

How Long Is The City That Never Sleeps DLC?

The City That Never Sleeps is a highly anticipated downloadable content (DLC) for the popular video game, Spider-Man. Developed by Insomniac Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, this DLC adds new story missions, challenges, and costumes to the base game, providing players with hours of additional gameplay. But just how long is The City That Never Sleeps DLC, and what can players expect from this exciting expansion?

The DLC consists of three separate chapters: The Heist, Turf Wars, and Silver Lining. Each chapter introduces a new storyline and follows the adventures of Spider-Man as he battles various villains. While the length of each chapter may vary, players can expect around 2-3 hours of gameplay for each episode, resulting in a total of 6-9 hours for the entire DLC.

The length of the DLC is relatively short compared to the base game, which can take anywhere from 15-20 hours to complete. However, it’s important to note that the DLC offers a focused and concise experience, focusing solely on the new storylines and missions. This allows players to delve deeper into the narrative and explore new aspects of Spider-Man’s world.

In addition to the main storylines, The City That Never Sleeps DLC also introduces new challenges and collectibles for players to discover. These side activities, such as combat challenges and hidden collectibles, add additional gameplay hours and provide a sense of completion for completionists. Players can expect to spend an additional 2-3 hours on these optional activities, further extending the overall playtime of the DLC.

Now that we know the length of The City That Never Sleeps DLC, let’s delve into some interesting facts about this exciting expansion:

1. The DLC continues the main storyline of the base game, expanding upon the characters and events introduced in the original game. It adds new layers to the narrative and explores the consequences of Spider-Man’s actions.

2. Each chapter in the DLC introduces a new villain for Spider-Man to face. Players will encounter classic foes such as Black Cat, Hammerhead, and Silver Sable, each with their own unique abilities and challenges.

3. The DLC features new costumes for Spider-Man, allowing players to customize their superhero experience. These costumes are not only visually appealing but also come with special abilities and enhancements that can aid players in combat.

4. The City That Never Sleeps DLC introduces new areas of New York City to explore. Players will have the opportunity to visit new districts and uncover hidden secrets within the city.

5. The DLC offers new challenges and side activities that test players’ skills in combat, stealth, and traversal. These challenges provide a fresh gameplay experience and add replay value to the expansion.

6. The DLC also includes new trophies and achievements for players to earn, rewarding their efforts and adding an additional layer of completion to the game.

Now, let’s address some common questions players may have about The City That Never Sleeps DLC:

1. Do I need to complete the base game before playing the DLC?

Yes, the DLC assumes that players have completed the main game and continues the story from where it left off.

2. Can I play the DLC without owning the base game?

No, The City That Never Sleeps DLC is an expansion and requires the base game to play.

3. Is the DLC available for all platforms?

No, The City That Never Sleeps DLC is exclusive to PlayStation 4, as Spider-Man is a Sony exclusive title.

4. Can I purchase the DLC separately?

Yes, the DLC is available for purchase as a standalone package or as part of the game’s season pass.

5. Can I continue playing the base game after completing the DLC?

Yes, players can continue exploring and completing activities in the base game even after finishing the DLC.

6. Are there any new game mechanics introduced in the DLC?

While the DLC does not introduce any major new game mechanics, it does offer new challenges and activities that test players’ skills.

7. Can I replay the DLC missions?

Yes, players can replay the DLC missions at any time after completing them.

8. Are there any new collectibles in the DLC?

Yes, the DLC introduces new collectibles for players to find, such as hidden paintings and audio logs.

9. Do I need to level up my character before playing the DLC?

It is recommended to have a leveled-up character before starting the DLC, as the challenges and enemies may be more difficult than those in the base game.

10. Can I use the DLC costumes in the base game?

Yes, once unlocked, the DLC costumes can be used in the base game as well.

11. Can I play the DLC on a new game save?

Yes, players can start a new game save and access the DLC content separately from their previous progress.

12. Can I transfer my progress from the base game to the DLC?

Yes, players can carry over their progress and unlocked abilities from the base game to the DLC.

13. Is the DLC worth purchasing?

If you enjoyed the base game and want to continue the story and explore new content, then the DLC is definitely worth considering.

14. Are there any multiplayer features in the DLC?

No, the DLC is a single-player experience and does not include any multiplayer features.

15. Can I expect more DLC in the future?

While there are no official announcements yet, there is a possibility of more DLC being released in the future, considering the success of the base game and the positive reception of The City That Never Sleeps.

In conclusion, The City That Never Sleeps DLC offers an exciting extension to the Spider-Man game, providing players with new storylines, challenges, and costumes to enjoy. While the DLC may be relatively short compared to the base game, it offers a focused and concise experience that delves deeper into the world of Spider-Man. With its unique villains, new areas to explore, and additional gameplay hours, The City That Never Sleeps DLC is a must-play for fans of the game.





