

How Do I Get Out Of Coc Qasmoke and 6 Interesting Facts

Coc Qasmoke is a hidden test cell in the popular video game, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. It serves as a developer’s room, allowing players to access all the game’s items and characters. However, once you find yourself trapped inside Coc Qasmoke, you might be wondering how to escape. In this article, we will guide you through the process of getting out of Coc Qasmoke, along with six interesting facts about this hidden location.

Getting Out of Coc Qasmoke:

1. Use console commands: If you’re playing on a PC, you can use the developer console commands to teleport yourself out of Coc Qasmoke. Open the console by pressing the tilde (~) key and type “coc [desired location]” (without quotes) to transport yourself to any desired location in Skyrim.

2. Load a previous save: If you have a previous save file before entering Coc Qasmoke, you can load it to escape this hidden room. However, make sure to save your progress regularly to avoid losing significant gameplay.

3. Fast travel: If you have discovered any location in Skyrim before entering Coc Qasmoke, you can fast travel to it, thus leaving the test cell. Open your map and select the desired location to fast travel.

4. Use the door: In Coc Qasmoke, there is a door that leads to the Skyrim world. Simply interact with it, and you will exit the hidden cell. The door is typically located in the southeast corner of the room.

5. Use the wait feature: Open the in-game menu and select the “Wait” option. Choose a specific amount of time to pass, and you will be transported to the last location you visited before entering Coc Qasmoke.

6. Use mods: If you’re playing Skyrim on a PC and have modding capabilities, you can use mods to escape Coc Qasmoke. Numerous mods are available that allow players to teleport out or reset their location.

Interesting Facts about Coc Qasmoke:

1. Coc Qasmoke is a reference to the development command “coc qasmoke,” which teleports developers to the test cell during game development.

2. Coc Qasmoke is not accessible through normal gameplay; it can only be reached by using console commands or mods.

3. The test cell contains replicas of all items available in the game, making it a treasure trove for players who want to experiment with different equipment.

4. Coc Qasmoke is also commonly referred to as “The Showroom” or “The Developer Room” by the Skyrim community.

5. The test cell is relatively small and consists of a single room with rows of chests containing every item in the game.

6. Coc Qasmoke is not intended for regular gameplay, as it may cause imbalances and glitches if items are taken from it and used outside the cell.

Common Questions about Coc Qasmoke:

1. Can I access Coc Qasmoke on consoles?

No, Coc Qasmoke can only be accessed through console commands or mods on PC.

2. Will accessing Coc Qasmoke affect my game progress?

No, accessing Coc Qasmoke does not affect your game progress unless you take items from it and use them outside the cell.

3. Can I use the items from Coc Qasmoke in my regular gameplay?

Using items from Coc Qasmoke in regular gameplay may lead to imbalances and glitches. It is generally not recommended.

4. Is there any quest or objective associated with Coc Qasmoke?

No, Coc Qasmoke is purely a developer’s room and does not have any quests or objectives.

5. Can I bring companions with me into Coc Qasmoke?

Companions cannot follow you into Coc Qasmoke as it is not a regular game location.

6. Are there any enemies or threats inside Coc Qasmoke?

No, Coc Qasmoke is a safe location without any enemies or threats.

7. Can I access Coc Qasmoke in the Special Edition of Skyrim?

Yes, Coc Qasmoke is accessible in the Special Edition of Skyrim through console commands or mods.

8. What happens if I drop items in Coc Qasmoke?

Dropping items in Coc Qasmoke will cause them to disappear. It is not recommended to drop items there.

9. Can I access Coc Qasmoke in Skyrim VR?

Yes, Coc Qasmoke can be accessed in Skyrim VR using console commands or mods.

10. Will accessing Coc Qasmoke disable achievements or trophies?

No, accessing Coc Qasmoke does not disable achievements or trophies.

11. Can I access Coc Qasmoke without using console commands or mods?

No, Coc Qasmoke is not accessible through regular gameplay.

12. Can I sell items obtained from Coc Qasmoke to in-game merchants?

Yes, items obtained from Coc Qasmoke can be sold to in-game merchants for gold.

13. Is it possible to visit Coc Qasmoke in multiplayer mode?

No, Coc Qasmoke is not accessible in multiplayer mode.

14. Can I access Coc Qasmoke in other Elder Scrolls games?

No, Coc Qasmoke is specific to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and cannot be accessed in other titles.

15. Are there any Easter eggs or hidden secrets inside Coc Qasmoke?

While Coc Qasmoke itself is a hidden location, it does not contain specific Easter eggs or secrets within its bounds.

In conclusion, if you find yourself stuck in Coc Qasmoke, use console commands, load a previous save, fast travel, or interact with the door to escape. Remember to save your progress regularly to avoid losing gameplay. Coc Qasmoke offers a unique insight into Skyrim’s development, but it is not intended for regular gameplay. Explore this hidden cell with caution and enjoy the wonders it holds without disrupting your game experience.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.