

How Do You Wall Run In Jedi Fallen Order: A Guide to Mastering the Skill

In the critically acclaimed game Jedi Fallen Order, players take on the role of Cal Kestis, a young Jedi Padawan who must navigate treacherous landscapes and overcome formidable enemies. One of the essential skills that players must master is the ability to wall run, allowing them to traverse great distances and reach otherwise inaccessible areas. In this article, we will provide a comprehensive guide on how to wall run in Jedi Fallen Order, along with some interesting facts about the game. Furthermore, we will address 15 common questions that players often have about wall running.

How to Wall Run in Jedi Fallen Order:

1. Unlock the Wall Run Ability: To wall run in Jedi Fallen Order, players must first unlock the ability. This happens naturally as you progress through the game’s main story, so keep playing and you will eventually acquire this skill.

2. Approach a Wall: Find a suitable wall to perform the wall run. These walls are usually indicated by vines or other visual cues, making them easy to spot.

3. Jump Towards the Wall: As you approach the wall, jump towards it by pressing the jump button (X on PlayStation, A on Xbox, or Space on PC).

4. Press and Hold the Sprint Button: Immediately after jumping towards the wall, press and hold the sprint button (L3 on PlayStation, Left Stick on Xbox, or Shift on PC) to initiate the wall run.

5. Adjust Your Direction: While wall running, use the left stick (or WASD keys on PC) to adjust your direction. This allows you to navigate obstacles and reach your desired destination.

6. Jump or Slide at the End: Once you reach the end of the wall, you can either jump off to continue your traversal or slide down to a lower platform. Use the jump button or crouch button (Circle on PlayStation, B on Xbox, or Ctrl on PC) accordingly.

Interesting Facts about Jedi Fallen Order:

1. Cal Kestis, the protagonist of Jedi Fallen Order, is portrayed by actor Cameron Monaghan, known for his role as Jerome Valeska in the TV series Gotham.

2. The game takes place between Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Episode IV: A New Hope, during the height of the Empire’s rule.

3. Jedi Fallen Order was developed by Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind popular games like Titanfall and Apex Legends.

4. The combat system in Jedi Fallen Order heavily relies on lightsaber combat, offering players a variety of attack styles and force abilities to master.

5. The game features stunning visuals and meticulously designed environments, allowing players to explore iconic Star Wars locations such as Kashyyyk and Dathomir.

6. Jedi Fallen Order has received critical acclaim for its engaging story, challenging gameplay, and faithful representation of the Star Wars universe.

Common Questions about Wall Running in Jedi Fallen Order:

1. Can I wall run on any surface in the game?

No, you can only wall run on walls specifically designed for this purpose.

2. How do I know which walls are suitable for wall running?

Look for visual cues like vines or markings on the wall to indicate if it is wall run-enabled.

3. Can I change direction while wall running?

Yes, you can adjust your direction using the left stick (or WASD keys on PC).

4. How long can I wall run for?

The duration of the wall run is limited, so be mindful of your timing to avoid falling.

5. Can I attack enemies while wall running?

No, you cannot attack enemies while wall running, but you can use the force to push them away if they get too close.

6. Can I wall run indefinitely if I time my jumps correctly?

No, the wall run ability has a limited duration, and you will eventually lose momentum and fall.

7. Are there any upgrades that enhance the wall run ability?

No, the wall run ability remains the same throughout the game and does not have any upgrades.

8. Can I use the wall run ability in combat?

No, the wall run ability is purely for traversal purposes and cannot be used as an offensive move.

9. Can I use the wall run ability to reach secret areas?

Yes, wall running often allows you to reach hidden areas and collectibles that are otherwise inaccessible.

10. Can I perform a double wall run?

No, Jedi Fallen Order does not feature double wall running mechanics.

11. Can I wall run on curved surfaces?

No, the wall run ability only works on straight walls.

12. Can I wall run backwards?

No, you can only wall run in the direction you initially jump towards the wall.

13. Can I wall run on any difficulty setting?

Yes, the wall run ability is available on all difficulty settings.

14. Are there any achievements or trophies related to wall running?

No, there are no specific achievements or trophies tied to wall running.

15. Are there any enemies that can interrupt my wall run?

Yes, some enemies might shoot at you while you are wall running, so be cautious and avoid their attacks.

Mastering the wall run ability in Jedi Fallen Order is essential for progressing through the game and discovering hidden secrets. With the guidance provided in this article, you’ll be able to effortlessly traverse walls and reach new heights as Cal Kestis. May the Force be with you on your journey!





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.