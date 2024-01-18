

How Do I Watch Videos in Order From Oldest to Newest on One Channel on YouTube?

YouTube is undeniably one of the most popular platforms for watching videos online. With billions of users and a vast library of content, it can sometimes be overwhelming to navigate through a channel’s videos. However, if you are specifically looking to watch a channel’s videos in chronological order, from oldest to newest, there are a few methods you can follow. In this article, we will guide you through the process and also provide you with interesting facts about YouTube.

1. Sorting by Upload Date:

One of the simplest ways to watch videos in chronological order on a specific channel is to use the sorting feature. By default, YouTube organizes videos by popularity, but you can change this to sort them by the upload date. To do this, follow these steps:

– Go to the channel’s homepage.

– Click on the “Videos” tab.

– Next to the “Sort by” dropdown menu, click on the arrow.

– Select “Date added (oldest)” to arrange the videos from oldest to newest.

2. Using Playlists:

Another way to watch a channel’s videos in chronological order is by utilizing playlists. Many content creators organize their videos into playlists according to certain themes or series. By finding the playlist that contains all the channel’s videos and playing it in order, you can easily watch them chronologically.

3. Filtering by Upload Date:

If you want to watch a channel’s videos in chronological order, but only a specific type of content, you can use the filtering feature. This allows you to choose specific categories or search terms. After applying the filter, you can further sort the videos by the upload date, ensuring you watch them from oldest to newest.

4. Using External Websites:

Certain external websites offer tools that allow you to sort a channel’s videos chronologically. Websites like ChannelCrawler or Social Blade provide various features to help you navigate through YouTube channels and their content. By using these tools, you can easily access a channel’s videos in the desired order.

5. Advanced Search Filters:

YouTube’s advanced search filters can also assist you in watching videos in chronological order. By using specific search terms combined with the filter for upload date, you can narrow down your search and find the videos you are looking for. For example, you can search for “channel name” and sort the results by upload date to watch the videos in order.

Interesting Facts about YouTube:

1. YouTube was founded by three former PayPal employees in February 2005. They created the platform as a way to share videos online.

2. The first video ever uploaded to YouTube, titled “Me at the zoo,” was posted by co-founder Jawed Karim on April 23, 2005.

3. In 2006, Google acquired YouTube for $1.65 billion, making it one of the most significant acquisitions in internet history.

4. As of 2021, YouTube has over 2 billion monthly active users, making it the second most-visited website globally, just behind Google.

5. YouTube’s revenue primarily comes from advertising. Content creators can monetize their channels through the YouTube Partner Program, generating income from ads displayed in their videos.

Common Questions (with Answers):

1. Can I watch a YouTube channel’s videos in chronological order?

Yes, you can sort a channel’s videos by upload date, play them in a playlist, or use external websites to watch them in order.

2. Why would I want to watch videos in order from oldest to newest?

Watching videos in chronological order allows you to see a channel’s content progression and development over time.

3. Can I watch videos in order on the YouTube mobile app?

Yes, the same sorting and filtering options are available on the YouTube mobile app.

4. Are there any shortcuts or keyboard commands to sort videos chronologically?

Unfortunately, YouTube does not have built-in shortcuts or keyboard commands specifically for sorting videos in order.

5. Can I watch videos in reverse order, from newest to oldest?

Yes, you can change the sorting option to “Date added (newest)” to watch videos in reverse chronological order.

6. How can I find the oldest video on a YouTube channel?

You can either manually scroll down the channel’s video list until you reach the oldest video or use the sorting feature to arrange them from oldest to newest.

7. Can I save the sorting preference for future visits to a channel?

No, the sorting preference is not saved automatically. You will need to change it each time you visit the channel.

8. Are there any browser extensions that can help with watching videos chronologically?

Yes, there are several browser extensions available that enhance YouTube’s functionality and provide additional sorting options.

9. Do all channels have playlists that organize their videos?

No, not all channels have playlists. However, most content creators organize their videos into playlists to make it easier for viewers to find specific content.

10. Can I watch videos in chronological order on YouTube Kids?

YouTube Kids, a separate platform designed for children, does not offer the same sorting options as the main YouTube website.

11. Is it possible to watch a channel’s live videos in chronological order?

Unfortunately, live videos cannot be watched in chronological order, as they are streamed in real-time and do not have a specific upload date.

12. Can I watch videos from multiple channels in chronological order?

YouTube does not currently offer a feature to watch videos from multiple channels in chronological order. You would need to visit each channel separately.

13. Can I change the sorting option while watching a video on a channel?

Yes, you can change the sorting option at any time, and the video list will be reorganized accordingly.

14. Do all channels allow sorting by upload date?

Yes, as long as the channel’s videos are publicly available, you can sort them by upload date using the methods mentioned earlier.

In conclusion, watching videos in chronological order on YouTube can be achieved by using various sorting and filtering options available on the platform. Whether you want to explore a channel’s content evolution or simply prefer to watch videos in a specific order, these methods will help you navigate through the vast YouTube library with ease.





