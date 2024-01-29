

How Long Was Cyberpunk 2077 In Development?

Cyberpunk 2077, the highly anticipated action role-playing game developed by CD Projekt Red, has undoubtedly taken the gaming community by storm. With its immersive open-world setting, captivating storyline, and futuristic aesthetics, it’s no wonder that players have been eagerly awaiting its release. However, the development of Cyberpunk 2077 was no easy feat, and it took several years before it finally hit the shelves. In this article, we will delve into the details of how long Cyberpunk 2077 was in development, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and common questions surrounding the game.

Development Timeline:

The journey of Cyberpunk 2077 began back in 2012 when CD Projekt Red, the Polish game development studio responsible for the critically acclaimed Witcher series, announced their plans to create an open-world RPG set in the dystopian future. The team aimed to create a game that would push the boundaries of storytelling and player choice, offering an unparalleled gaming experience.

However, it wasn’t until 2013 that the development of Cyberpunk 2077 entered full swing. The team at CD Projekt Red started working on the game in parallel with the release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which was another ambitious project for the studio. As a result, Cyberpunk 2077’s development progress remained relatively slow during those early years.

Over the course of the next several years, CD Projekt Red faced numerous challenges during the development of Cyberpunk 2077. The team had to overcome technical hurdles, rework certain aspects of the game, and ensure that their vision was executed flawlessly. The game’s release date was pushed back multiple times, leading to further speculation and excitement among fans.

Finally, after nearly eight years of development, Cyberpunk 2077 was released on December 10, 2020, for multiple platforms including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Despite some initial technical issues, the game has garnered a significant player base and has become one of the most talked-about titles in recent years.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Keanu Reeves’ Involvement: One of the most exciting aspects of Cyberpunk 2077 was the inclusion of Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves. Reeves plays the character Johnny Silverhand, a key figure in the game’s narrative. His involvement was kept a secret until the E3 2019 presentation, which took fans by surprise.

2. Massive Game World: The Night City, where Cyberpunk 2077 is set, is a sprawling metropolis with six unique districts to explore. Each area has its own distinct vibe, from the luxurious corporate center to the seedy and dangerous combat zones.

3. Character Customization: Cyberpunk 2077 offers an extensive character customization system, allowing players to create their own unique protagonist. From physical appearance to backstory and skills, players have the freedom to shape their character’s journey.

4. Lifepaths: The game features three distinct lifepaths – Nomad, Street Kid, and Corpo. Each lifepath provides a different starting point and story arc, adding to the replayability and depth of the game.

5. Hacking and Stealth: Cyberpunk 2077 offers a robust hacking and stealth system, allowing players to approach missions in various ways. Whether you prefer a more direct combat approach or a stealthy infiltration, the game caters to different playstyles.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can I play Cyberpunk 2077 on my current-gen console?

Yes, Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. However, it is also compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S through backward compatibility.

2. Will there be DLCs and expansions for Cyberpunk 2077?

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that they have plans for DLCs and expansions to expand the game’s content. However, specific details about these additions have not been revealed yet.

3. How long does it take to complete Cyberpunk 2077?

The main storyline of Cyberpunk 2077 can take approximately 25-30 hours to complete. However, engaging in side missions, exploring the city, and fully immersing yourself in the game can easily extend the playtime to over 100 hours.

4. Is multiplayer available in Cyberpunk 2077?

While the initial release of Cyberpunk 2077 does not include multiplayer, CD Projekt Red has announced plans to introduce a multiplayer component in the future.

5. Can I drive vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077?

Yes, players can drive a variety of vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077, ranging from motorcycles to high-end sports cars. Vehicle customization options are also available.

6. Are there consequences for my choices in the game?

Yes, Cyberpunk 2077 is renowned for its branching narrative and choice-driven gameplay. Many of the decisions you make throughout the game will have significant consequences, shaping the world and the story.

7. Can I romance characters in Cyberpunk 2077?

Yes, players have the opportunity to engage in romantic relationships with various characters in the game. These relationships can have an impact on the story and character interactions.

8. Are there multiple endings in Cyberpunk 2077?

Yes, Cyberpunk 2077 offers multiple endings based on the choices you make throughout the game. The ending you experience will be influenced by your decisions and actions.

9. Can I upgrade my character’s abilities and skills?

Yes, players can upgrade their character’s abilities and skills using an in-game progression system. As you progress, you will earn experience points that can be used to unlock new abilities and enhance existing ones.

10. Are there microtransactions in Cyberpunk 2077?

No, Cyberpunk 2077 does not feature any microtransactions. The game offers a complete experience without the need for additional purchases.

11. Can I play as a female character in Cyberpunk 2077?

Yes, players have the freedom to choose the gender of their character, allowing you to play as either a male or a female protagonist.

12. Are there multiplayer modes in Cyberpunk 2077?

While the initial release does not include multiplayer modes, CD Projekt Red has announced plans to introduce multiplayer content in the future.

13. Can I explore the city freely?

Yes, Night City is an open-world environment, allowing players to freely explore the city and its different districts. There are numerous side activities, quests, and hidden secrets to discover.

14. Are there any famous landmarks in Night City?

Night City is a fictional city, so it does not feature real-world landmarks. However, the city is filled with iconic locations unique to the Cyberpunk universe.

15. Will there be mod support for Cyberpunk 2077?

CD Projekt Red has stated that they have plans to introduce mod support for Cyberpunk 2077. However, specific details and timelines have not been disclosed yet.

Final Thoughts:

The development of Cyberpunk 2077 was a lengthy and challenging process that spanned almost eight years. CD Projekt Red’s dedication to creating a groundbreaking RPG with an immersive storyline and expansive open world is evident in the game’s final product. Despite some initial technical issues, Cyberpunk 2077 has managed to captivate players worldwide and has become a significant milestone in the gaming industry. With its unique setting, intriguing characters, and endless possibilities, Cyberpunk 2077 is undoubtedly a game that will be remembered for years to come.



