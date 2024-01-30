

How Many Draft Picks Do The Redskins Have In 2017?

The Washington Redskins, like every other NFL team, are always looking for ways to improve their roster and build for the future. One crucial aspect of this process is the NFL Draft, where teams select college players to join their ranks. In 2017, the Redskins had a total of ten draft picks at their disposal, allowing them to reshape their team and address various needs. In this article, we will delve into some interesting facts and strategies surrounding the Redskins’ draft picks in 2017, answer common questions fans may have, and conclude with some final thoughts on the topic.

Interesting Facts and Strategies:

1. Trading for More Picks: One strategy teams often employ during the draft is trading draft picks to either move up in the order or acquire additional selections. In 2017, the Redskins traded their sixth-round pick (No. 201 overall) to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a 2018 sixth-round pick and defensive lineman A.J. Francis. This move allowed the Redskins to add depth to their roster while still maintaining a significant number of draft picks.

2. Focusing on Defense: The Redskins had a clear focus on bolstering their defense in the 2017 draft. Out of their ten picks, six were used to select defensive players. This emphasis on defense highlights the team’s desire to improve their performance on that side of the ball.

3. Drafting Impact Players: The Redskins were able to secure several players in the 2017 draft who made an immediate impact on the team. Two notable selections were defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (No. 17 overall) and running back Samaje Perine (No. 114 overall). Both players contributed significantly to the team during their rookie seasons.

4. Building for the Future: While immediate impact is crucial, teams also draft with an eye towards the future. The Redskins selected quarterback Nate Sudfeld (No. 187 overall) in the sixth round of the 2016 draft, and he was expected to develop into a backup quarterback or potentially even a starter down the line. This selection demonstrated the team’s long-term planning and commitment to building a strong roster for years to come.

5. Late-Round Steals: The late rounds of the NFL Draft are often where teams find hidden gems who go on to make significant contributions. In 2017, the Redskins found a potential steal in linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons (No. 230 overall). Harvey-Clemons showed promise during his rookie season and has the potential to become a key player for the Redskins in the future.

Common Questions:

1. How many draft picks did the Redskins have in 2017?

The Redskins had a total of ten draft picks in 2017.

2. Did the Redskins trade any of their draft picks in 2017?

Yes, the Redskins traded their sixth-round pick (No. 201 overall) to the Tennessee Titans for a 2018 sixth-round pick and defensive lineman A.J. Francis.

3. Did the Redskins focus on offense or defense in the 2017 draft?

The Redskins had a clear emphasis on defense in the 2017 draft, using six out of their ten picks to select defensive players.

4. Did any of the Redskins’ 2017 draft picks make an immediate impact?

Yes, several of the Redskins’ draft picks in 2017 made an immediate impact, including Jonathan Allen and Samaje Perine.

5. Did the Redskins select any players for the future in the 2017 draft?

Yes, the Redskins selected quarterback Nate Sudfeld in the sixth round of the 2017 draft, with the intention of developing him for the future.

6. Who was the Redskins’ first-round pick in the 2017 draft?

The Redskins’ first-round pick in the 2017 draft was defensive lineman Jonathan Allen.

7. How many defensive players did the Redskins select in the 2017 draft?

Out of their ten picks in the 2017 draft, the Redskins selected six defensive players.

8. Did the Redskins find any late-round steals in the 2017 draft?

The Redskins potentially found a late-round steal in linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons (No. 230 overall).

9. How did the Redskins fare in the 2017 draft overall?

The success of a draft class is often evaluated over time, but the Redskins’ 2017 draft class showed promise with several players making an immediate impact.

10. Did the Redskins address their offensive needs in the 2017 draft?

While the Redskins focused primarily on defense in the 2017 draft, they did select offensive players such as running back Samaje Perine and tight end Jeremy Sprinkle.

11. Did the Redskins trade up in the 2017 draft?

No, the Redskins did not trade up in the 2017 draft. They traded away their sixth-round pick to acquire additional selections in future drafts.

12. Did any of the Redskins’ draft picks in 2017 become Pro Bowl players?

As of now, none of the Redskins’ draft picks from 2017 have made a Pro Bowl appearance, but it is still early in their careers.

13. How did the Redskins’ 2017 draft class compare to other teams?

Comparing draft classes across teams is subjective and can only be accurately assessed over time. However, the Redskins’ draft class in 2017 showed promise with several impactful players.

14. Were any of the Redskins’ draft picks in 2017 traded or released before playing a regular-season game?

No, all of the Redskins’ draft picks from 2017 played at least one regular-season game for the team.

15. Did the Redskins draft any players who became long-term starters?

It is still early to determine the long-term impact of the Redskins’ 2017 draft class. However, several players, such as Jonathan Allen and Samaje Perine, have shown potential to become long-term starters.

Final Thoughts:

The Washington Redskins had ten draft picks in 2017, which allowed them to address various needs and build for the future. While the team focused primarily on defense, they also added offensive players who made an immediate impact. The success of any draft class can only be determined over time, but the Redskins’ 2017 draft class showed promise with several players contributing significantly to the team. As the team continues to evaluate and develop their young talent, the impact of their 2017 draft picks will become clearer.



