How Many Pokemon Go Friends Can You Have



How Many Pokémon Go Friends Can You Have?

Pokémon Go has taken the world by storm since its release in 2016, captivating millions of players with its unique blend of augmented reality and nostalgia-inducing gameplay. One of the key features of Pokémon Go is the ability to connect and interact with other players through the Friends system. But how many Pokémon Go friends can you have? In this article, we will delve into this question, along with five interesting facts and tricks, and answer 15 commonly asked questions. So, grab your Poké Balls, and let’s dive in!

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Friends Limit:

Pokémon Go allows players to have a maximum of 200 friends on their list. While this may seem like an ample number, avid players who actively engage with others in raids, battles, and gift exchanges may find themselves reaching this limit sooner than expected. It’s important to choose your friends wisely to ensure maximum enjoyment and collaboration within the game.

2. Friendship Levels:

Within the Friends system, players can increase their friendship levels by participating in various activities together, such as sending gifts, battling in raids, or trading Pokémon. As your friendship level increases, you unlock additional benefits, such as increased damage in raids, trading rare Pokémon, and even the ability to trigger Lucky Pokémon encounters. It’s always beneficial to maintain strong friendships to reap these rewards.

3. Remote Raiding:

In response to the global pandemic, Pokémon Go introduced remote raiding, allowing players to join raids from the comfort of their homes. By inviting friends to remote raids, you can increase your chances of success and capture powerful Pokémon. This feature has been widely appreciated by the community, as it encourages social distancing while still fostering a sense of togetherness.

4. Lucky Friends:

One of the rarest and most exciting features of the Friends system is becoming Lucky Friends. When players interact with each other daily, they have a chance to become Lucky Friends. Once this status is achieved, the next time you trade Pokémon, both Pokémon involved will become Lucky Pokémon, guaranteeing them higher stats. This feature adds an extra layer of excitement and motivation to maintain strong bonds with your friends.

5. Pokémon Go Fest:

Pokémon Go Fest is an annual event celebrated by trainers worldwide. During this event, players can participate in special challenges, exclusive raids, and encounters with legendary Pokémon. Additionally, Pokémon Go Fest provides an opportunity to meet and connect with fellow trainers from around the globe, making it an ideal time to add new friends to your list.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How do I add friends in Pokémon Go?

To add friends, go to your Trainer Profile, click on the Friends tab, and then tap the “Add Friend” button. You can add friends by sharing your trainer code or by scanning another player’s QR code.

2. Can I remove friends from my Pokémon Go list?

Yes, you can remove friends by going to your Friends list, selecting the friend you want to remove, and tapping the “Remove Friend” button. However, bear in mind that removing a friend will reset your friendship level, and you’ll lose any progress made toward the next level.

3. How can I increase my friendship level with other players?

To increase your friendship level, you can engage in activities like sending gifts, battling together in raids or gyms, or trading Pokémon. Each activity rewards you with experience points towards your friendship level.

4. Can I trade Pokémon with friends who are far away?

Yes, with the introduction of remote trading, you can trade Pokémon with friends regardless of their physical location. However, remote trading requires both players to have reached at least Ultra Friends level in their friendship.

5. Is there a limit to the number of gifts I can open daily?

Yes, the daily gift opening limit in Pokémon Go is 30 gifts. Opening gifts from friends provides you with items and a chance to receive Pokémon eggs.

6. Can I send gifts to all my Pokémon Go friends at once?

Unfortunately, Pokémon Go does not currently offer a feature to send gifts to all friends at once. You need to manually select each friend and send gifts individually.

7. What happens if my friend list is full?

If your friend list is full, you will not be able to add new friends until you make room by removing existing ones. Keep in mind that removing friends will reset your friendship level with them.

8. Can I battle against my Pokémon Go friends?

Yes, you can battle against your friends by challenging them to a Trainer Battle. You can choose between three leagues – Great, Ultra, and Master – each with different CP limits.

9. How many gifts can I open in a day?

You can open up to 20 gifts per day in Pokémon Go. Opening gifts provides you with items and a chance to receive Pokémon eggs.

10. Can I add friends from different countries in Pokémon Go?

Yes, you can add friends from different countries in Pokémon Go. It’s a fantastic way to connect with trainers from around the world and exchange gifts, increasing your chances of receiving exotic Pokémon.

11. Can I have more than one Pokémon Go account on a single device?

Yes, you can have multiple Pokémon Go accounts on a single device. However, it’s important to ensure you are not violating any terms of service or engaging in unfair practices.

12. Can I interact with my friends’ Pokémon in Pokémon Go?

While you cannot directly interact with your friends’ Pokémon in the game, you can see their Pokémon in gyms, join them in raids, and even trade Pokémon with them.

13. Can I become Lucky Friends with multiple players simultaneously?

No, you can only become Lucky Friends with one player at a time. Once you have activated Lucky Friends with someone, you’ll need to trade Pokémon with them to trigger the status again.

14. Is there a limit to the number of remote raids I can join per day?

Currently, there is no specific limit to the number of remote raids you can join per day. However, remote raid passes are required to participate, and they can be purchased from the in-game shop.

15. Can I coordinate raid battles with my Pokémon Go friends?

Yes, you can coordinate raid battles with your friends by utilizing various external communication platforms like Discord or WhatsApp. This allows you to strategize and ensure that everyone is online and ready for the raid.

Final Thoughts:

The Friends system in Pokémon Go has revolutionized the way players connect and collaborate, transforming the game into a truly social experience. With a maximum friend limit of 200, players can build a diverse network of trainers from around the world, enhancing their gameplay and fostering lasting friendships. As Pokémon Go continues to evolve, it’s safe to say that the Friends system will remain an integral part of the game, encouraging players to explore, battle, and trade together. So, go forth, make new friends, and catch ’em all!



