

Title: How Do You Get Companions Out Of Power Armor: A Comprehensive Guide

Introduction:

Power Armor is an iconic feature of the Fallout series, providing players with enhanced protection and strength. However, once you’ve equipped your companion with this powerful suit, it can be a challenge to get them out. In this article, we will explore the various methods to remove companions from power armor and also delve into some interesting facts about this sought-after gear.

How Do You Get Companions Out Of Power Armor?

1. The Direct Approach:

To remove your companion from power armor, simply initiate a conversation with them and select the “Talk” option. Within the dialogue options, you will find the “Power Armor” command, allowing you to request them to exit the suit.

2. Command Them:

Alternatively, you can issue a command to your companion by targeting them in the game and selecting the “Command” option. Once you have their attention, choose the “Exit Power Armor” command.

3. Fast Travel:

If you are near a fast travel point, you can initiate fast travel while your companion is in power armor. Upon arrival, the companion will automatically exit the power armor.

4. Dismiss Your Companion:

Dismissing your companion to a settlement or sending them home will automatically remove them from the power armor. This can be done through dialogue options or by using the companion dismissal terminal in some settlements.

5. Stealing the Fusion Core:

One unconventional method to force companions out of power armor is by stealing the fusion core from the suit. Without power, the armor will become immobile, and your companion will exit it.

6. Engage in Combat:

Engaging in combat or initiating an attack can sometimes prompt your companion to exit power armor to join the battle. However, this method is not guaranteed and may depend on the individual companion’s behavior.

Interesting Facts About Power Armor:

1. Origin:

Power Armor was developed in the Fallout universe by the US military before the Great War to provide soldiers with enhanced protection and combat capabilities.

2. T-51b Power Armor:

The T-51b Power Armor is considered the pinnacle of pre-war power armor technology. It offers superior protection and is highly sought after by wastelanders.

3. Fusion Cores:

Power Armor relies on fusion cores for operation. These energy cells gradually deplete while the armor is in use and need to be replenished or replaced.

4. Power Armor Frames:

Power Armor frames are separate entities from the armor pieces themselves. You can remove and transfer armor pieces between frames, allowing for customization and repair.

5. Power Armor Training:

In previous Fallout games, players required specific training to use Power Armor effectively. However, in Fallout 4, this requirement was removed, allowing anyone to use it.

6. Unique Variants:

Throughout the Fallout series, players can discover and obtain unique variants of Power Armor, each with its own distinct abilities and appearance.

Common Questions About Getting Companions Out Of Power Armor:

1. Can all companions wear power armor?

No, not all companions in Fallout 4 can wear power armor. Some characters like Dogmeat and Codsworth cannot equip it.

2. Can I equip a companion with a specific power armor set?

Yes, companions can be equipped with specific power armor sets, including unique variants, if you find them during your exploration.

3. Can companions equip power armor pieces?

Companions can only equip power armor if they have a complete set available. They cannot equip individual armor pieces like the player character.

4. Can I lose power armor if I dismiss my companion while they are wearing it?

No, if you dismiss a companion while they are wearing power armor, they will leave the armor behind, and it will be stored in their inventory.

5. Can I take the fusion core from my companion’s power armor without their permission?

Yes, you can remove the fusion core from your companion’s power armor without their permission to force them out of it.

6. Can I repair power armor?

Yes, power armor can be repaired at a Power Armor Station using resources like steel and aluminum. Alternatively, you can also repair it by transferring pieces to a new frame.

7. Can companions die while wearing power armor?

Companions cannot die while wearing power armor. If their health depletes, they will fall unconscious and recover after some time.

8. Can I upgrade my companion’s power armor?

Yes, you can upgrade your companion’s power armor by equipping them with better armor pieces or modifying existing ones at a Power Armor Station.

9. Can I remove the paint job from my companion’s power armor?

No, the paint job on power armor is permanent and cannot be removed or replaced.

10. Can I give power armor to settlers in my settlements?

Yes, you can assign power armor to settlers in your settlements, providing them with enhanced protection and defense.

11. Can I use VATS while wearing power armor?

Yes, VATS (Vault-Tec Assisted Targeting System) can still be used while wearing power armor.

12. Can I swim while wearing power armor?

No, power armor inhibits swimming abilities. You will sink and be unable to swim while wearing it.

13. Can I upgrade companion’s power armor with mods?

Unfortunately, companions’ power armor cannot be modified with mods. Only the player character can modify power armor.

14. Can I command my companion to enter power armor?

No, companions cannot be commanded to enter power armor. They will only enter it on their own if they deem it necessary.

15. Can I use power armor without a fusion core?

Power armor requires a fusion core to operate. Without it, the armor’s mobility and other functions will be significantly limited.

Conclusion:

Removing companions from power armor is a straightforward process in Fallout 4, ensuring that you can utilize their skills and abilities to the fullest. From using dialogue options to stealing fusion cores, there are several methods to achieve this. Additionally, power armor remains a captivating feature within the Fallout universe, with its origins, unique variants, and fusion core dependency. So, harness the power of power armor while exploring the wasteland, and keep your companions in and out of their suits as needed.





