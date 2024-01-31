

How Many Chapters In Like A Dragon: Exploring the Epic Journey of Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yakuza: Like a Dragon, also known as Ryu ga Gotoku 7: Whereabouts of Light and Darkness, is an action-adventure role-playing game developed and published by Sega. As the latest installment in the long-running Yakuza series, this game takes players on an epic journey through the streets of Yokohama, Japan, as they follow the story of Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking yakuza member seeking redemption.

One of the most common questions asked by players is, “How many chapters are there in Like a Dragon?” In this article, we will not only answer this question, but also delve into some interesting facts and tricks about the game, as well as answer other common queries players may have.

I. Interesting Facts and Tricks

1. A Fresh Protagonist:

Unlike previous Yakuza games, which centered around the character Kazuma Kiryu, Like a Dragon introduces a new protagonist named Ichiban Kasuga. Kasuga is a lovable and charismatic character who brings a fresh perspective to the series.

2. Turn-Based Combat:

Yakuza: Like a Dragon deviates from its predecessors by introducing turn-based combat instead of the traditional brawler-style combat. This change adds depth to the gameplay, allowing players to strategize and utilize a variety of job classes for their characters.

3. A Vast Open World:

Yokohama, the setting of Like a Dragon, offers a vast open world for players to explore. From bustling city streets to picturesque parks, every corner of Yokohama is beautifully designed and filled with side quests, mini-games, and hidden treasures.

4. Job System:

The job system in Like a Dragon allows players to assign different job classes to their characters, each with unique abilities and playstyles. Whether you want to be a classic hero, a magician, or even a musician, the job system offers a wide range of options to suit your playstyle.

5. Engaging Substories:

Yakuza games are known for their compelling substories, and Like a Dragon is no exception. Throughout the game, players can engage in various side quests that delve into the lives of Yokohama’s inhabitants, providing a rich and immersive experience beyond the main storyline.

II. Common Questions and Answers

1. How many chapters are there in Like a Dragon?

Yakuza: Like a Dragon consists of a total of 15 chapters, each offering a significant portion of the main story, as well as side quests and character development.

2. How long does it take to complete the game?

The game’s length can vary depending on the player’s pace and engagement with side content. On average, it takes around 40-50 hours to complete the main story, with additional hours for side quests and exploration.

3. Can I explore Yokohama freely?

Yes, Yokohama is an open world that can be freely explored. Players can roam the streets, interact with NPCs, and discover hidden secrets and side quests throughout the city.

4. Are there multiple endings in Like a Dragon?

Yes, Like a Dragon offers multiple endings depending on the choices made by the player throughout the game. These endings add replay value and encourage players to explore different paths.

5. Can I change job classes for my characters?

Yes, players can change job classes for their characters at any point in the game. This allows for experimentation and customization of each character’s abilities and playstyle.

6. Are there any missable side quests?

While there aren’t any permanently missable side quests, some may become temporarily unavailable if you progress too far in the story. It’s advisable to complete as many side quests as possible before advancing the main storyline.

7. What are some recommended job classes for beginners?

For beginners, the Hero and Enforcer job classes are great choices as they offer a balanced mix of offense and defense. These classes provide a solid foundation for players to experiment with different abilities and strategies.

8. Are there any missable collectibles?

No, there are no permanently missable collectibles in Like a Dragon. However, some collectibles may require specific actions or progression in the story to become available.

9. Is the game beginner-friendly for newcomers to the Yakuza series?

Yes, Yakuza: Like a Dragon is designed to be accessible to newcomers. While it references events from previous games, it offers a fresh start with a new protagonist and a self-contained story.

10. Can I continue playing after completing the main story?

Yes, Like a Dragon allows players to continue exploring the world and completing side quests even after finishing the main story. This offers an opportunity to fully immerse yourself in the game’s content.

11. Are there any hidden secrets or easter eggs in the game?

Like a Dragon is filled with hidden secrets and easter eggs, paying homage to both the Yakuza series and other Sega games. Exploring every nook and cranny of Yokohama is sure to reveal some delightful surprises.

12. Are there any difficulty options?

Yes, Like a Dragon offers multiple difficulty options, allowing players to choose their preferred level of challenge. Whether you’re a seasoned player seeking a tough experience or a casual gamer looking for a more relaxed playthrough, there’s an option for everyone.

13. Can I interact with NPCs in the game?

Yes, players can interact with numerous NPCs throughout the game. Engaging in conversations with them can reveal interesting details, provide hints for side quests, or simply add depth to the game’s world.

14. Is Like a Dragon a standalone game or a continuation of the Yakuza series?

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is both a standalone game and a continuation of the Yakuza series. While it introduces a new protagonist and a fresh storyline, it still takes place within the same universe as the previous games.

15. Can I carry over my progress from previous Yakuza games?

No, progress from previous Yakuza games cannot be carried over to Like a Dragon. However, players familiar with the series will appreciate the nods and references to past events.

III. Final Thoughts

Yakuza: Like a Dragon offers a captivating and immersive gaming experience, featuring an engaging storyline, vibrant open world, and a compelling cast of characters. With its unique blend of turn-based combat, deep customization options, and a multitude of side content, it stands as a worthy addition to the Yakuza series.

Whether you’re a fan of the previous games or a newcomer to the series, Like a Dragon presents an excellent opportunity to dive into the world of Yakuza and witness the epic journey of Ichiban Kasuga. So, grab your controller and step into the streets of Yokohama – an unforgettable adventure awaits you.



