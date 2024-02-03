[ad_1]

Title: How Old Is Lester Hayes: Unraveling the Mystery of an NFL Legend

Introduction:

Lester Hayes is a name that resonates with American football fans, especially those who followed the sport during the 1970s and 1980s. Known for his exceptional skills as a cornerback, Hayes became a key player for the Oakland Raiders, winning two Super Bowl titles and earning a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. However, one question that often arises when discussing this iconic athlete is, “How old is Lester Hayes?” In this article, we will delve into the life and career of Lester Hayes, explore some interesting facts and hidden tricks, address common questions, and conclude with final thoughts on his impact on the sport.

Interesting facts about Lester Hayes:

1. Lester Hayes was born on January 22, 1955, in San Francisco, California. Raised in the city’s poverty-stricken neighborhoods, he had a challenging childhood, which fueled his determination to succeed in football.

2. In college, Hayes played for Texas A&M University, where he showcased his exceptional skills. During his time at Texas A&M, he set an NCAA record by intercepting 11 passes in a single season.

3. Drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the fifth round of the 1977 NFL Draft, Hayes quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with. His unique style of press coverage, which involved extensive use of stickum (a sticky resin-like substance), allowed him to become one of the most feared cornerbacks of his era.

4. Lester Hayes played a pivotal role in the Raiders’ victories in Super Bowl XV and Super Bowl XVIII, where he earned the title of Super Bowl MVP in the former. His exceptional performances in these championship games solidified his legacy as one of the greatest cornerbacks in NFL history.

5. Despite his success, Hayes battled numerous injuries throughout his career. He retired in 1986 due to a recurring knee injury, putting an end to an illustrious run in professional football.

Tricks employed by Lester Hayes:

1. Stickum: Hayes was renowned for his innovative use of stickum, a substance he applied to his body and uniform to gain an unfair advantage in catching and gripping the football. However, the NFL banned the use of stickum in 1981 due to the competitive advantage it provided.

2. Extensive film study: Hayes was known for his meticulous film study, which allowed him to analyze the tendencies and weaknesses of opposing wide receivers. This preparation gave him a strategic advantage on the field.

3. Physicality and press coverage: Lester Hayes excelled in physical, bump-and-run coverage, using his strength and agility to disrupt the timing of opposing receivers. He perfected the art of press coverage, making it difficult for receivers to get off the line of scrimmage.

4. Mental toughness: Hayes possessed exceptional mental toughness, often employing psychological tactics to intimidate and frustrate his opponents. He would engage in trash talk to disrupt their focus and gain a psychological edge.

5. Exceptional ball skills: Hayes had outstanding hand-eye coordination and a natural ability to read the quarterback’s intentions. His superior ball skills resulted in numerous interceptions throughout his career.

Common questions about Lester Hayes:

1. How old is Lester Hayes today?

– As of the time of writing this article, Lester Hayes is 66 years old. (Note: This answer may require updating as time passes.)

2. What is Lester Hayes doing now?

– Following his retirement from professional football, Hayes pursued various business ventures. He has also worked as a coach and mentor for young athletes.

3. Did Lester Hayes have any nicknames?

– Yes, Hayes was often referred to as “The Judge” due to his dominant presence on the field and his ability to make critical decisions during games.

4. How many interceptions did Lester Hayes have in his career?

– Lester Hayes recorded 39 interceptions during his NFL career, with his best season being in 1980, where he had 13 interceptions.

5. Has Lester Hayes ever been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

– Yes, Lester Hayes was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997, recognizing his exceptional contributions to the sport.

6. What made Lester Hayes stand out as a cornerback?

– Hayes was known for his physicality, exceptional ball skills, and strategic use of press coverage. His innovative use of stickum also set him apart from his peers.

7. How did Lester Hayes’ stickum use impact the NFL?

– Hayes’ extensive use of stickum prompted the NFL to ban the substance in 1981. This decision affected many players who relied on stickum for improved grip and catching ability.

8. Did Lester Hayes ever win any individual awards?

– Yes, Lester Hayes was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1980 and also won the Super Bowl MVP award in Super Bowl XV.

9. What was Lester Hayes’ impact on the Oakland Raiders?

– Hayes played a crucial role in the Raiders’ success, helping them win two Super Bowls and maintaining a dominant defense throughout his career.

10. Did Lester Hayes have any significant rivalries with wide receivers?

– Hayes had memorable matchups against several notable wide receivers, including Lynn Swann, John Stallworth, and Charlie Joiner. His physical style of play often resulted in intense battles on the field.

11. Was Lester Hayes known for anything off the field?

– Off the field, Lester Hayes was known for his philanthropic efforts and community involvement, particularly in his hometown of San Francisco.

12. What other achievements did Lester Hayes have in his career?

– Apart from his Super Bowl wins, MVP award, and Hall of Fame induction, Hayes was also named to the Pro Bowl five times during his career.

13. Did Lester Hayes have any endorsements or commercial deals?

– Hayes appeared in various commercials during his career, capitalizing on his success and popularity as a player.

14. Were there any controversies surrounding Lester Hayes?

– While Hayes’ use of stickum was controversial, it did not overshadow his overall impact and legacy in the NFL.

15. How did Lester Hayes’ career affect the cornerback position in the NFL?

– Lester Hayes revolutionized the cornerback position with his physicality, press coverage techniques, and exceptional ball skills. Many players who followed in his footsteps drew inspiration from his style of play.

Final thoughts:

Lester Hayes’ impact on the sport of football cannot be understated. Despite his controversial use of stickum, he was a dominant force on the field, known for his physicality, exceptional ball skills, and strategic play. His contributions to the Oakland Raiders’ success, his individual accolades, and his lasting legacy as a Hall of Famer make him a true legend of the game. While his age may continue to be a topic of discussion for fans, Lester Hayes’ impact in the NFL will forever be etched in football history.

[ad_2]

