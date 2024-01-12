How Do You Get The Boomerang In Linkʼs Awakening



How Do You Get The Boomerang In Link’s Awakening plus 6 Interesting Facts

Link’s Awakening, the beloved Game Boy classic, has been reimagined and released for the Nintendo Switch, allowing a new generation of gamers to experience the magic of Koholint Island. Throughout your adventure as Link, you’ll come across various weapons and tools to aid you in your quest. One such essential item is the Boomerang. In this article, we’ll explore how you can obtain the Boomerang in Link’s Awakening, along with six interesting facts about this iconic weapon.

Obtaining the Boomerang:

To acquire the Boomerang in Link’s Awakening, you’ll need to complete a series of tasks. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you on your quest:

1. Visit the Trendy Game Shop:

Head to Mabe Village and locate the Trendy Game Shop, situated in the southeastern part of the village. The shop is marked by a sign with a green arrow pointing downwards.

2. Play the Trendy Game:

Inside the Trendy Game Shop, you’ll find a mini-game where you must navigate a claw machine to grab various prizes. The Boomerang is one of the potential rewards. Keep playing until you successfully grab it.

3. Claim Your Prize:

Once you’ve successfully grabbed the Boomerang, head to the counter and claim your prize. The shopkeeper will hand over the Boomerang, which will then be added to your inventory.

Interesting Facts about the Boomerang:

1. Ancient Origins:

The Boomerang has a rich history that dates back thousands of years. Its origins can be traced back to ancient civilizations in Australia and Egypt, where similar hunting tools were used.

2. Multiple Uses:

In Link’s Awakening, the Boomerang serves multiple purposes. Not only can it be used as a weapon to stun enemies, but it can also retrieve distant items, activate switches, and cut down bushes.

3. Limited Range:

While the Boomerang is a versatile tool, it does have its limitations. It can only travel a certain distance before returning to Link. Be mindful of this when aiming for distant objects or enemies.

4. Upgradable Version:

In the original Game Boy version of Link’s Awakening, there is a more powerful version of the Boomerang called the Magical Boomerang. Unfortunately, this upgraded version is not available in the Nintendo Switch remake.

5. Inspired by Real-Life Events:

The development team behind Link’s Awakening drew inspiration from real-life events when designing the Boomerang. The game’s director, Takashi Tezuka, stated that he was inspired by a news report about a boomerang contest held in the United States.

6. The Boomerang as a Companion:

In some iterations of the Legend of Zelda series, the Boomerang is given a personality and becomes a recurring character. It is often referred to as “Dimitri” and transforms into a creature with a boomerang-shaped head.

Common Questions about the Boomerang in Link’s Awakening:

1. Can you use the Boomerang to defeat bosses?

The Boomerang can stun certain bosses, but it cannot be used as the primary weapon to defeat them.

2. Can you upgrade the Boomerang?

No, the Boomerang cannot be upgraded in the Nintendo Switch version of Link’s Awakening.

3. Can you use the Boomerang underwater?

Yes, the Boomerang can be used underwater to stun enemies or retrieve items.

4. How do you aim the Boomerang?

To aim the Boomerang, simply face the direction you want it to travel and press the attack button.

5. Can you use the Boomerang to cut down grass?

Yes, the Boomerang can be used to cut down bushes and tall grass.

6. Can you throw the Boomerang in multiple directions?

No, in Link’s Awakening, the Boomerang can only be thrown in a straight line.

7. Can you retrieve missed throws of the Boomerang?

Yes, if you miss your target, the Boomerang will return to you automatically.

8. Can you use the Boomerang to retrieve items from unreachable places?

Yes, the Boomerang’s range allows you to grab items from areas that are otherwise inaccessible.

9. Can the Boomerang be used to activate switches?

Yes, the Boomerang can hit switches from a distance, allowing you to trigger them without physically reaching them.

10. Can the Boomerang be used to stun all enemies?

No, some enemies are immune to the Boomerang’s stun effect.

11. Can you use the Boomerang to retrieve dropped items?

Yes, if an enemy drops an item, you can use the Boomerang to bring it back to you.

12. Can you use the Boomerang to stun flying enemies?

Yes, the Boomerang can stun both ground and flying enemies.

13. Can you use the Boomerang to retrieve underwater treasures?

No, the Boomerang cannot retrieve items from underwater treasure chests.

14. Can you use the Boomerang to stun multiple enemies at once?

No, the Boomerang can only stun one enemy at a time.

15. Can the Boomerang be used in the dungeons?

Yes, the Boomerang can be used in dungeons to defeat enemies and solve puzzles.

With the Boomerang in your arsenal, you’ll be able to overcome many obstacles and enemies on your journey through Link’s Awakening. Enjoy the game and make the most of this versatile and iconic weapon!





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.