

How Do You Become A Hero In Star Wars Battlefront?

Star Wars Battlefront is a popular video game that allows players to immerse themselves in the epic Star Wars universe. One of the most exciting aspects of the game is the ability to play as iconic heroes and villains from the franchise. Becoming a hero in Star Wars Battlefront is not only thrilling but can also turn the tide of battle in your favor. In this article, we will explore how you can become a hero in Star Wars Battlefront and provide you with six interesting facts about the game.

1. Earn Battle Points: In Star Wars Battlefront, players accumulate Battle Points by participating in various objectives, such as capturing command posts, eliminating enemies, and completing tasks. The more Battle Points you earn, the closer you get to becoming a hero.

2. Reach the Required Threshold: Each hero or villain has a specific Battle Point threshold that needs to be reached before you can spawn as them. This threshold varies depending on the character’s power and popularity. Keep an eye on the Battle Point counter and be ready to activate your hero when the threshold is met.

3. Select the Hero: Once you have accumulated enough Battle Points and the threshold is reached, you can access the character selection screen. Choose your desired hero or villain, keeping in mind their unique abilities and playstyle. From lightsaber-wielding Jedi like Luke Skywalker and Rey to formidable Sith Lords like Darth Vader and Kylo Ren, there is a hero to suit every playstyle.

4. Make an Impact: As a hero, your primary objective is to turn the tide of battle in your team’s favor. Utilize your hero’s abilities strategically, whether it’s deflecting blaster shots, using the Force, or wielding a deadly lightsaber. Engage in combat, protect your teammates, and focus on completing objectives to maximize your impact on the battlefield.

5. Manage Your Health: Heroes have a limited health pool, so it is crucial to manage it effectively. Engaging in reckless combat or ignoring incoming damage can quickly lead to your hero’s demise. Use cover, dodge abilities, and retreat if necessary to preserve your health. Additionally, some heroes have ways to regenerate health, such as Rey’s Insight ability or Darth Vader’s Focused Rage.

6. Play as a Team: While playing as a hero can be exhilarating, it’s essential to remember that Star Wars Battlefront is a team-based game. Coordinate with your teammates, communicate objectives, and provide support when needed. Heroes are powerful assets, but their impact can be amplified when working in tandem with other players.

Now let’s delve into some interesting facts about Star Wars Battlefront:

1. Star Wars Battlefront was developed by DICE and published by Electronic Arts. It was released in 2015 as a reboot of the original Battlefront series, which had its last installment in 2005.

2. The game features stunning graphics and sound design that captures the essence of the Star Wars universe. From the iconic blaster sounds to the faithful recreation of planets like Hoth and Endor, the game offers an immersive experience for Star Wars fans.

3. Star Wars Battlefront allows players to participate in various game modes, including large-scale multiplayer battles, single-player missions, and cooperative gameplay. This diversity caters to different playstyles and offers a range of experiences within the game.

4. The game features a wide array of iconic vehicles from the Star Wars universe, including X-wings, TIE fighters, AT-ATs, and speeder bikes. Piloting these vehicles adds another layer of excitement and strategic depth to the gameplay.

5. Star Wars Battlefront regularly introduces new content through updates and downloadable content (DLC) packs. These updates often include new heroes, maps, weapons, and game modes, ensuring that players have fresh experiences to explore.

6. Star Wars Battlefront has a dedicated and passionate community of players who organize tournaments, create mods, and share tips and tricks. Engaging with this community can enhance your gameplay experience and provide valuable insights into mastering the game.

Now, let’s address some common questions players have about becoming a hero in Star Wars Battlefront:

1. Can I choose any hero from the Star Wars universe?

No, the available heroes depend on the era and game mode you are playing. Each era (Original Trilogy, Prequel Trilogy, and Sequel Trilogy) has its unique heroes.

2. What happens if someone else selects a hero before me?

If another player selects a hero before you, you will have to wait until they either die or choose a different character.

3. Can heroes be used in all game modes?

Heroes can be used in most large-scale multiplayer game modes, but they are not available in single-player missions or smaller game modes like Blast or Heroes vs. Villains.

4. Can heroes be upgraded or customized?

Heroes cannot be upgraded or customized in the same way as regular troopers. However, you can unlock and equip Star Cards that enhance their abilities.

5. How long can I play as a hero?

The duration of playing as a hero depends on various factors, including your performance, health management, and the opposing team’s strategies. Heroes can be defeated, which will end your time as a hero.

6. Can heroes be killed by regular troopers?

Yes, heroes can be killed by regular troopers, but it requires a concerted effort from multiple players or a well-coordinated attack.

7. Can I switch between heroes during a match?

No, once you select a hero, you cannot switch to another hero until the next match or respawn.

8. Can I earn Battle Points while playing as a hero?

No, heroes do not accumulate Battle Points while active. However, your team’s overall score will contribute to the Battle Point gain for your team.

9. Can I play as a hero in the offline mode?

No, playing as a hero is limited to online multiplayer modes.

10. Do heroes have different abilities?

Yes, each hero has a unique set of abilities that reflects their character’s traits and powers in the Star Wars universe.

11. Can I play as a hero with friends in a private match?

Currently, private matches in Star Wars Battlefront do not allow players to select heroes or villains.

12. Can heroes use vehicles?

Heroes cannot pilot vehicles but can utilize their abilities to take down enemy vehicles or defend against them.

13. Can I earn Battle Points by assisting heroes as a regular trooper?

Yes, providing support to heroes by healing, providing cover fire, or completing objectives can earn you Battle Points.

14. Are heroes available in Starfighter Assault mode?

No, heroes are not available in Starfighter Assault mode, which focuses solely on aerial combat.

15. Can I play as a villain in the Heroes vs. Villains mode?

Yes, the Heroes vs. Villains mode allows players to choose from a roster of heroes and villains.

In conclusion, becoming a hero in Star Wars Battlefront adds an extra layer of excitement and strategic gameplay. By earning Battle Points, reaching the required threshold, and selecting the hero of your choice, you can experience the thrill of playing as iconic characters from the Star Wars universe. Remember to make an impact, manage your health, and work as a team to maximize your hero’s potential. Star Wars Battlefront offers an immersive and visually stunning experience, with regular content updates to keep the game fresh. Whether you’re a Star Wars fan or a gamer seeking thrilling multiplayer battles, Star Wars Battlefront offers an adventure that will transport you to a galaxy far, far away.





