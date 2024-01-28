

How Many Tight Ends Should I Draft In Fantasy Football?

Fantasy football has become a popular pastime for sports enthusiasts, allowing them to take charge of their own team and compete against friends or strangers. One crucial decision that can greatly impact a team’s success is how many tight ends to draft. In this article, we will explore this topic in depth, providing six interesting facts, answering thirteen common questions, and offering final thoughts on the matter.

Interesting Facts:

1. Tight Ends’ Scarcity: Compared to other positions like running backs or wide receivers, elite tight ends are relatively scarce. There are typically only a handful of players who consistently perform at a high level, making them valuable commodities in fantasy football.

2. Dual-threat Tight Ends: Some tight ends have the ability to both catch passes and contribute as blockers in the running game. These dual-threat players are highly sought after, as they provide versatility to fantasy teams by adding value in multiple areas.

3. Touchdown Dependence: In fantasy football, tight ends are often heavily reliant on touchdowns for their point production. Unlike wide receivers who accumulate yards through receptions, tight ends’ value is largely determined by their ability to find the end zone.

4. Injury Concerns: Tight ends, due to their role in blocking and running routes in the middle of the field, are more prone to injuries than other positions. It is crucial to have a backup plan in case of injury, making drafting multiple tight ends a wise strategy.

5. Matchup-Based Strategy: Some fantasy managers choose to draft multiple tight ends to maximize their chances of exploiting favorable matchups. By having a range of tight ends with different strengths and weaknesses, managers can strategically select the most advantageous option each week based on the opposing defense.

6. Trade Value: High-performing tight ends can be valuable trade assets. In leagues where managers are active in trading, having multiple quality tight ends allows for potential trades to strengthen other areas of the team, ultimately improving overall roster balance.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How many tight ends should I draft in my fantasy football league?

– It is generally recommended to draft at least two tight ends, with one being a reliable starter and the other serving as a backup or a potential breakout candidate.

2. Can I get by with just one tight end?

– While it is possible to rely on one tight end, having a backup is essential in case of injury. It also provides flexibility in exploiting favorable matchups or potential trade opportunities.

3. When should I draft my first tight end?

– The timing of drafting your first tight end depends on the overall strategy and the depth of the position in your league. Typically, it is advisable to secure a top-tier tight end within the first few rounds if possible.

4. Should I prioritize a dual-threat tight end?

– Dual-threat tight ends can be incredibly valuable due to their versatility. If available, it is worth considering drafting one as they contribute to both the passing and running game.

5. Is it worth drafting a rookie tight end?

– Rookie tight ends often face a steep learning curve in the NFL and may take time to adjust to the professional level. It is generally safer to target established veterans, but exceptions can be made for highly touted rookies.

6. Should I prioritize touchdowns over receptions when drafting a tight end?

– Touchdowns are vital for tight ends’ fantasy production, but it is essential to consider their overall involvement in the passing game. A tight end who consistently receives targets and receptions will have a higher floor even if the touchdowns fluctuate.

7. Can I stream tight ends weekly?

– Streaming tight ends, i.e., picking up a different tight end each week based on matchups, can be a viable strategy. However, it requires careful analysis and research to identify the best options available on the waiver wire each week.

8. What if I miss out on the top-tier tight ends during the draft?

– If you are unable to secure an elite tight end during the draft, it may be wise to draft multiple mid-tier or breakout candidates. This approach increases the likelihood of finding a hidden gem and mitigates the risk of relying on a single unproven option.

9. How should I prioritize drafting tight ends in a dynasty league?

– In dynasty leagues, where managers keep their rosters from season to season, it is crucial to balance immediate production with long-term potential. Investing in a young, promising tight end can pay off in the long run.

10. Can I trade for a tight end during the season?

– Absolutely! Trading for a tight end during the season can be an excellent strategy, especially if you have depth in other positions. Assess the needs of other teams and explore potential trade opportunities to acquire a high-performing tight end.

11. Should I drop a tight end if they underperform early in the season?

– It is important to exercise patience with tight ends, as they can take time to develop chemistry with their quarterbacks and adjust to new offensive systems. Unless there are clear signs of decline or injury, it is generally advisable to give them a few weeks to find their rhythm.

12. How do I know if a tight end is a breakout candidate?

– Identifying breakout candidates requires careful analysis of factors such as target share, offensive scheme, and player development. Pay attention to training camp reports, preseason performances, and expert predictions to gauge a tight end’s breakout potential.

13. Should I handcuff my tight end with their backup?

– Handcuffing a tight end with their backup is generally unnecessary unless injury concerns are prevalent. Rostering two tight ends from the same team limits roster flexibility and may prevent you from addressing other positions of need.

Final Thoughts:

Drafting the right number of tight ends in fantasy football requires a careful balance between depth, versatility, and value. While having at least two tight ends is advisable, the specific strategy will depend on factors such as league settings, scoring rules, and player availability. It is essential to stay informed, adapt to changing circumstances, and remain flexible throughout the season. By carefully considering the scarcity of the position, matchup-based strategies, injury concerns, and trade value, managers can maximize their team’s potential and gain an edge over their opponents.



