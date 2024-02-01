

How Many Friends Can I Have On Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go is a popular augmented reality game that allows players to catch, train, and battle virtual creatures known as Pokemon. One of the key features of the game is the ability to connect with friends and engage in various in-game activities together. In this article, we will explore how many friends you can have on Pokemon Go and provide some interesting facts, tricks, and common questions related to this topic.

1. The Maximum Number of Friends:

In Pokemon Go, players can have up to 200 friends on their friend list. This limit allows for a significant number of connections, providing ample opportunities for trading Pokemon, sending gifts, and participating in raids and battles.

2. Increasing Friendship Levels:

By interacting with your friends in Pokemon Go, you can increase your friendship level, which unlocks various benefits. These benefits include increased attack power during raids, extra Premier Balls for catching Pokemon together, and discounts on trading Pokemon.

3. Friend Codes:

To connect with other players in Pokemon Go, you need to exchange friend codes. These codes are unique to each player and can be found in the Friends section of the game. Sharing your friend code with others allows them to send you friend requests, and vice versa.

4. Sending and Receiving Gifts:

One of the main features of having friends in Pokemon Go is the ability to send and receive gifts. These gifts contain useful items such as Poke Balls, potions, and berries. By sending gifts daily, you can increase your friendship level with your friends.

5. Remote Raids:

With the introduction of remote raid passes, players can now join raids from anywhere, regardless of their physical location. This feature allows you to participate in raids with friends who may be in different parts of the world, making it easier to coordinate and battle together.

Now, let’s address some common questions related to the topic:

1. How do I add friends on Pokemon Go?

To add friends in Pokemon Go, tap on your profile, then navigate to the Friends section. From there, you can either enter your friend’s code manually or scan their QR code. Once the friend request is sent and accepted, you become friends.

2. Can I have more than one friend code?

No, each player in Pokemon Go has only one unique friend code. However, you can share this code with multiple players to increase your friend list.

3. Can I remove friends from my friend list?

Yes, you can remove friends from your list. Simply go to the Friends section, tap on the friend you wish to remove, and select the option to remove them from your list.

4. Can I trade Pokemon with my friends?

Yes, trading Pokemon is one of the main activities you can do with friends in Pokemon Go. However, certain restrictions apply, such as requiring a certain level of friendship and proximity to each other.

5. How can I increase my friendship level?

To increase your friendship level, you can interact with your friends by sending gifts, battling together in raids, or participating in trainer battles. Each interaction earns you experience points towards your friendship level.

6. Can I battle my friends in Pokemon Go?

Yes, you can battle your friends in Pokemon Go by initiating a trainer battle. This feature allows you to test your skills against your friends’ Pokemon teams.

7. Are there any benefits to having high friendship levels?

Yes, having high friendship levels in Pokemon Go provides several benefits, such as increased attack power during raids, extra Premier Balls for catching raid bosses, and discounted trading costs.

8. How often can I send gifts to my friends?

You can send gifts to your friends once per day. However, you can hold up to 20 unopened gifts in your inventory, allowing you to send them at your convenience.

9. Can I participate in raids with my friends remotely?

Yes, with the introduction of remote raid passes, you can join raids with your friends regardless of your physical location. This feature makes it easier to coordinate and battle together.

10. Can I earn experience points from interacting with my friends?

Yes, each interaction with your friends, such as sending gifts or battling together, earns you experience points towards your friendship level. These experience points contribute to your overall player progress.

11. Can I add friends from different teams?

Yes, in Pokemon Go, you can add friends from any team. The team affiliation does not restrict your ability to connect with other players.

12. Can I send gifts to friends in different countries?

Yes, you can send gifts to friends who are in different countries. This feature allows for global connections and the exchange of items between players worldwide.

13. Can I block or mute certain friends?

Currently, Pokemon Go does not have a feature to block or mute specific friends. However, you can remove them from your friend list if you no longer wish to interact with them.

14. Can I communicate with my friends in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go does not offer a direct messaging system between players. However, you can communicate with your friends through external messaging platforms or by coordinating in-person meetups.

15. Can I have friends from other Pokemon Go accounts on the same device?

Yes, you can have friends from multiple Pokemon Go accounts on the same device. Each account can have its own friend list and friend code.

In conclusion, Pokemon Go allows players to have up to 200 friends on their friend list. This feature opens up opportunities for trading Pokemon, sending gifts, and battling together in raids. By increasing your friendship level, you gain various benefits that enhance your gameplay experience. Remember to interact with your friends daily, send gifts, and participate in raids to strengthen your bonds and progress in the game. So, go out there, make friends, and catch ’em all!



