

How Long Does It Take To Upgrade From Starter Edition WoW: Exploring the Journey and 6 Interesting Facts

World of Warcraft (WoW) is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) that has captured the hearts of millions of gamers worldwide. The game offers a Starter Edition, which allows players to experience a taste of the WoW universe before deciding to upgrade to the full version. If you’re wondering how long it takes to upgrade from the Starter Edition, read on to discover the journey and some interesting facts about this immensely popular game.

The Starter Edition of WoW is designed to provide players with a limited experience, allowing them to explore the world up to level 20. This introduction helps players understand the mechanics, lore, and overall gameplay before committing to the full version. However, the Starter Edition has its limitations, such as a level cap, restrictions on social interactions, and reduced access to certain features. To fully immerse yourself in the expansive WoW universe, upgrading to the full version is essential.

1. The time it takes to upgrade from the Starter Edition to the full version can vary greatly depending on your dedication and playstyle. On average, players can reach the level cap of 60 within a few weeks to a couple of months. However, some players may take longer, especially if they prefer to explore every nook and cranny of the vast world or engage in various side activities.

2. WoW offers a subscription-based payment model, requiring players to pay a monthly fee to access the full version. The subscription cost varies depending on the region and the type of subscription chosen. Blizzard Entertainment, the developer of WoW, also occasionally offers promotions and discounts for new players.

3. Upon upgrading to the full version of WoW, players gain access to all the expansions released up until that point. These expansions introduce new areas, races, classes, quests, and gameplay mechanics, enriching the overall gaming experience.

4. WoW is known for its vibrant and passionate player community. Joining guilds, participating in raids, and engaging in player-versus-player battles are some of the social aspects that become available after upgrading. Interacting with other players adds depth to the game and often leads to lasting friendships.

5. Blizzard Entertainment frequently releases updates, patches, and expansions for WoW, ensuring that players always have new content to explore. These updates introduce additional quests, dungeons, raids, and even new gameplay systems, keeping the game fresh and exciting for both new and veteran players.

6. WoW has become a cultural phenomenon, transcending the boundaries of gaming. The game has inspired books, comics, merchandise, esports tournaments, and even a feature film. Its impact on the gaming industry and pop culture is undeniable.

Now, let’s address some common questions players have about upgrading from the Starter Edition:

1. How do I upgrade from the Starter Edition to the full version of WoW?

Upgrading is as simple as purchasing a subscription plan from the official WoW website or authorized retailers.

2. What happens to my progress when I upgrade?

Your progress from the Starter Edition, including characters and items, carries over to the full version.

3. Can I upgrade without a subscription?

No, a subscription is required to access the full version of WoW.

4. How much does the subscription cost?

The subscription cost varies depending on the region and the type of subscription chosen. It is best to check the official WoW website for the latest pricing details.

5. Can I play with my friends who have already upgraded?

Yes, after upgrading, you can join your friends and play together.

6. Are there any additional costs after upgrading?

While the subscription covers most aspects of the game, there may be optional in-game purchases available.

7. Can I continue playing the Starter Edition after upgrading?

No, upgrading to the full version replaces the Starter Edition. You will have access to all the content and features of the full version.

8. Can I revert to the Starter Edition after upgrading?

No, once you upgrade, you cannot revert to the Starter Edition.

9. Can I transfer my progress to a different server or region after upgrading?

Yes, WoW offers paid character transfers and region change services.

10. Will I lose my progress if I let my subscription expire?

Your progress will be saved, but you will not be able to access the full version until you renew your subscription.

11. Can I upgrade on multiple platforms, such as PC and Mac?

Yes, you can upgrade and play WoW on multiple platforms using the same account.

12. Can I upgrade if I already have a WoW account but haven’t played in a while?

Yes, you can easily reactivate your account and upgrade to the full version.

13. Is it necessary to upgrade to enjoy the game fully?

While the Starter Edition offers a limited experience, upgrading opens up a world of possibilities and enhances the overall gameplay.

14. Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your subscription at any time, but you will lose access to the full version until you reactivate it.

15. Are there any age restrictions to play WoW?

WoW has a Teen rating, meaning it is suitable for players aged 13 and older. However, parents or guardians should consider the game’s social aspects and content before allowing younger players to participate.

In conclusion, upgrading from the Starter Edition to the full version of WoW is a personal journey that can take weeks to months, depending on your playstyle. The upgrade grants access to a wealth of content and features, making the game even more immersive and enjoyable. With a passionate community and regular updates, WoW continues to captivate players worldwide. So, dive into the enchanting world of Azeroth and embark on epic adventures that await you!





