

How Can I Watch Velocity Channel on My PC: A Comprehensive Guide

Velocity Channel, now known as MotorTrend, is a popular television network that caters to automotive enthusiasts. With its wide range of shows and documentaries, it has become a go-to destination for those interested in cars, motorcycles, and all things related to the automotive world. If you’re wondering how to watch Velocity Channel on your PC, we’ve got you covered. In this article, we will guide you through the process, along with some interesting facts about the channel.

1. Velocity Channel Rebranded as MotorTrend:

Before diving into the details of how to watch Velocity Channel, it’s important to note that the network has recently rebranded itself as MotorTrend. So, if you’re searching for Velocity Channel, you may find it under the new name.

2. MotorTrend On Demand:

MotorTrend offers a streaming service known as MotorTrend On Demand, which allows you to access their vast library of shows and documentaries online. By subscribing to MotorTrend On Demand, you can enjoy content from the Velocity Channel on your PC.

3. MotorTrend App:

To watch MotorTrend on your PC, you can download the MotorTrend app from their official website or through various app stores. The app is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems, making it accessible on a wide range of computers.

4. Subscription Plans:

MotorTrend On Demand offers various subscription plans, including monthly and annual subscriptions. By subscribing, you gain access to all the content available on the platform, including shows from the Velocity Channel. Make sure to choose a plan that suits your needs and budget.

5. Live TV Streaming Services:

If you prefer to watch the Velocity Channel live, there are several live TV streaming services that include the channel in their lineup. Services like Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV offer packages that include MotorTrend or Velocity Channel. By subscribing to one of these services, you can stream the channel on your PC.

Now that you know how to watch Velocity Channel (MotorTrend) on your PC, let’s dive into some interesting facts about the channel:

1. Velocity Channel was launched in 2002 as Discovery HD Theater and focused on high-definition programming.

2. The network underwent several rebrandings before settling on the name Velocity in 2011, becoming a dedicated channel for automotive content.

3. Velocity Channel was known for its popular shows like “Wheeler Dealers,” “Chasing Classic Cars,” and “FantomWorks,” which showcased the world of car restoration and customization.

4. In 2018, Velocity Channel was rebranded again as MotorTrend, expanding its content to cover not only cars but also motorcycles and other vehicles.

5. MotorTrend features shows like “Roadkill,” where hosts take on crazy automotive challenges, and “Top Gear,” a globally renowned show that reviews cars and performs daring stunts.

Now, let’s address some commonly asked questions about watching Velocity Channel (MotorTrend) on a PC:

Q1. Can I watch MotorTrend for free on my PC?

A1. No, MotorTrend On Demand and live TV streaming services require a subscription to access their content.

Q2. How much does MotorTrend On Demand cost?

A2. MotorTrend On Demand subscription plans start at $4.99 per month, with annual plans available at a discounted rate.

Q3. Can I watch MotorTrend on my PC without downloading an app?

A3. Yes, you can access MotorTrend On Demand through their official website without downloading an app.

Q4. Does MotorTrend On Demand offer a free trial?

A4. Yes, MotorTrend On Demand occasionally offers a free trial period to new subscribers.

Q5. Can I stream MotorTrend on multiple devices simultaneously?

A5. Yes, MotorTrend On Demand allows streaming on multiple devices with a single subscription.

Q6. Can I watch MotorTrend live on my PC?

A6. Yes, by subscribing to live TV streaming services like Sling TV, YouTube TV, or Hulu + Live TV, you can watch MotorTrend live on your PC.

Q7. Is MotorTrend available internationally?

A7. Yes, MotorTrend On Demand is available in several countries outside the United States.

Q8. Can I download shows from MotorTrend On Demand to watch offline?

A8. Yes, MotorTrend On Demand offers an offline viewing feature that allows you to download shows and watch them later without an internet connection.

Q9. Can I watch MotorTrend in high-definition on my PC?

A9. Yes, MotorTrend On Demand and live TV streaming services offer high-definition streaming options if your internet connection and device support it.

Q10. Can I cancel my MotorTrend subscription anytime?

A10. Yes, you can cancel your MotorTrend On Demand subscription at any time without any additional fees.

Q11. Are there any parental controls available on MotorTrend On Demand?

A11. Yes, MotorTrend On Demand offers parental controls to restrict access to certain content.

Q12. Can I watch MotorTrend on my PC if I have a cable or satellite subscription?

A12. Some cable and satellite providers offer access to MotorTrend’s content on their respective streaming platforms, allowing you to watch it on your PC.

Q13. Are closed captions available on MotorTrend On Demand?

A13. Yes, closed captions are available for most shows on MotorTrend On Demand.

Q14. Can I watch MotorTrend On Demand on multiple devices simultaneously?

A14. Yes, MotorTrend On Demand allows streaming on up to four devices simultaneously with a single subscription.

In conclusion, watching Velocity Channel, now known as MotorTrend, on your PC is possible through MotorTrend On Demand or live TV streaming services that include the channel. By subscribing to these services, you can enjoy a wide variety of automotive content, including shows from Velocity Channel. So, buckle up, grab your PC, and dive into the exciting world of cars and motorcycles with MotorTrend!





