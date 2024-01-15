

How Long is Borderlands 3 With All DLC? Plus 6 Interesting Facts

Borderlands 3 is an action-packed first-person shooter video game developed by Gearbox Software. With its unique blend of humor, vibrant art style, and addictive gameplay, it has become a fan-favorite among gamers. The game’s longevity is further enhanced by the release of additional downloadable content (DLC) that expands the overall experience. In this article, we will explore how long Borderlands 3 is with all DLC and delve into six interesting facts about the game.

1. The Main Campaign Duration:

The main campaign of Borderlands 3 takes approximately 30-35 hours to complete. This includes completing the main story missions and side quests. The game offers a vast open-world environment, allowing players to explore different regions and engage in various activities.

2. The DLC Expansions:

Borderlands 3 has released several DLC expansions that add new storylines, characters, and areas to explore. As of now, there are four major DLC expansions available: Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot, Guns, Love, and Tentacles, Bounty of Blood, and Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck. Each DLC adds around 6-8 hours of gameplay, making the total playtime with all DLC around 54-67 hours.

3. Unique Characters and Skill Trees:

Borderlands 3 offers a diverse range of playable characters, each with their own unique abilities and skill trees. These skill trees allow players to customize their character’s playstyle and specialize in different combat tactics. With the release of DLC expansions, additional characters are introduced, further expanding the roster of playable options.

4. Cooperative Multiplayer Experience:

One of the key features of Borderlands 3 is its cooperative multiplayer mode. Players can team up with friends or join online matches to tackle challenges together. The game scales its difficulty based on the number of players, ensuring an enjoyable and balanced experience for both single-player and multiplayer sessions.

5. Extensive Loot System:

Borderlands 3 is renowned for its extensive loot system. Players can acquire a vast array of weapons, shields, grenades, and other equipment throughout the game. The loot drops are randomized, creating a sense of excitement and discovery as players search for the perfect gear to suit their playstyle.

6. Endgame Content and Mayhem Mode:

Once the main campaign and DLC expansions are completed, Borderlands 3 offers various endgame activities to keep players engaged. This includes the introduction of Mayhem Mode, which increases the difficulty and rewards players with better loot. Additionally, the game features various raid bosses and challenges that test players’ skills and offer unique rewards.

Now let’s address some common questions players may have:

1. Are the DLCs worth playing?

Yes, the DLCs offer new storylines, areas to explore, and additional gameplay hours, making them a great addition to the overall Borderlands 3 experience.

2. Can I play the DLCs without completing the main campaign?

Yes, players can access the DLCs independently of the main campaign. However, it is recommended to have a higher-level character to fully enjoy the challenging content.

3. Can I play Borderlands 3 solo?

Absolutely! Borderlands 3 can be played solo, and the game adjusts its difficulty based on the number of players. However, playing with friends or in multiplayer mode adds an extra layer of fun and teamwork.

4. Are there any microtransactions in Borderlands 3?

Borderlands 3 does not have any pay-to-win microtransactions. The DLC expansions are the only additional content that requires purchase.

5. Can I transfer my character to the DLC expansions?

Yes, you can use your existing character and progress in the DLC expansions. The level cap also increases with each DLC release.

6. Is there a new game plus mode?

Borderlands 3 does not have a traditional new game plus mode. However, players can reset their campaign progress and retain their character’s level and equipment, allowing them to experience the story again at a higher difficulty.

7. Can I play Borderlands 3 on multiple platforms?

Borderlands 3 is available on multiple platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. However, cross-platform play is not supported at the moment.

8. Can I still enjoy Borderlands 3 if I haven’t played the previous games?

Yes, Borderlands 3 offers a standalone experience, and it is not necessary to have played the previous games to understand or enjoy the story.

9. Are there any plans for future DLC expansions?

Gearbox Software has announced that there will be additional DLC expansions released in the future, expanding the longevity and content of Borderlands 3.

10. Is Borderlands 3 a good game for beginners?

Borderlands 3 can be enjoyed by both beginners and long-time fans of the series. Its intuitive gameplay mechanics and engaging story make it accessible to players of all skill levels.

11. Can I respec my character’s skill points?

Yes, Borderlands 3 allows players to respec their character’s skill points at any time, enabling them to experiment with different playstyles.

12. Does Borderlands 3 have a split-screen co-op mode?

Yes, Borderlands 3 supports split-screen co-op mode on consoles, allowing players to team up with friends locally.

13. Are there any hidden easter eggs or references in the game?

Borderlands 3 is known for its abundance of easter eggs and references to pop culture. Exploring the game world thoroughly will reveal numerous hidden gems.

14. Can I customize my character’s appearance?

Yes, Borderlands 3 offers a wide range of cosmetic options to customize your character’s appearance, including different skins, heads, and emotes.

15. Is there a level cap in Borderlands 3?

The level cap in Borderlands 3 has been raised with each DLC release, allowing players to continuously level up their characters and unlock new skills.

In conclusion, Borderlands 3 offers a thrilling and lengthy experience with its main campaign and additional DLCs. With approximately 30-35 hours for the main campaign and an additional 6-8 hours per DLC expansion, players can expect a total playtime of around 54-67 hours. The game’s unique characters, extensive loot system, cooperative multiplayer mode, and exciting endgame content make it a must-play for fans of the genre.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.