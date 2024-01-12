

How Many Music Show Wins Does BTS Have?

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boy band that has taken the world by storm with their captivating music, powerful performances, and dedicated fan base. They have achieved numerous milestones throughout their career, including an impressive number of music show wins. Let’s dive into the details of just how many music show wins BTS has accumulated over the years.

As of September 2021, BTS has won a staggering total of 199 music show awards. These wins include various prestigious shows such as Mnet’s M Countdown, KBS’s Music Bank, SBS’s Inkigayo, and more. Their journey to the top has been nothing short of remarkable, and their dominance in the music industry is a testament to their talent and hard work.

Here are five unique facts about BTS’s music show wins:

1. First K-pop Group to Reach 100 Wins: In 2018, BTS became the first K-pop group to achieve 100 music show wins with their song “Fake Love.” This milestone not only showcased their immense popularity but also solidified their position as one of the most successful acts in the industry.

2. Consistent Dominance: BTS has maintained a strong presence on music shows, consistently winning awards for their releases. They have achieved multiple wins for various songs, including “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “Spring Day,” “IDOL,” and “Dope,” among many others.

3. Global Impact: BTS’s music show wins extend beyond the borders of South Korea. They have garnered recognition and victories on international platforms such as the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards, showcasing their global influence and appeal.

4. Record-Breaking Performances: BTS has shattered several records with their music show wins. In 2020, their hit single “Dynamite” secured 23 wins, making it the most awarded song in the history of South Korean music shows.

5. Unparalleled Fan Support: The BTS ARMY, the group’s dedicated fan base, plays a significant role in their music show wins. ARMYs actively engage in mass streaming, voting, and promoting BTS on various platforms, contributing to the group’s success and achievements.

Now, let’s address some common questions about BTS’s music show wins:

1. Which music show has BTS won the most times?

BTS has won the most times on Mnet’s M Countdown, with a total of 32 wins as of September 2021.

2. What is the group’s most awarded song on music shows?

The song with the most music show wins for BTS is “Dope,” which achieved 19 wins.

3. How many times has BTS won on Inkigayo?

BTS has won 15 times on SBS’s Inkigayo.

4. Did BTS win any Daesangs (grand prizes) on music shows?

Yes, BTS has won multiple Daesangs on various music shows, including MAMA, MMA, and Seoul Music Awards.

5. Has BTS won any music show awards internationally?

Yes, BTS has won multiple international awards, including Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and more.

6. What is the secret behind BTS’s success on music shows?

BTS’s success can be attributed to their exceptional talent, hard work, and strong connection with their fan base, the BTS ARMY.

7. Are music show wins solely based on fan votes?

Music show wins are determined by a combination of factors, including digital sales, physical album sales, music video views, and fan votes.

8. How do fans contribute to BTS’s music show wins?

Fans actively participate in voting, streaming, and promoting BTS’s music on various platforms, which significantly contributes to their wins.

9. Who holds the record for the most music show wins in K-pop history?

As of September 2021, BTS holds the record for the most music show wins in K-pop history.

10. How do music shows calculate wins?

Each music show has its own criteria for calculating wins, including digital sales, physical album sales, music video views, and fan votes.

11. Has BTS ever won all music shows in a week?

Yes, BTS has achieved a “perfect all-kill” by winning on all major music shows within a single week.

12. Are music show wins an indication of an artist’s success?

Music show wins are one of the many indicators of an artist’s success, showcasing their popularity and impact on the industry.

13. How do music show wins impact an artist’s career?

Music show wins can boost an artist’s reputation, increase their visibility, and attract more fans, leading to greater opportunities and success.

14. What is the significance of 200 music show wins for BTS?

Reaching 200 music show wins would be another remarkable milestone for BTS, further solidifying their status as one of the most successful and influential acts in the music industry.

In conclusion, BTS’s music show wins are a testament to their immense talent, hard work, and unwavering support from their dedicated fan base. With a total of 199 wins to date, BTS continues to dominate music shows both domestically and internationally, setting records and captivating audiences worldwide.





