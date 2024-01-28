How Do Professioal Craps Players Bet



How Do Professional Craps Players Bet?

Craps is a game that has been played in casinos for centuries. It is a fast-paced and exciting game that involves rolling dice and betting on the outcome. While many people play craps for fun, there are also professional craps players who make a living from the game. These players have developed strategies and techniques to increase their chances of winning. In this article, we will explore how professional craps players bet, along with some interesting facts about the game.

Interesting Facts about Craps:

1. Craps is believed to have originated from a game called Hazard, which was played by the English in the 17th century. The game was later brought to America by French settlers, where it evolved into the modern-day craps.

2. The word “craps” comes from the French word “crapaud,” which means toad. This name was given to the game because players used to crouch down like toads while playing on the streets.

3. The only casino game where players can bet on the outcome of their own roll is craps. This adds an element of skill and strategy to the game, making it more appealing to professional players.

4. The house edge in craps varies depending on the type of bet. Some bets have a low house edge of around 1.41%, while others have a high house edge of up to 16.67%. Professional craps players focus on the bets with the lowest house edge to maximize their chances of winning.

5. Professional craps players often use a technique called dice control to influence the outcome of the roll. By practicing their throw and grip, they can increase the chances of rolling the desired numbers.

6. Craps is known for its complex betting system, with numerous different bets available to players. Professional craps players have mastered these bets and know when to place them to maximize their profits.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How do professional craps players bet?

Professional craps players carefully choose their bets based on the house edge. They focus on bets with a low house edge, such as the pass line, don’t pass line, come, and don’t come bets. They also use strategies like the 5-Count and 3-Point Molly to manage their bets effectively.

2. What is the 5-Count strategy?

The 5-Count strategy is a technique used by professional craps players to minimize their exposure to the house edge. They only start betting after five non-7 rolls have occurred. This strategy allows them to avoid placing bets on the initial rolls, which tend to have a higher house edge.

3. What is the 3-Point Molly strategy?

The 3-Point Molly strategy is another popular technique used by professional craps players. It involves placing three bets simultaneously: a pass line bet, a come bet, and an odds bet. This strategy allows players to take advantage of hot streaks and maximize their potential winnings.

4. Do professional craps players use dice control?

Yes, many professional craps players practice dice control to influence the outcome of the roll. By mastering their grip and throw, they can increase the chances of rolling certain numbers, giving them an edge over the house.

5. How much money do professional craps players make?

The income of professional craps players varies greatly. Some players make a modest living, while others can earn six-figure incomes. It depends on factors such as skill level, bankroll size, and the amount of time dedicated to playing.

6. Can professional craps players consistently win?

While professional craps players have developed strategies to increase their chances of winning, they are not guaranteed to win every time. Craps is still a game of chance, and there is always a risk of losing. However, professional players aim to minimize their losses and maximize their profits in the long run.

7. What is the best bet in craps?

The best bet in craps, in terms of the lowest house edge, is the don’t pass/don’t come bet. These bets have a house edge of only 1.36%, making them a popular choice among professional players.

8. What is the worst bet in craps?

The worst bet in craps, in terms of the highest house edge, is the any 7 bet. This bet has a house edge of 16.67%, making it a risky choice for players.

9. Can you make a living playing craps?

While it is possible to make a living playing craps, it is not easy. Professional craps players need to have a deep understanding of the game, excellent bankroll management skills, and a significant amount of dedication and discipline.

10. How can I improve my craps skills?

To improve your craps skills, it is essential to practice regularly. Familiarize yourself with the different bets and their odds. Study strategies used by professional players and practice dice control techniques. Additionally, it can be helpful to observe experienced players in action and learn from their strategies.

11. Are there any online resources for learning craps?

Yes, there are numerous online resources available for learning craps. Websites, forums, and video tutorials provide valuable information on the game’s rules, strategies, and betting techniques. Some online casinos also offer free craps games where players can practice their skills.

12. Is it legal to use dice control techniques in casinos?

Dice control techniques are legal as long as players do not tamper with the dice or engage in any form of cheating. However, not all casinos are fond of dice control, and some may ask players to leave if they suspect them of using such techniques.

13. Can you play craps professionally online?

Yes, it is possible to play craps professionally online. Many online casinos offer live dealer craps games, where players can interact with real dealers and other players in real-time. However, the same principles of skill, strategy, and bankroll management apply in online craps as in land-based craps.

Final Thoughts:

Professional craps players have honed their skills and developed strategies to increase their chances of winning. They carefully choose their bets, focus on those with low house edges, and often practice dice control techniques. While craps is still a game of chance, professional players aim to minimize their losses and maximize their profits in the long run. By understanding the intricacies of the game and employing proven strategies, they have turned craps into a profitable venture. So, if you aspire to become a professional craps player, make sure to study the game, practice diligently, and always bet wisely.



