

Title: How Long Does It Take To Get Exalted With Army Of Light: Exploring the Path to Glory

The Army of Light faction in World of Warcraft serves as a beacon of hope against the forces of darkness. Achieving exalted status with this revered faction not only grants access to unique rewards but also showcases a player’s dedication and commitment. In this article, we will delve into the journey required to reach exalted status with the Army of Light and share six interesting facts about this faction. Additionally, we will address 15 common questions players often have about this reputation grind, providing comprehensive answers for a successful journey.

To attain exalted reputation with the Army of Light, players must complete various activities, such as quests, world quests, and emissary turn-ins. Reputation gains for the Army of Light can be earned across the Broken Isles and Argus, with a major focus on the Argus campaign. It is important to note that reputation gains from previous expansions do not contribute to the Army of Light reputation.

The time required to reach exalted with the Army of Light depends on various factors, including the availability of world quests, emissaries, and the player’s dedication. On average, players can expect to spend 2 to 3 weeks completing daily activities to reach exalted reputation. However, this estimate can vary based on individual playtime and other commitments.

The Army of Light was formed by High Exarch Turalyon and Lady Alleria Windrunner after they disappeared during the Second War. They returned to Azeroth with the purpose of fighting against the Burning Legion in the Argus campaign, leading to the formation of this renowned faction.

Reaching exalted with the Army of Light unlocks various rewards, including mounts like the Lightforged Warframe and the Reins of the Avenging Felcrusher. Additionally, players can acquire transmog gear, toys, and pets. These rewards not only serve as a testament to a player’s dedication but also provide unique additions to their collections.

Reaching exalted with the Army of Light is a prerequisite to unlock the Lightforged Draenei allied race, which offers players the opportunity to create characters of this unique race. This feature adds depth and diversity to the game, encouraging players to strive for exalted reputation.

Emissary quests, available from the Army of Light emissary, offer substantial reputation gains. Completing these quests rewards players with reputation tokens, which can be turned in to gain reputation with the faction. These quests reset every few days, providing an efficient means of increasing reputation.

As players progress through the Army of Light reputation grind, they uncover the storyline of the faction’s battle against the Burning Legion. This immersive storytelling aspect adds depth to the gameplay experience and further motivates players to continue their journey towards exalted reputation.

Players can proudly display their loyalty to the Army of Light by purchasing their tabard once reaching revered reputation. This tabard not only enhances a character’s appearance but also awards reputation gains for all Legion dungeons while worn.

1. How can I start earning reputation with the Army of Light?

Players can start earning reputation by completing quests on the Broken Isles and embarking on the Argus campaign.

2. Can I earn reputation for the Army of Light through world quests?

Yes, world quests on Argus contribute to reputation gains with the Army of Light.

3. Do reputation gains from previous expansions count towards Army of Light reputation?

No, the reputation gains from previous expansions do not contribute to Army of Light reputation.

4. How often do emissary quests become available?

Emissary quests reset every few days, offering players consistent opportunities to earn reputation with the Army of Light.

5. Are there any reputation bonuses available to expedite the process?

Yes, players can acquire reputation bonuses such as the Darkmoon Faire buff, the Sign of the Emissary, and the Trading Post building in their Garrison (for Draenor content).

6. Can I earn reputation with the Army of Light on multiple characters?

No, reputation gains are character-specific and cannot be shared across multiple characters.

7. Are there any reputation rewards specific to the Army of Light?

Yes, reaching exalted reputation unlocks unique mounts, transmog gear, toys, pets, and the Lightforged Draenei allied race.

8. Are there any reputation-related achievements tied to the Army of Light?

Yes, players can earn achievements such as “Paragon of Argus” and “Army of the Light” upon reaching exalted status.

9. Can reputation gains be earned through PvP activities?

No, reputation gains with the Army of Light are solely tied to PvE activities.

10. Can I gain reputation by running Legion dungeons?

Wearing the Army of Light tabard, which can be purchased once revered, allows players to gain reputation while running Legion dungeons.

11. Is there a reputation requirement to unlock the Lightforged Draenei allied race?

Yes, players must reach exalted reputation with the Army of Light to unlock the Lightforged Draenei allied race.

12. Are there any reputation boosts available for the Army of Light?

The reputation boosts available include the Darkmoon Carousel and the WHEE! buff, which both provide temporary reputation gains.

13. Can I earn reputation with the Army of Light through follower missions?

No, reputation gains cannot be earned through follower missions.

14. Are there any reputation gains from world bosses on Argus?

Unfortunately, world bosses on Argus do not provide reputation gains with the Army of Light.

15. Does the reputation requirement for the Lightforged Draenei race apply to both factions?

Yes, both Alliance and Horde players must reach exalted reputation with the Army of Light to unlock the Lightforged Draenei race.

Reaching exalted reputation with the Army of Light is a rewarding and engaging journey in World of Warcraft. By understanding the various activities that contribute to reputation gains, players can efficiently progress towards their goal. Armed with these valuable insights and equipped with answers to commonly asked questions, players can embark on their path to glory, earning unique rewards and showcasing their dedication to this esteemed faction. So, join the Army of Light and let your valor shine brightly across the Broken Isles and beyond!





