

How Long Is The Cayo Perico Heist Cooldown?

The Cayo Perico Heist is one of the most exciting and lucrative missions in Grand Theft Auto Online. It allows players to infiltrate a heavily guarded private island and steal valuable loot. However, like any other heist, it comes with a cooldown period. In this article, we will explore how long the Cayo Perico Heist cooldown lasts, along with six interesting facts about the mission.

1. The Cayo Perico Heist Cooldown Duration:

After completing the Cayo Perico Heist for the first time, players must wait for a cooldown period before they can replay the mission. The cooldown duration is 48 minutes in real-time, which is equivalent to one in-game day. This means that players will have to wait for 48 minutes before they can start another Cayo Perico Heist.

2. Reducing the Cooldown:

There are a few ways to reduce the Cayo Perico Heist cooldown time. Firstly, players can purchase the Kosatka submarine, which serves as the base of operations for the heist. Upgrading the Kosatka with the Guided Missiles option reduces the cooldown time by 5 minutes. Additionally, players who complete the heist as a crew member instead of the leader will have a reduced cooldown time of 15 minutes.

3. Solo vs. Multiplayer Heists:

The Cayo Perico Heist can be completed both solo and with a group of players. However, the cooldown time differs depending on the chosen approach. Solo players will have a shorter cooldown time compared to multiplayer sessions. This makes it an ideal heist for players who prefer to tackle missions alone.

4. Scope Out Mission:

Before attempting the Cayo Perico Heist, players must complete a setup mission called the Scope Out. This mission involves scouting the island and gathering valuable intel. Interestingly, the Scope Out mission does not have a cooldown time. Players can perform this mission as many times as they want without any delays.

5. Primary Target Variation:

One of the unique features of the Cayo Perico Heist is that the primary target can vary. The primary target refers to the main objective of the heist, which can be a valuable item or a person. This variation adds an element of surprise and replayability to the mission, as players never know what they will encounter during each heist.

6. Hidden Treasure Hunt:

In addition to the primary target, players can also stumble upon hidden treasure during the Cayo Perico Heist. These hidden caches of loot can be found scattered throughout the island, rewarding players with extra cash and valuable items. Exploring the island thoroughly can lead to discovering these hidden treasures and maximizing the overall payout of the heist.

Now, let’s address some common questions players may have about the Cayo Perico Heist:

1. Can I replay the Cayo Perico Heist immediately after completing it?

No, there is a cooldown period of 48 minutes (one in-game day) before you can start another heist.

2. Can I reduce the Cayo Perico Heist cooldown time?

Yes, by upgrading your Kosatka with Guided Missiles or completing the heist as a crew member instead of the leader, you can reduce the cooldown time.

3. Is the Cayo Perico Heist suitable for solo players?

Yes, the heist can be completed solo, and solo players have a shorter cooldown time compared to multiplayer sessions.

4. Can I complete the Scope Out mission multiple times?

Yes, the Scope Out mission does not have a cooldown time, allowing you to perform it as many times as you want.

5. Is the primary target the same every time?

No, the primary target can vary, adding replayability and surprise to each heist.

6. Are there hidden treasures in the Cayo Perico Heist?

Yes, players can discover hidden caches of loot throughout the island, providing extra cash and valuable items.

7. How many players can participate in the Cayo Perico Heist?

The heist can be completed with a minimum of one player and a maximum of four players.

8. Can I complete the heist with random players?

Yes, you can either invite friends or join random players to complete the heist together.

9. Are there any pre-requisites for the Cayo Perico Heist?

Yes, players must own the Kosatka submarine and have completed the initial setup missions.

10. Can I choose the time of day for the heist?

No, the heist takes place at night, and the time cannot be changed.

11. Can I use any vehicle during the heist?

Yes, players have the freedom to choose their own vehicles to complete the heist.

12. Is there an option to skip the setup missions?

No, the setup missions are essential for gathering intel and preparing for the heist.

13. Can I access the Cayo Perico island after completing the heist?

Yes, players can freely explore the island even after completing the heist.

14. Can I repeat the heist with the same primary target?

Yes, there is a possibility of encountering the same primary target during subsequent heists.

15. Are there any additional rewards for completing the heist multiple times?

While the primary target and secondary loot may vary, there are currently no additional rewards for repeating the heist multiple times.

In conclusion, the Cayo Perico Heist cooldown lasts for 48 minutes, and there are ways to reduce this time by upgrading the Kosatka or completing the heist as a crew member. This solo-friendly heist offers various surprises, hidden treasures, and a primary target that changes with each playthrough, ensuring an exciting and profitable experience.





