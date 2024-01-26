

How Do Keepers Work In ESPN Fantasy Football

Fantasy football has revolutionized the way fans engage with the sport, allowing them to become team managers and compete against friends, family, and even strangers. ESPN Fantasy Football is one of the most popular platforms for this exciting game, offering a wide range of features to enhance the experience. One such feature is the option to have keepers in your league. In this article, we will explore how keepers work in ESPN Fantasy Football, along with six interesting facts, and answer thirteen common questions.

Keepers in ESPN Fantasy Football provide a unique twist to the game, allowing team managers to retain a certain number of players from their previous season’s roster. This feature adds an extra layer of strategy and long-term planning, as managers must carefully evaluate their players’ performance and potential for future seasons. Here are six interesting facts about how keepers work in ESPN Fantasy Football:

1. Keeper selection process: Before the start of each new season, league managers determine how many keepers each team can retain from their previous roster. Typically, this number ranges from one to three. Managers must then submit their keeper selections before a specified deadline.

2. Keeper value: Each keeper player is assigned a value, usually based on the round they were drafted in the previous season or their auction value. This value is deducted from the team’s draft or auction budget for the upcoming season.

3. Keeper eligibility: Not all players are eligible to be kept as keepers. Most leagues implement rules that prevent managers from keeping players who were drafted in the first few rounds or players who have been kept for multiple consecutive seasons.

4. Keeper restrictions: Some leagues impose restrictions on how long a player can be kept. For example, a player may only be kept for a maximum of three consecutive seasons before being released back into the draft pool.

5. Keeper trades: In ESPN Fantasy Football, managers are allowed to trade their keeper players with other teams. This adds another layer of strategy, as managers can use their keepers as valuable trade assets to improve their team’s overall strength.

6. Keeper value inflation: To prevent an imbalance in the league, some leagues implement keeper value inflation. This means that the keeper’s value increases by a certain percentage each year they are kept. This encourages managers to make strategic decisions and prevents teams from keeping the same players indefinitely.

Now, let’s dive into thirteen common questions and answers about keepers in ESPN Fantasy Football:

1. How do I select my keepers in ESPN Fantasy Football?

– You can select your keepers by accessing your league’s settings and following the instructions provided. The process is usually straightforward and can be done online or through the ESPN Fantasy Football mobile app.

2. Can I change my keeper selections after submitting them?

– Once you have submitted your keeper selections, they are usually locked and cannot be changed. Make sure to carefully consider your choices before the deadline.

3. Can I keep players who were not drafted in the previous season?

– Yes, you can keep players who were not drafted in the previous season. In this case, their keeper value is usually determined by the round they were projected to be drafted in the upcoming season.

4. How does keeper value affect my draft or auction budget?

– The keeper value is deducted from your draft or auction budget for the upcoming season. For example, if your keeper value is $10 and your budget is $200, you will have $190 remaining to draft or bid on other players.

5. Can I keep players I picked up from waivers during the previous season?

– It depends on your league’s specific rules. Some leagues allow players picked up from waivers to be kept, while others do not. Refer to your league’s settings or consult with your league manager for clarification.

6. How are keeper values determined in auction leagues?

– In auction leagues, keeper values are usually determined by the amount of money that was spent to acquire the player in the previous season’s auction. This amount is deducted from the team’s auction budget for the upcoming season.

7. Can I trade my keeper players during the season?

– Yes, you can trade your keeper players during the season just like any other player on your roster. However, keep in mind that their keeper value will transfer to the new team.

8. What happens if I don’t select any keepers?

– If you choose not to select any keepers, your team will enter the upcoming season without any keepers. You will have a full draft or auction budget to acquire new players.

9. Can I keep players who are injured or suspended?

– Generally, injured or suspended players can be kept as keepers. However, their value may be affected by their circumstances, and it’s important to consider their potential impact on your team’s performance.

10. Can I keep players from different positions?

– Yes, you can keep players from different positions. The flexibility allows you to retain the players that best fit your team’s needs and strategy.

11. Can I keep a player for multiple consecutive seasons?

– The ability to keep a player for multiple consecutive seasons depends on your league’s rules. Some leagues have restrictions in place to prevent teams from keeping the same players indefinitely.

12. How do I determine the keeper value for undrafted players?

– The keeper value for undrafted players is usually determined by the round they are projected to be drafted in the upcoming season. This projection is based on pre-draft rankings or expert opinions.

13. Can I keep players I dropped during the previous season?

– In most cases, you cannot keep players you dropped during the previous season. Once a player is dropped, they become available to the entire league, and their keeper status is forfeited.

In conclusion, keepers add an exciting dimension to ESPN Fantasy Football, allowing managers to retain players from their previous season’s roster. The selection process, keeper values, eligibility, restrictions, and the option to trade keepers create a strategic environment for team managers. By understanding these concepts and rules, managers can optimize their team’s performance and make long-term plans to dominate their leagues. So, embrace the keeper feature and take your ESPN Fantasy Football experience to the next level!



