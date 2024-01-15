

Title: How Do I Get The Sword In Destiny: A Guide for Guardians

Introduction:

In the vast world of Destiny, acquiring the legendary sword can be an exhilarating experience for Guardians. The sword is a formidable weapon that can unleash devastating power upon enemies. This guide will walk you through the steps to obtain the coveted sword and provide interesting facts about its history and usage, along with answers to common questions.

How to Obtain the Sword in Destiny:

1. Reach Level 20: Before embarking on your quest for the sword, ensure that your Guardian has reached level 20. This is the minimum requirement to undertake the sword questline.

2. Complete the Sword Quest: Visit Lord Shaxx at the Tower and accept the quest titled “A Broken Will.” This quest will lead you to gather specific materials, defeat powerful adversaries, and eventually obtain your desired sword.

3. Material Gathering: The quest will require you to collect materials such as Spinmetal, Helium Filaments, Relic Iron, and Spirit Bloom. These can be found on various planets, so explore and gather them accordingly.

4. Defeat Powerful Adversaries: Throughout the questline, you will face formidable adversaries, including Knights, Wizards, and powerful Taken enemies. Overcome these challenges to progress further.

5. Upgrade Your Sword: Once you have acquired the sword, you can upgrade it by infusing it with various materials, enabling it to deal greater damage and unlock special abilities.

6. Master the Sword: Practice using the sword in different game modes. Learn its combos, timing, and how to maximize its potential damage. The sword can be a game-changer in both PvE and PvP encounters.

Interesting Facts about the Destiny Sword:

1. Historical Significance: The swords in Destiny are remnants of the Golden Age, crafted by the ancient civilization known as the Guardians. They hold immense power and are revered for their historical significance.

2. Different Elemental Types: Swords in Destiny come in three elemental types: Arc, Solar, and Void. Each type has unique abilities and can be chosen according to your playstyle or the enemy’s elemental weakness.

3. Exotic Swords: Some swords in Destiny are classified as Exotic, boasting unique perks and abilities. These swords often require more complex quests to obtain but are highly sought-after due to their exceptional power.

4. PvP Potential: The sword can be a game-changer in PvP battles. With its ability to take down multiple opponents swiftly and disrupt enemy strategies, mastering the sword can give you a significant advantage.

5. Swordbearing Guardians: During the “Crota’s End” raid, a Guardian must wield the sword to defeat Crota, the raid’s final boss. This role requires precision, timing, and coordination with the team.

6. Sword Skating: Swords can be used for “sword skating,” a technique that allows Guardians to move faster by chaining sword swings and jumps. Mastering this technique can make traversing maps quicker and more efficient.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can I acquire multiple swords in Destiny?

Yes, you can obtain multiple swords, one of each elemental type.

2. Can I use the sword in all game modes?

The sword is available for use in most PvE activities and some PvP modes, like Iron Banner and Mayhem Clash.

3. Can I use the sword as my primary weapon?

No, the sword is considered a heavy weapon and occupies the heavy weapon slot.

4. Can I infuse my sword with higher-level weapons?

Yes, you can infuse your sword with higher-level weapons to increase its damage output.

5. How do I unlock special abilities for my sword?

By completing quests and obtaining rare materials, you can unlock special abilities for your sword.

6. Can I carry multiple swords in my inventory?

No, you can only equip one sword at a time.

7. Can I dismantle my sword?

Yes, if you wish to dismantle your sword, you will receive some materials and resources in return.

8. Can I acquire the sword if I haven’t reached level 20?

No, level 20 is the minimum requirement to undertake the sword questline.

9. Can I use the sword in the Crucible?

Yes, swords can be used in certain PvP modes like Iron Banner and Mayhem Clash.

10. Are there any specific sword-related achievements or trophies?

Yes, there are various achievements and trophies related to obtaining and utilizing swords in Destiny.

11. Can I share swords with other Guardians?

No, swords are character-specific and cannot be shared between different Guardians.

12. Can I use the sword against raid bosses?

While swords can be effective against some raid bosses, they might not be the optimal choice for every encounter.

13. Are there any limitations to using swords?

Swords have limited ammo capacity and must be recharged by picking up ammo or waiting for a cooldown.

14. Can I use swords in Gambit mode?

No, swords are not available in Gambit mode.

15. Can I acquire swords from random drops in the game?

No, swords can only be obtained by following specific quests and objectives.

Conclusion:

The legendary sword in Destiny is a powerful weapon that can turn the tide of battles in both PvE and PvP encounters. By undertaking the sword questline and mastering its usage, Guardians can wield a symbol of the Golden Age’s might. With a rich history and fascinating mechanics, the sword adds depth and excitement to the Destiny gaming experience.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.