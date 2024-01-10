

How Do You Use Double XP Tokens in Infinite Warfare: A Complete Guide

Infinite Warfare is a popular first-person shooter game developed by Infinity Ward. As you progress through the game, you’ll come across various ways to enhance your gaming experience. One such way is by utilizing Double XP Tokens, which can significantly boost your experience points (XP) earned during gameplay. In this article, we will explore how to effectively use Double XP Tokens in Infinite Warfare, along with six interesting facts about the game.

1. What are Double XP Tokens?

Double XP Tokens are in-game items that provide players with an increased rate of experience point gain for a specific amount of time. By activating a Double XP Token, you can quickly level up your character, unlock new weapons, and gain other valuable rewards.

2. How to acquire Double XP Tokens?

You can obtain Double XP Tokens through various means, such as completing specific challenges, participating in events, or purchasing them from the in-game store. Keep an eye out for special events or promotions where Double XP Tokens may be awarded.

3. Activating Double XP Tokens

To activate a Double XP Token, navigate to the Multiplayer menu and select “Tokens.” Look for the Double XP Token option and choose the desired duration of the token. Once activated, the Double XP Token will remain in effect until the time expires or you log out of the game.

4. Boosting your XP gain

While using a Double XP Token, it’s crucial to maximize your XP gain. Focus on completing objectives, earning medals, and participating in multiplayer matches. By actively engaging in gameplay and completing challenges, you can make the most of your Double XP Token and level up faster.

5. Combine Double XP Tokens with other bonuses

Double XP Tokens can be combined with other in-game bonuses to further enhance your XP gain. Look out for events or game modes that offer additional XP multipliers. By stacking these bonuses, you can skyrocket your XP gain and progress through the game more rapidly.

6. Team up with friends

Playing Infinite Warfare with friends who also have Double XP Tokens can significantly amplify your XP gain. By forming a team and communicating effectively, you can coordinate strategies and complete objectives more efficiently. Teamwork not only enhances your gaming experience but also maximizes the benefits of Double XP Tokens.

Interesting Facts about Infinite Warfare:

1. Infinite Warfare is the thirteenth installment in the Call of Duty series, released in November 2016.

2. The game features a campaign mode set in a future where Earth’s resources are depleted, leading to conflicts over remaining colonies and resources.

3. Infinite Warfare introduces space combat, allowing players to engage in dogfights and battles in zero-gravity environments.

4. The game’s multiplayer mode includes various game types, such as Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and more.

5. Infinite Warfare received mixed reviews upon release, with praise for its campaign and multiplayer modes but criticism for its futuristic setting.

6. The game’s Zombies mode, called “Zombies in Spaceland,” features a unique 1980s theme and a star-studded cast, including David Hasselhoff and Paul Reubens.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Can I use Double XP Tokens in the campaign mode?

No, Double XP Tokens are only applicable in the game’s multiplayer mode.

2. Are Double XP Tokens transferable between different platforms?

No, Double XP Tokens are specific to the platform they are acquired on and cannot be transferred.

3. Can I stack multiple Double XP Tokens for extended durations?

No, only one Double XP Token can be active at a time. Using a new token will replace the previous one.

4. Do Double XP Tokens affect weapon or attachment progression?

Yes, Double XP Tokens accelerate both player and weapon XP gain, helping you unlock attachments and level up weapons faster.

5. Can I use Double XP Tokens in Zombies mode?

No, Double XP Tokens do not apply to the Zombies mode.

6. Do Double XP Tokens work during special events?

Yes, Double XP Tokens can be used during special events to further boost your XP gain.

7. Can I earn Double XP Tokens through gameplay achievements?

Yes, some challenges or achievements in the game may reward you with Double XP Tokens.

8. Is there a limit to the number of Double XP Tokens I can acquire?

No, you can collect as many Double XP Tokens as you want, but only one can be active at a time.

9. Can I pause or deactivate a Double XP Token?

No, once activated, a Double XP Token cannot be paused or deactivated until the duration expires.

10. How long do Double XP Tokens last?

The duration of Double XP Tokens can vary, but they typically last for a specific number of in-game hours.

11. Can I earn Double XP Tokens in the game’s Zombies mode?

No, Double XP Tokens are not obtainable in the Zombies mode.

12. Can I earn Double XP Tokens by participating in the game’s competitive events?

Yes, some competitive events may reward players with Double XP Tokens.

13. Do Double XP Tokens affect the rate at which I earn in-game currency?

No, Double XP Tokens only affect the rate at which you gain experience points, not in-game currency.

14. Can I use Double XP Tokens in the game’s single-player mode?

No, Double XP Tokens are exclusive to the multiplayer mode.

15. Are Double XP Tokens available in the game’s DLC content?

Yes, Double XP Tokens can be used in all multiplayer maps, including those from DLC expansions.

Using Double XP Tokens in Infinite Warfare can significantly accelerate your progression through the game. By following the guidelines mentioned above, you can maximize your XP gain and unlock exciting rewards more rapidly. So, grab those Double XP Tokens, team up with friends, and embark on an exhilarating journey through the futuristic battlegrounds of Infinite Warfare.





