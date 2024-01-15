

How Do You Delete Calls on Instagram?

Instagram is not only a platform to share photos and videos but also a means to connect with friends and family. One feature that allows users to communicate with others is the call function. However, there may be instances where you want to delete these calls for various reasons. If you’re wondering how to delete calls on Instagram, here’s a step-by-step guide.

1. Open the Instagram app: Launch the Instagram app on your mobile device and log in to your account.

2. Go to the Direct Messages: Tap on the paper airplane icon in the top right corner of the home screen to access your Direct Messages.

3. Find the call history: Look for the conversation that contains the call history you want to delete. You can scroll through your conversations or use the search bar at the top to find the specific conversation.

4. Access the call history: Once you’ve found the conversation, tap on it to open the chat. You should now be able to see the call history within that conversation.

5. Delete individual calls: To delete a specific call from the history, press and hold on the call you want to remove. A menu will appear with options. Select “Delete” from the menu to delete the call.

6. Delete all calls: If you want to delete the entire call history from the conversation, you can tap on the three dots in the top right corner of the chat screen. From the menu that appears, select “Delete Chat” to remove the entire conversation, including the call history.

7. Confirm deletion: Instagram will ask you to confirm your decision. Tap on “Delete” to confirm and permanently delete the call history.

By following these steps, you can easily delete individual calls or the entire call history from your Instagram conversations.

Unique Facts about Instagram Calls:

1. Instagram calls are end-to-end encrypted: Instagram ensures that your calls are secure and private by using end-to-end encryption. This means that only you and the person you’re calling can access the conversation.

2. Group video calls are available: Instagram allows users to have group video calls with up to four participants. This feature is great for virtual hangouts or team meetings.

3. Instagram calls work worldwide: Whether you’re in the same city or on different continents, you can make calls on Instagram to anyone, anywhere in the world, as long as you have a stable internet connection.

4. Call quality depends on your internet connection: The quality of your Instagram calls may vary based on your internet connection. For the best experience, ensure you have a strong and stable internet connection.

5. You can mute or unmute yourself during a call: If you need to mute yourself during an Instagram call, simply tap on the microphone icon at the bottom of the screen. Tap it again to unmute yourself.

Common Questions about Deleting Calls on Instagram:

1. Will the other person be notified if I delete a call on Instagram?

No, deleting a call on Instagram will not notify the other person.

2. Can I recover a deleted call on Instagram?

No, once you delete a call on Instagram, it cannot be recovered.

3. Can I delete calls from both sides of the conversation?

No, you can only delete calls from your own side of the conversation.

4. Can I delete calls on Instagram from my computer?

No, the ability to delete calls on Instagram is currently only available on the mobile app.

5. Can I delete calls on Instagram without deleting the entire conversation?

Yes, you can delete individual calls without deleting the entire conversation by pressing and holding on the call you want to remove.

6. How far back can I delete calls on Instagram?

You can delete calls on Instagram as far back as the call history in the conversation goes.

7. Does deleting a call on Instagram delete the call from the other person’s history?

No, deleting a call on Instagram only removes it from your own call history.

8. Can I delete calls on Instagram that were made a long time ago?

Yes, you can delete calls on Instagram regardless of when they were made.

9. Can I delete calls on Instagram that I received but didn’t answer?

Yes, you can delete calls on Instagram, including missed calls.

10. Can I delete calls on Instagram that I made by mistake?

Yes, you can delete any calls on Instagram, even if they were made by mistake.

11. Will deleting a call on Instagram delete all records of that call?

Yes, deleting a call on Instagram will remove all records of that call from your call history.

12. Can I delete calls on Instagram while on an active call?

No, you cannot delete calls on Instagram while you’re on an active call.

13. Can I delete calls on Instagram if the other person is still on the call?

Yes, you can delete calls on Instagram regardless of whether the other person is still on the call or not.

14. Can I delete calls on Instagram without deleting the chat messages?

Yes, you can delete calls on Instagram without deleting the chat messages by deleting individual calls instead of the entire chat.





