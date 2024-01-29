

How Many Friends Can You Have On Pokemon Go: Facts, Tricks, and Common Questions

Pokemon Go has taken the world by storm since its release in 2016, captivating millions of players with its unique blend of augmented reality and gaming. One of the most exciting features of the game is the ability to connect and interact with other players through the Friends system. In this article, we will explore the question, “How many friends can you have on Pokemon Go?” We will also share five interesting facts and tricks about the game, answer fifteen common questions related to this topic, and conclude with some final thoughts.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Friend Limit: Pokemon Go allows players to have a maximum of 200 friends on their list. This limit ensures that players can maintain active and meaningful interactions with their friends without overwhelming the system.

2. Friendship Levels: As you interact and engage with your friends in the game, your friendship level will increase. There are four friendship levels in Pokemon Go: Good Friends, Great Friends, Ultra Friends, and Best Friends. Each level offers various bonuses, such as increased attack power during raids and reduced Stardust costs for trading Pokemon.

3. Trading Pokemon: Being friends with other players in Pokemon Go allows you to trade Pokemon with them. Trading requires both players to be in close proximity to each other, fostering local community engagement and cooperation.

4. Gifts and Friendship XP: Sending and receiving gifts is a crucial aspect of building and maintaining friendships in Pokemon Go. Each gift contains various items that can be useful during gameplay. Additionally, both the sender and recipient receive Friendship XP, which helps to level up the friendship.

5. Remote Raiding: With the advent of remote raid passes, players can now participate in raids from anywhere, even if they are not physically present at the raid location. This feature enables players to join raids with their friends from different parts of the world, strengthening global friendships.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can I have more than 200 friends in Pokemon Go?

No, the maximum limit for friends in Pokemon Go is 200. You will need to remove or unfriend some players before adding new ones.

2. How do I add friends in Pokemon Go?

To add friends, click on your trainer profile, then select the “Friends” tab. From there, you can add friends by entering their unique Trainer Code or by scanning their QR code.

3. Can I interact with my friends in Pokemon Go besides trading?

Yes, besides trading, you can interact with your friends by sending and receiving gifts, battling in raids together, and even challenging them to PvP battles.

4. How can I increase my friendship level with other players?

To increase your friendship level, you need to regularly exchange gifts, battle in raids or gyms together, and participate in Trainer Battles. Each activity contributes to the increase in friendship.

5. What are the benefits of increasing friendship levels?

Increasing friendship levels offers various benefits, such as increased attack power during raids, reduced Stardust costs for trading, and additional Premier Balls when catching raid bosses.

6. Can I trade Pokemon with friends who are far away?

No, trading requires both players to be in close proximity to each other. This feature encourages local community engagement and prevents long-distance trading exploits.

7. What items can I get from gifts?

Gifts contain a variety of items, including Poke Balls, Potions, Revives, Berries, and even rare items like Evolution Stones and Rare Candies.

8. Can I send gifts to my friends every day?

Yes, you can send gifts to your friends every day, as long as you have gifts in your inventory. However, you can only open a limited number of gifts each day.

9. How can I increase my chances of receiving rare gifts from friends?

The contents of gifts are random, but you can increase your chances of receiving rare gifts by becoming Best Friends with other players. Best Friends have a higher chance of sending each other rare items.

10. Can I become friends with players from different teams?

Yes, you can become friends with players from different teams. The game encourages cooperation and interaction between players of different teams.

11. Can I battle my friends in Pokemon Go?

Yes, you can battle your friends in Trainer Battles. You can choose between Great League, Ultra League, and Master League battles, each with different CP restrictions.

12. Can I challenge my friends to PvP battles remotely?

Yes, remote PvP battles were introduced in Pokemon Go. You can challenge your friends to battles even if they are not physically near you.

13. Can I join my friends’ raids remotely?

Yes, with the use of remote raid passes, you can join your friends’ raids from anywhere. This feature allows players to participate in raids together, regardless of their location.

14. Is there any advantage to having more friends in Pokemon Go?

Having more friends in Pokemon Go allows you to send and receive more gifts, increasing your chances of receiving valuable items. It also provides more opportunities for raid battles and PvP battles.

15. Can I remove friends from my friend list?

Yes, you can remove friends from your list by navigating to your friend list, selecting the friend you want to remove, and choosing the option to remove or unfriend them.

Final Thoughts:

The Friends feature in Pokemon Go adds a social dimension to the game, allowing players to connect, interact, and cooperate with each other. With a maximum limit of 200 friends, players can maintain a meaningful network of friends while enjoying the benefits of increased friendship levels. Whether it’s trading Pokemon, battling in raids, or simply exchanging gifts, the Friends system encourages players to engage with each other in a fun and collaborative way. So, go out there, make friends, and embark on exciting Pokemon adventures together!



