.”

Step 3: A window will appear. Click on the box that says “None” and enter the following URL: http://fusion.tvaddons.co/

Step 4: Give a name to the media source, such as “Fusion,” and click “OK.”

Step 5: Return to the Kodi home screen and select “Add-ons” from the left side menu.

Step 6: Click on the open box icon (top left corner) to open the add-on browser.

Step 7: Select “Install from zip file” and choose the source you added earlier (“Fusion”).

Step 8: Navigate to “kodi-repos” > “english” > “repository.xbmchub-3.0.0.zip” and click on it to install the repository.

Step 9: After the installation, go back to the add-on browser and select “Install from repository.”

Step 10: Choose “TVADDONS.CO Add-on Repository” and then select “Video add-ons.”

Step 11: Scroll down and find “USTVnow Plus.” Click on it and select “Install.”

Step 12: Wait for the add-on to install, and once done, you’ll find it in the “Add-ons” section of Kodi’s home screen.

Now that you have installed the USTVnow Plus add-on, you can access the Investigation Discovery Channel and enjoy its captivating content. Simply launch the add-on, navigate to the live TV section, and look for the ID Channel among the available channels.

Interesting Facts about the Investigation Discovery Channel:

1. The Investigation Discovery Channel was launched in 1996 and is owned by Discovery, Inc.

2. It is one of the fastest-growing cable networks and reaches over 85 million households in the United States.

3. The channel primarily focuses on true crime stories, with a variety of shows dedicated to murder investigations, forensic analysis, and criminal psychology.

4. Investigation Discovery has gained a massive fan base due to its gripping storytelling and engaging reenactments of real-life crime events.

5. Some of the most popular Investigation Discovery shows include “Homicide Hunter,” “Disappeared,” “Evil Lives Here,” and “On the Case with Paula Zahn.”

Common Questions about Watching the Investigation Discovery Channel on Kodi:

1. Is Kodi legal?

Yes, Kodi itself is legal. However, streaming copyrighted content without proper authorization may be illegal in some countries.

2. Do I need a VPN to stream on Kodi?

Using a VPN is highly recommended to protect your privacy and ensure secure streaming.

3. Can I watch the Investigation Discovery Channel for free on Kodi?

Yes, you can watch the Investigation Discovery Channel for free using the USTVnow Plus add-on on Kodi.

4. Can I record shows from the Investigation Discovery Channel on Kodi?

Yes, most Kodi add-ons allow users to record shows and save them for later viewing.

5. Is the Investigation Discovery Channel available worldwide?

While the Investigation Discovery Channel is primarily available in the United States, some international cable/satellite providers offer access to the channel in other countries.

6. Can I watch live episodes on the Investigation Discovery Channel through Kodi?

Yes, the USTVnow Plus add-on provides live streaming of the Investigation Discovery Channel.

7. Are subtitles available for Investigation Discovery shows on Kodi?

Some add-ons offer subtitles, but availability may vary depending on the specific add-on you are using.

8. Can I watch Investigation Discovery shows on-demand on Kodi?

Yes, some add-ons provide on-demand access to Investigation Discovery shows, allowing you to watch them at your convenience.

9. Does watching the Investigation Discovery Channel on Kodi consume a lot of data?

Streaming video content can consume significant amounts of data. It is recommended to have an unlimited or generous data plan.

10. Can I watch the Investigation Discovery Channel in high-definition on Kodi?

The video quality of the Investigation Discovery Channel on Kodi may vary depending on your internet connection and the add-on you are using.

11. Can I watch the Investigation Discovery Channel on Kodi using a Firestick?

Yes, you can install Kodi on a Firestick and follow the same steps mentioned earlier to watch the Investigation Discovery Channel.

12. Is the USTVnow Plus add-on available only for Kodi?

The USTVnow Plus add-on can also be installed on other media center applications, such as Plex.

13. Can I watch other live TV channels on Kodi?

Yes, there are numerous add-ons available that provide access to various live TV channels.

14. Are there any alternatives to the USTVnow Plus add-on to watch the Investigation Discovery Channel on Kodi?

Yes, there are other add-ons, such as “cCloud TV” and “Mobdro,” that also offer access to the Investigation Discovery Channel on Kodi.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.