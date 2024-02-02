

How Long Is The Separate Ways DLC? Exploring the Ada Wong Campaign in Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4, developed and published by Capcom, is widely regarded as one of the best survival horror games of all time. Originally released in 2005, it introduced a new perspective and gameplay mechanics to the long-running franchise. One of the most intriguing aspects of Resident Evil 4 is the “Separate Ways” DLC, which allows players to experience the game from Ada Wong’s perspective. In this article, we will delve into the length of the Separate Ways DLC, uncovering some interesting facts and tricks along the way.

1. Length of the Separate Ways DLC

The Separate Ways DLC offers players an alternative perspective on the events of Resident Evil 4, following the enigmatic Ada Wong as she carries out her mission. In terms of gameplay length, the Separate Ways DLC is relatively short compared to the main campaign. On average, it can take players around 3 to 4 hours to complete, depending on their familiarity with the game and playstyle. However, it’s worth noting that the DLC is packed with action and adds depth to the overall story, making it a worthwhile addition to the Resident Evil 4 experience.

2. Unique Gameplay Mechanics

The Separate Ways DLC introduces some unique gameplay mechanics that differ from Leon S. Kennedy’s campaign. Ada Wong has her own set of weapons and abilities, including her iconic crossbow and the ability to perform melee attacks with her grappling hook. These changes add variety to the gameplay, requiring players to adapt their strategies and playstyle when controlling Ada.

3. Unlockable Costumes

Completing the Separate Ways DLC rewards players with unlockable costumes for Ada Wong, providing a fresh visual experience during subsequent playthroughs. These costumes include the “Chicago Typewriter” outfit, which pays homage to the weapon of the same name, and the “Pop Idol” costume, offering a more lighthearted take on Ada’s character.

4. Lore Expansion

The Separate Ways DLC not only offers an alternative perspective on the events of Resident Evil 4 but also expands upon the game’s lore. It provides additional insight into Ada Wong’s motivations and her relationship with other key characters, such as Jack Krauser. Exploring this DLC adds depth to the overall narrative, making it a must-play for die-hard Resident Evil fans.

5. New Challenges and Unlockables

In addition to the main story content, the Separate Ways DLC also introduces new challenges and unlockables. By completing certain objectives, players can unlock the “Assignment Ada” mini-game, which provides an additional gameplay experience focusing on Ada’s mission to retrieve five Plaga samples. This mini-game offers a more action-oriented experience, testing players’ skills and reflexes.

Now, let’s delve into some common questions players may have about the Separate Ways DLC:

1. Can the Separate Ways DLC be played without completing the main campaign?

Yes, the Separate Ways DLC can be played independently without completing the main campaign. However, it is recommended to experience the main campaign first to have a better understanding of the story and the events leading up to Ada Wong’s mission.

2. Do the choices made in the main campaign affect the Separate Ways DLC?

No, the choices made in the main campaign do not affect the events of the Separate Ways DLC. It is a standalone experience that runs parallel to Leon’s story.

3. Can the Separate Ways DLC be played on different difficulty levels?

Yes, players can choose different difficulty levels for the Separate Ways DLC, just like in the main campaign. This allows for a customized experience, catering to both casual and hardcore players.

4. Is the Separate Ways DLC available in all versions of Resident Evil 4?

The Separate Ways DLC is available in most versions of Resident Evil 4, including the initial releases on PlayStation 2, GameCube, and Xbox 360. However, it is worth noting that some versions, such as the Wii edition, may not include the Separate Ways DLC.

5. Can progress from the Separate Ways DLC carry over to the main campaign?

No, progress made in the Separate Ways DLC does not carry over to the main campaign. Each mode has its own separate save files and progression.

6. Can the Separate Ways DLC be replayed after completion?

Yes, players can replay the Separate Ways DLC as many times as they like after completing it. This allows for further exploration, mastering the gameplay mechanics, and unlocking additional costumes.

7. Is the Separate Ways DLC available in the Resident Evil 4 HD Remaster?

Yes, the Separate Ways DLC is included in the Resident Evil 4 HD Remaster, which is available on various platforms, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

8. Are there any major differences between the Separate Ways DLC and the main campaign?

While the core gameplay mechanics remain the same, the Separate Ways DLC offers a different perspective, unique weapons, and its own set of unlockables. It is a distinct experience that complements the main campaign.

9. Can Ada Wong die in the Separate Ways DLC?

Yes, Ada Wong can die in the Separate Ways DLC. Players must be cautious and strategic in their gameplay to ensure Ada survives the harrowing encounters.

10. Can the Separate Ways DLC be accessed from the beginning of the game?

No, the Separate Ways DLC is not accessible from the beginning of the game. It becomes available after completing the main campaign once.

11. Is the Separate Ways DLC available in the Nintendo Switch version of Resident Evil 4?

Yes, the Separate Ways DLC is included in the Nintendo Switch version of Resident Evil 4, allowing players to experience Ada Wong’s campaign on the go.

12. Can the Separate Ways DLC be played cooperatively?

No, the Separate Ways DLC is a single-player experience. It cannot be played cooperatively with other players.

13. Does the Separate Ways DLC offer new enemies or boss fights?

While the core enemies and boss fights remain the same as in the main campaign, the Separate Ways DLC does introduce some unique encounters and scenarios exclusive to Ada Wong’s perspective.

14. Can the Separate Ways DLC be accessed in the original PlayStation 2 version of Resident Evil 4?

No, the Separate Ways DLC is not available in the original PlayStation 2 version of Resident Evil 4. It was first introduced as an additional campaign in subsequent re-releases.

15. Is the Separate Ways DLC worth playing?

Absolutely! The Separate Ways DLC offers a fresh perspective on the events of Resident Evil 4, providing new gameplay mechanics, unlockables, and lore expansion. It adds value to the overall experience and is highly recommended for fans of the game.

In conclusion, the Separate Ways DLC in Resident Evil 4 offers players a shorter yet action-packed alternative perspective on the game’s events. With its unique gameplay mechanics, unlockables, and lore expansion, it enriches the overall gaming experience. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the franchise or a newcomer to Resident Evil 4, the Separate Ways DLC is a fantastic addition that shouldn’t be missed. So grab your weapons, navigate the dark corridors, and uncover the secrets of Ada Wong’s mission in this thrilling DLC.



